Petaluma nonprofit launches online gardening classes, videos

ONLINE

Daily Acts offers online learning

Daily Acts, the Petaluma-based nonprofit dedicated to sustainable living, is offering online learning opportunities with webinars and instructional videos of interest to homeowners and gardeners.

Archived webinars on the site range from garden design to graywater systems. There are also videos demonstrating topics such as propagation, harvesting edibles and transplanting.

The organization holds many classes and hands-on workshops on eco-friendly living. Visit dailyacts.org.

SANTA ROSA

Better late than never plant sale

The coronavirus quarantine put the kibosh on most spring plant sales. But The Santa Rosa Men’s Garden Club is ushering in summer with a sale on Saturday and Sunday, June 28 and 29. They will have lots of ornamentals to pretty up your garden, including abutilon, begonias, cannas, coreopsis, dahlias, daises, delphiniums, lantana, salvias, verbena and more. Prices start at $2. The club can take cash or checks only. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Art & Garden Center, 2050 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa.

ONLINE

Virtual talk on growing cannabis in the garden

Johanna Silver will talk about her new book “Growing Weed in the Garden” during a virtual gathering Monday hosted by Napa Bookmine.

Silver, former garden editor of “Sunset Magazine” who worked on their display gardens at Cornerstone Sonoma, has put together one of the first comprehensive guides to growing weed, leaving behind dark basements, grow lights, chemicals and expensive equipment in favor of natural sunlight and organic growing methods.

The book also shows pictorially how to dry, cure and store cannabis and make tinctures and oils. 7 p.m. via Zoom. 707-733-3199 or read@napabookmine.com

SANTA ROSA

Burbank Home and Gardens open

Some two dozen volunteers have managed to tame the weeds enough to welcome visitors back to the Luther Burbank Home & Gardens.

The historic garden will be open Sundays, Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to dusk. They will remain closed the rest of the week to allow gardeners to continue to spruce up the display gardens after several months of being untended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Picnic tables, drinking fountains, the gift shop and museum and restrooms will be closed and masks and social distancing are expected.

People can buy plants propagated onsite online for in-person pickup.

The historic home and gardens of the man known as “The Plant Wizard” in the late 19th and early 20th centuries has continued throughout the coronavirus quarantine to propagate plant starts. Gardeners can browse online for seed, succulent plants and vegetable and herb starts. As seedlings become big enough to sell, that information will be posted. Right now look for eggplant, basil, cucumber, pepper and tomato starts.

People can pick up their orders between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays through Saturdays.

To order, visit lutherburbank.org or call 707-524-5445. The office is staffed on a limited basis so calls may take a few days to be returned. The Burbank Home & Gardens are located at the corner of Santa Rosa and Sonoma avenues.

Home and Garden news may be sent to meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com. Items must be received at least two weeks in advance.