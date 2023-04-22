Sebastopol

Celebrate Earth Day at Luther Burbank Experiment Farm

Celebrate the original man of the Earth, Luther Burbank, at his historic Gold Ridge Experiment Farm in Sebastopol. There will be heirloom fruit trees and unusual plants for sale, including some bred by Burbank himself and all grown on the farm where he conducted most of his plant breeding experiments. A few of those still remain on the property. Look for roses, Shasta daisies and cactus among other great garden plants. Other activities add to the festivities such as docent-led walks through the grounds, a tree-planting demonstration, a talk on grafting, a scavenger hunt for kids and farm-grown jams and jellies for sale and more. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. 7777 Bodega Ave. wschs.org/farm.

Boyes Hot Springs

Posh hotel spa hosts Earth Day gardening workshop.

The Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn and Spa is hosting a spring garden workshop Saturday in recognition of Earth Day. Attendees will learn about local pollinators while assembling their own little gardens to take home using curated seed packets and recycled wine boxes. The event will include hot tea, live music and street food from Fairmont’s food truck CaliForno. Cost is $35 at eventbrite.com/e/earth-day-at-fairmont-sonoma-mission-inn-spa-tickets-596992981077. 100 Boyes Blvd., Sonoma. For information call 707-​​938-9000 or visit fairmont-sonoma.com.

Cloverdale

Grab some free compost

Daily Acts and the city of Cloverdale are teaming up for a compost giveaway in honor of Earth Day.

People are invited to pick up free compost for their yards and spring gardens between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. April 22. Daily Acts will have some old grain bags on hand, but people are urged to bring their own buckets, bags and pickup trucks. Compost will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis with a maximum of one cubic yard, about enough to fill an average pickup truck bed. People also should bring shovels and gloves to help load their compost. Daily Acts also will give out countertop compost pails provided by Zero Waste Sonoma.

The pickup site will be at the corner of South Cloverdale Boulevard and Healdsburg Avenue. No registration is required. Dailyacts.org.

Graton

Art to Flowers in Graton

The Graton Community Club will continue its longtime Spring Flower Show and Sale Friday and Saturday (April 21 and 22.) With a theme of Art to Flowers, it will feature floral displays inspired by both famous artworks and artworks by local artists. Attendees can pick up plant starts such as tomatoes, shop for bargains among recycled and handmade items, enjoy live music and even grab lunch for $15, which includes homemade dessert. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 896 Graton Road. For information, call 707-829-5314 or visit gratoncommunityclub.org.

Santa Rosa

Men’s Garden Club throws plant sale at Coddingtown

While you’re shopping at Coddingtown mall, stock up on vegetable starts for your spring and summer garden at the Men’s Garden Club’s spring plant sale. Members have been busy potting up tomatoes, tons of geraniums, succulents, zucchini, cucumbers and pollinator plants such as salvia and showy milkweed. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 22 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 23. 733 Coddingtown Center.

Santa Rosa

Garden club and Rose Society team up for sale

The Santa Rosa Garden Club and the Redwood Empire Rose Society join forces Saturday for an extravaganza of plants for sale. You never know what may be unearthed from members’ gardens and greenhouses for the sale, but expect a wide variety including annuals, succulents, roses, herb starts and lots of roses. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Art & Garden Center, 2050 Yulupa Ave. santarosagardenclub.com or sonomaroses.org

Forestville

Food for Thought has plant pop-up in parking lot

The garden that supports the Food for Thought nonprofit holds its second annual plant sale April 22 and 23, with heirloom and organic plants including vegetables, summer melons, squash, herbs and native plants. Many plants are grown by garden manager Oliver Evans and volunteers. Food for Thought provides free, healthy groceries and medically tailored meals to more than 5,500 people across Sonoma County. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 6550 Railroad Ave. FFTfoodbank.org.

Santa Rosa

Willowside School open nursery day

This student-supported nursery holds its next plant sale Saturday with low prices on ornamentals and landscape plants. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Additional sales are scheduled for May 13, June 3 and June 24, rain or shine. 5299 Hall Road at Willowside Road. For information, call Jan Lochner at 707-569-4724.

Forestville

Shone Farm throws spring plant sale

Santa Rosa Junior College’s Shone Farm welcomes visitors April 29 for its annual Spring Plant Sale. The 365-acre farm is a learning laboratory for the school’s Agriculture and Natural Resources Department. Students in the Sustainable Agriculture and Horticulture programs grow and propagate certified organic vegetable and flower starts that thrive in Sonoma County. Expert staff, faculty and student farmers will be on hand to answer questions. Proceeds benefit students and programs. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 7450 Steve Olson Lane, Forestville. For more information visit shonefarm.santarosa.edu.

Santa Rosa

Spring garden workshop led by the masters

The Sonoma County Master Gardeners are leading a free workshop April 29 to help newcomers to gardening get their beds ready.

The class will cover planning your garden (location, soil preparation, irrigation and whether you’ll be planting in a raised bed or in the ground); growing in small spaces using containers and planting by seed versus planting from starts. 11 a.m. to noon. Harvest for the Hungry Garden, 1717 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa.

Santa Rosa

Get floral design tips from a local expert

Diane Dolan, owner of LaBelle Fleur Design in the Town and Country Shopping Center for nearly 40 years, will talk about floral design at the Monday meeting of The Santa Rosa Garden Club.

Dolan’s experience with flowers began with a summer job in a San Francisco flower stand when she was a student at UC Berkeley. For the last decade she has taught floral design at Santa Rosa Junior College. The meetings are open to nonmembers. 1:30 p.m. at The Luther Burbank Art and Garden Center, 2050 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa.

