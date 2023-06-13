Garlic, zucchini dishes to enjoy right now

What do we grow, eat and hunger for as spring unfolds into summer?

June is a ripe Bing cherry, a juicy apricot, garlic scapes and fresh garlic, spring onions, strawberries and the first basil. It’s squash blossoms and the first zucchini, no bigger than your little finger, and sweet corn. Soon, we’ll be longing for the year’s first local tomatoes, sweet peppers, hot chiles, Gravenstein apples and one of summer’s crowning glories, Arctic Gem white peaches from Dry Creek Peach and Produce.

To truly appreciate these gifts of summer, you must either have a bountiful garden or shop at farm stands and farmers markets. Even the best supermarkets sell summer produce in the middle of winter and winter foods alongside summer’s tomatoes. It’s the nature of our modern world. Still, I try. About 80% of my diet is seasonally and locally based.

Why do I bother? For a few reasons. First, it’s best for the environment when foods do not travel hundreds or thousands of miles, something that will be increasingly important as climate change picks up speed.

More importantly, things taste better when enjoyed in their true season. I do not want an apricot in February. An apricot is a fragile creature, best picked when ripe and enjoyed right away. Apricots to be shipped a distance are harvested before they are ripe, and they never reach their full sweetness once they have left the tree. I don’t settle for less-than-good tomatoes from November through June or July. I wait for them to appear at a local farmers market and then I celebrate, daily, until their season ends and the cycle begins again.

I find it easy to live this way. This is how I have shaped this column, too. Today’s recipes are from my extensive archives, dishes I most enjoy right now.

Grilled Garlic Scapes

Makes 2 - 3 servings, easily doubled

A garlic scape is the name of the flower stalk that hard-neck garlics send up about 3 weeks before it’s time to harvest the bulbs. Left longer, scapes will draw nutrients from the bulb. There are many ways to prepare garlic scapes, from pickling and canning to stir-frying, grilling and using them in soup or risotto. Grilled scapes are best prepared when you are grilling other foods.

12 - 18 garlic scapes

Olive oil

Maldon salt flakes or similar flake salt

Black pepper in a mill

Prepare a fire in an outdoor grill. When other foods you are grilling are nearly ready, put the scapes into a large bowl, drizzle with enough olive oil to coat them lightly and toss gently. Place directly on the grill rack and cook, turning once or twice, until they are lightly scorched all over and have just begun to lose their raw texture.

Transfer to a serving bowl, season with salt and several generous turns of black pepper and enjoy right away.

Variation: To gild the lily, make aioli using the year’s new garlic and serve alongside the grilled scapes.

Garlic Scape Soup

Makes 4 - 6 servings

When you use potatoes as the base of a soup, the soup becomes creamy without adding dairy, which I find can dilute flavors in soups like this.

1 tablespoon coconut oil or olive oil

2 shallots, trimmed and minced

1 pound (about 30) garlic scapes, chopped

1 pound new potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced

Kosher salt

4 cups vegetable or chicken stock, preferably homemade

1 bay leaf

Black pepper in a mill

Best-quality extra-virgin olive oil

10 - 12 spearmint leaves, sliced into thin ribbons, or cilantro leaves

Put the coconut oil or olive oil into a large saucepan set over medium heat and add the shallots. Cook gently until they begin to wilt; do not let them brown. Add the garlic scapes, stir and cook for about 2 minutes. Add the potatoes, cook 2 minutes more and season with salt.

Add the stock, 1 cup of water and the bay leaf and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer gently until the scapes and potatoes are fully tender, about 15 minutes. Remove from the heat, use tongs to remove and discard the bay leaf and let the soup cool slightly.

Use an immersion blender to puree the soup until it is quite smooth. If it is thicker than you think it should be, add another cup or so of water and heat through.

Taste, correct for salt and season with several very generous turns of black pepper. Ladle into soup plates, drizzle with a little olive oil and scatter spearmint leaves or cilantro over each serving. Enjoy right away.

The soup is also excellent chilled and topped with a generous dollop of aioli.

Grilled Spring Onions

Makes 4 - 6 servings

Calçots are a type of allium I have enjoyed in Barcelona in late winter, when many restaurants and towns host calçotadas, a celebration of this unique cousin of green onions and leeks. Plates are piled high with the grilled calçots and right when you’re sure you couldn’t eat any more, another big platter arrives. When it comes to food festivals, I have never been to a better one. In Spain, the calçots are swirled in a pungent romesco sauce, which is a delicious way to enjoy them. These onions are also excellent with aioli, black olive tapenade, salsa verde or a sweet-hot chutney.

40 spring onions (see Note)

2 or 3 tablespoons olive oil

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

About 45 minutes before cooking the onions, start a charcoal fire in an outdoor grill.

Wash the onions, trim off the root end, pull away any blemished outer leaves and trim them so they are all about the same length. Place the onions in a large bowl, drizzle with olive oil and toss them, using your hands, in the oil to be sure they are all coated.

Spread the onions in a single layer over moderately hot coals and turn them every few minutes until they are cooked through and tender, about 15 to 25 minutes, depending on their size. Alternately, spread the onions in a single layer on a baking sheet and bake them in an oven preheated to 375 degrees until they are tender, about 30 to 45 minutes, depending on the size of the onions.

Transfer the onions to a serving platter, cover with a tea towel and let rest 10 to 15 minutes. To serve, season with a little kosher salt and several turns of black pepper.

New Zucchini with Little Basil Leaves

Makes 4 - 6 servings

Basil is a summer creature, though if you have it in your garden, there is a good chance you have enough leaves now to pluck some for this dish. When we get further into the season, when there is enough basil to make pesto, toss it with grilled or steamed zucchini.

6 - 8 small (about 4 inches long) green zucchini

1 tablespoon butter

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

Handful of young basil leaves

Cut the zucchini into ½-inch rounds, put them in the top of a steamer set over simmering water and cook until tender, about 7 to 8 minutes.

Shake off excess water, transfer the zucchini to a warm serving bowl and use a fork to gently smash it. Do not reduce it to a puree; just crush about half the pieces. Add the butter and toss gently until the butter is melted.

Season with salt and pepper, add the basil leaves, toss again and enjoy right away.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The New Cook’s Tour of Sonoma.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.