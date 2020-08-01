Garden Docs: These are the differences between yams and sweet potatoes

Steve G. asks: What is the difference between a yam and a sweet potato? Specifically, Okinawan sweet potatoes?

Okinawan sweet potatoes are sometimes called Japanese purple potatoes or Japanese sweet potatoes. They are native to the Americas, not Japan and not Okinawa. These sweet potatoes have become extremely popular in cooking because of their vibrant purple flesh. Don’t let that dull tan skin fool you. Okinawan sweet potatoes are used in a wide range of dishes and are especially popular in Japan and Hawaii.

What’s the difference between a yam and sweet potato? Yams are tubers from the genus Dioscorea and are native to Africa. Sweet potatoes are in the genus Ipomoea, and they are native to the New World. Neither the yam nor the sweet potato is related to the potato, which is in a separate plant genus, Solanum.

Babette S. asks: My Swiss chard and beets were growing beautifully, and then one day I noticed these dead streaks on the leaves. As I looked closer, I noticed what I think was a worm in between the dead tissues. What is it? My plants are now looking rather sad.

Sounds like the dreaded leaf miner insect. What you see in between the dead leaf tissue are its larva. There are a few species of this insect, but the most common species that affect vegetable crops are spinach leaf miner, beet leaf miner and vegetable leaf miner. It doesn’t matter which one you have; they all do the same type of damage.

Beets, beans, celery, cucumbers, eggplant, lettuce, peas, pepper, potato, spinach, Swiss chard, squash and watermelon are a few of their favorite vegetable leaves to nibble on.

The pupae of the leaf miners overwinter in the soil and emerge as mature flies when the weather warms up in the spring. From this first emergence, there can be several generations in one season, at a rate of about 30-40 days per generation from egg stage to a mature adult fly.

The eggs are inserted into the plant tissue when they are laid, and because they are so small, they are difficult to see. The first sign of leaf miners is usually the telltale damage of serpentine “mines” that look like white or transparent lines winding their way through the leafy green foliage. This is a sign that the larvae are eating the mesophyll between the surfaces of the leaf, giving it that see-through or colorless appearance.

There are many common weeds that, if they are popping up around your susceptible veggies, can act as the host plants for the leaf miner, such as lamb’s quarter and amaranth. So weed control is important to prevent harboring leaf miner populations. Crop rotation is the other good defense to avoid an infestation of leaf miners.

If you are pretty sure your susceptible veggies have been planted in an area free of leaf miner pupae, covering the plants or seeds with a row cover is an option for protecting crops from leaf miner attacks. But if you use a row cover in an area where the pupae are present in the soil, the row cover will not prevent damage to the plants because they are already there in the soil, waiting.

Once the leaf miners are in the leaf of a plant, they are very difficult to control because insecticides and other controls can’t reach them within the leaves. Once you see the damage, remove the affected leaves and dispose of them. This can help control the population. Turning over or tilling the soil in early spring before planting will help to get rid of any pupae that have overwintered in the soil. Birds will see the pupae and be happy to help you out with this!

Leaf miner insects can do enough damage on a plant to stunt the plant and sometimes make it inedible.