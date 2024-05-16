Santa Rosa home garden is a ‘botanical Disneyland’

Bob Lindberg and his late wife created a magical garden on a rocky and barren hillside in Fountaingrove, filled with waterfalls, a dozen sitting nooks and vividly colored flowers.|
MEG MCCONAHEY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT

Daniel R. Gibbs, Botanical Artist: (707) 291-4237

Francisco Lopez, Lopez Brothers Masonry (707) 858-9140.

Bob Lindberg designed the front entry to his house as a portal to another world.

Cross a bridge over a creek and you no longer feel like you’re in a subdivision in Fountaingrove. Water trickles down a rocky waterfall and burbles along the stones of a creek cloaked on either side with lush greenery and brightly flowering plants. At the end is a table and chairs, Lindberg’s invitation to the neighborhood to cross the bridge and enter his Shangri-La.

“We sit out here with a bottle of wine and invite the neighbors,” Lindberg said. “They come over and we get to meet them and have a glass of wine with them and it’s great fun. We ended up knowing people we didn’t know before and made friends — people from other parts of the neighborhood beyond our street.”

A few years ago his front yard was a steep slope of grass with nothing to distinguish it from any of the other houses on his block. The grass is now gone — ripped out through the city of Santa Rosa’s “Cash for Grass” program.

The front of the Lindberg home, which is painted a sage green to blend into the landscape, is an exuberant display of spring glory, colorful perennials popping blooms everywhere, all the way down to the curb.

It’s so pretty a visitor will want to linger.

Even the stones in the creek have been carefully selected for their interest and beauty. One is a stone Lindberg picked up when he was a boy hiking in the desert. But this, Lindberg added, is only the beginning, the mere entry gate to a garden so spectacularly over the top friends have suggested he “should be selling tickets.”

Come around back, he said, eager to show off the backside. Seeing it, there are no words that easily describe the botanical dreamworld concealed behind the house.

Five waterfalls and four ponds pour and pool down through an extravagance of disparate plants from geraniums to bromeliads and orange Birds of Paradise.

A series of terraces and pathways crisscross a large hillside densely planted with showy shrubs, many intriguing varieties and cultivars with gorgeous variegated leaves, or common plants in fun colors like the hot pink bottlebrush.

Snug sitting areas — a dozen throughout the yard — are tucked in at various levels, each offering different views, including a high perch with a panoramic sweep of the Santa Rosa plain at sunset.

There’s a succulent garden, a meditation area, a place to have a glass of wine and watch the sunset and a fire pit grouping for long conversations on cool evenings. It’s all set beneath the branches of 20 coastal live oaks.

Some 1,500 square feet of deck designed and installed by Miguel Flores at different levels along the back of the house offer a variety of places from which to take in the whole botanical picture.

None of it by nature’s calculus, belongs together. And yet, everything appears to be thriving.

It’s almost impossible to believe that when the Tubbs Fire licked at their property line in 2017 there was nothing here beneath the oaks but boulders and seasonal grass.

After only a few years the garden has matured, spread and filled in to a dense jungle that belies the planning that went into every turn and every plant.

“People visiting express it is a ‘destination spot’ and a ‘botanical Disneyland’ and we should be selling tickets,“ said Lindberg. But he prefers simply sharing the garden with friends, neighbors and family, including a slew of grandkids.

It all took years of hard work, trial and error — the wild “Why not?” vision of Lindberg and his late wife, Leslie, along with the artistry of Daniel Gibbs, a veteran Sonoma County landscape designer and contractor, and a team of talented tradesmen to bring this enchanting 1/3-acre hillside garden to fruition.

Gibbs said he creates gardens from “an artist’s perspective,” painting the landscape from a vast palette of plants he has come to know over decades of design work. His Windsor display garden boasts 2,000 different species.

The Lindbergs’ dappled-shade garden, is flourishing with more than 400 varieties.

Many of them have some distinctive quality, like the Yesterday Today and Tomorrow (Brunfelsia pauciflora ‘Floribunda’), a profuse bloomer that puts on a three-act show, opening deep violet, turning to light violet, then white over the course of three days.

And, as a longtime professional designer competing in the Sonoma County Fair’s Hall of Flowers (and occasionally grabbing Best of Show), Gibbs is well practiced in creating fantasy environments with flowers.

“I can create just about any garden you can dream of,” he has declared.

Making it all work comes after some 45 years of experience.

“The trick is know the plants, how big they’ll get, how they’ll grow, ” Gibbs explained. “I can look at it and say. ‘I want this, this and this.’ I can see it. I design so it’s spaced to grow in. Of course it needs trimming but I try to create it in a more natural sense.”

For the Lindbergs, he designed and installed an Edenesque landscape filled with flowering plants you would never see all together in the wild but that somehow look like they were meant to be there because everything is thriving.

The Lindbergs long had a garden in mind since moving to the home in 2003. But they really didn’t tackle the landscape until 2014 when they began doing the stonework themselves, devoting 15 to 20 hours a week to the task, except when it rained.

By 2017, they brought in master stonemason Francisco Lopez of Lopez Brothers Masonry to finish the massive undertaking of installing the many walls and terraces in a way that makes them look as if time and the elements placed them.

It wasn’t until after the fire, which laid waste to so much of Fountaingrove, that they really started developing the garden in earnest, moving up the hillside in phases.

The hardest part was hauling in all the soil — 150 yards of it trudged up in 5 gallon buckets. Lindberg said he and his wife Leslie did it themselves but finally gave in and got help.

The first real planting area began with a Japanese maple, placed to provide shade over a garden statue of St. Francis, which had belonged to Leslie’s grandmother. It graced her mother’s garden.

Other tokens and statuary are now tucked amid the greenery like Easter eggs.

Lindberg brushes away the fronds of a spider plant to reveal a small stone relief of an East Indian goddess that serves as a welcome of peace to this sanctuary where he and Leslie spent many happy hours both working and enjoying each other’s company, and the company of friends and loved ones.

With so many different plants there is always something in bloom, or showing off colorful foliage, every month of the year.

“She’d be out here with her ‘babies.’ She was a retired OB nurse from Kaiser. She’d come out here and sit on her haunches and rake all the leaves up. She said ‘I want a tidy garden,’ Bob said of his wife Leslie, who died last summer.

Her illness and passing and adjusting to the loss have kept Lindberg from devoting much attention to the garden for the past nearly two years. Despite this, the space looks healthy and happy.

“What you’re looking at is the mastery of Daniel in design,” he said, looking up at the garden they all created together. “I wanted something that wasn’t high maintenance.”

He has one gardener who devotes about three hours a week to upkeep. Beyond that, it does require irrigation. Everything is on drip, which runs only from May to October.

Though, Leslie’s presence is deeply missed, Lindberg, nonetheless, is committed to keeping up and continuing to enjoy and share the legacy they created together with Gibbs — and a whole of team.

You can reach Staff Writer Meg McConahey at 707-521-5204 or meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com.

