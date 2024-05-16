Bob Lindberg designed the front entry to his house as a portal to another world.

Cross a bridge over a creek and you no longer feel like you’re in a subdivision in Fountaingrove. Water trickles down a rocky waterfall and burbles along the stones of a creek cloaked on either side with lush greenery and brightly flowering plants. At the end is a table and chairs, Lindberg’s invitation to the neighborhood to cross the bridge and enter his Shangri-La.

“We sit out here with a bottle of wine and invite the neighbors,” Lindberg said. “They come over and we get to meet them and have a glass of wine with them and it’s great fun. We ended up knowing people we didn’t know before and made friends — people from other parts of the neighborhood beyond our street.”

A few years ago his front yard was a steep slope of grass with nothing to distinguish it from any of the other houses on his block. The grass is now gone — ripped out through the city of Santa Rosa’s “Cash for Grass” program.

The front of the Lindberg home, which is painted a sage green to blend into the landscape, is an exuberant display of spring glory, colorful perennials popping blooms everywhere, all the way down to the curb.

It’s so pretty a visitor will want to linger.

Even the stones in the creek have been carefully selected for their interest and beauty. One is a stone Lindberg picked up when he was a boy hiking in the desert. But this, Lindberg added, is only the beginning, the mere entry gate to a garden so spectacularly over the top friends have suggested he “should be selling tickets.”

Come around back, he said, eager to show off the backside. Seeing it, there are no words that easily describe the botanical dreamworld concealed behind the house.

Five waterfalls and four ponds pour and pool down through an extravagance of disparate plants from geraniums to bromeliads and orange Birds of Paradise.

A series of terraces and pathways crisscross a large hillside densely planted with showy shrubs, many intriguing varieties and cultivars with gorgeous variegated leaves, or common plants in fun colors like the hot pink bottlebrush.

Snug sitting areas — a dozen throughout the yard — are tucked in at various levels, each offering different views, including a high perch with a panoramic sweep of the Santa Rosa plain at sunset.

There’s a succulent garden, a meditation area, a place to have a glass of wine and watch the sunset and a fire pit grouping for long conversations on cool evenings. It’s all set beneath the branches of 20 coastal live oaks.

Some 1,500 square feet of deck designed and installed by Miguel Flores at different levels along the back of the house offer a variety of places from which to take in the whole botanical picture.

None of it by nature’s calculus, belongs together. And yet, everything appears to be thriving.

It’s almost impossible to believe that when the Tubbs Fire licked at their property line in 2017 there was nothing here beneath the oaks but boulders and seasonal grass.

After only a few years the garden has matured, spread and filled in to a dense jungle that belies the planning that went into every turn and every plant.

“People visiting express it is a ‘destination spot’ and a ‘botanical Disneyland’ and we should be selling tickets,“ said Lindberg. But he prefers simply sharing the garden with friends, neighbors and family, including a slew of grandkids.

It all took years of hard work, trial and error — the wild “Why not?” vision of Lindberg and his late wife, Leslie, along with the artistry of Daniel Gibbs, a veteran Sonoma County landscape designer and contractor, and a team of talented tradesmen to bring this enchanting 1/3-acre hillside garden to fruition.

Gibbs said he creates gardens from “an artist’s perspective,” painting the landscape from a vast palette of plants he has come to know over decades of design work. His Windsor display garden boasts 2,000 different species.

The Lindbergs’ dappled-shade garden, is flourishing with more than 400 varieties.

Many of them have some distinctive quality, like the Yesterday Today and Tomorrow (Brunfelsia pauciflora ‘Floribunda’), a profuse bloomer that puts on a three-act show, opening deep violet, turning to light violet, then white over the course of three days.

And, as a longtime professional designer competing in the Sonoma County Fair’s Hall of Flowers (and occasionally grabbing Best of Show), Gibbs is well practiced in creating fantasy environments with flowers.

“I can create just about any garden you can dream of,” he has declared.

Making it all work comes after some 45 years of experience.