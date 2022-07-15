Garden talks on trends and taking care of trees

Fresh Cuttings

Santa Rosa

What are gardeners buying?

The Redwood Empire Rose Society has two talks coming up on Thursday.

If you’re wondering what the latest trends are in gardening, check out a talk from 1 to 2:30 p.m. for a forecast for 2023. For rose lovers wondering about rose testing — what qualities are evaluated and how it is done — another talk is slated for 7-8:30 p.m.

The presenter is Debbie Arrington, president of the Sacramento Rose Society. Admission is free.

The talks are hosted by the Redwood Empire Rose Society at the Luther Burbank Art and Garden Center, 2050 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa. There is a half-hour social time and brief meeting before each talk, followed by a one-hour program. Bring proof of your COVID-19 vaccination, which may be checked at the door. For information, visit redwoodempirerosesociety.com.

Show your trees more love

The most important assets in any landscape are the trees. But many people don’t know how to properly care for them, particularly during a drought.

Learn how to show your trees more love during a free Zoom webinar on Tuesday put on by the Sonoma County Master Gardeners in partnership with the city of Santa Rosa.

You’ll learn how to water trees more effectively during the drought and how to access rebates that are available for efficient tree irrigation. The class also will cover how to choose trees that will thrive in our changing climate — trees which need little water once established. The Master Gardeners also will present the Climate Forward Trees project, a list of trees to plant now that will thrive for the next 30-50 years.

The workshop is from 6-7:30 p.m. To register for a Zoom link, visit bit.ly/3IBO6Y4. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. For information, visit sonomamg.ucanr.edu or srcity.org/3131/WaterSmart-Workshops.

Sebastopol

Fuchsia lovers alert

The Sonoma County Fuchsia Society has been busy growing and potting gorgeous fuchsias for its big plant sale on July 30.

You’ll find hanging baskets and upright plants of various colors. Hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or ending sooner if they sell out) at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St., Sebastopol. For more information, call Edwina Sauers at 707-838-9429. Cash, checks and debit cards are accepted.

