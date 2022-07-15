Gay Wine Weekend returns this weeknd to Sonoma — bigger than ever

It’s being touted as “Three Days of Gay” in Sonoma Wine Country. But Gay Wine Weekend, returning Friday after a three-year COVID-19 hiatus, is a big-tent event for the broader LGBTQ+ community, and this year will be bigger than ever, said founder Gary Saperstein.

Attendance has jumped 40% since the last Gay Wine Weekend three years ago. Undeterred by the continuing coronavirus threat, some 700 LGBTQ+ food and wine enthusiasts will pour into Sonoma County to partake in winemaker dinners, winery tours, after-parties and a closing poolside soiree at a private estate in Sonoma.

More events have been added to accommodate the increased interest in the event, which was launched in 2011. But anyone looking to score a last-minute ticket is out of luck. Every event is sold out, from the VIP opening reception Friday afternoon at the Lodge of Sonoma to Sunday’s Drag Queen Brunch and Auction, which is expected to raise $30,000 to $40,000 for Face to Face, a Sonoma County nonprofit that has supporting people with HIV/AIDS for nearly 40 years. Saperstein is director of development for the organization.

“Even the Twilight T’ Dance, the signature event of the weekend, is going to sell out today,” Saperstein said Thursday. “The response is wonderful. People want to get back together. People are wanting to celebrate not only community, but life, right now.”

The mix of attendees is more diverse than ever, he said.

“I’m definitely finding more diversity in the event, whether it be the Asian community or the Black community, and there are more women attending than ever before,” he said.

A chance to relax and celebrate the good life in the Sonoma County vineyards is particularly welcome this year, he said, with many in the LGBTQ+ community feeling their hard-won rights are under threat, particularly in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe V. Wade. Many are concerned the high court may reconsider similar landmark cases involving gay rights.

“This year in particular, things are heavy out there,” said Saperstein, who in 2008 started the travel company Out in the Vineyard to offer luxury experiences to “discerning” gay visitors in Sonoma. “A lot of us feel a weight on our shoulders now, with things the way they are. This is just a way for everyone to come here and forget about that for awhile — enjoy community, enjoy great food and great wine in this majestic Sonoma Wine Country setting.”

That is especially true for Jim Obergefell, the lead plaintiff in Obergefell v. Hodges, a landmark Supreme Court case that legalized same-sex marriage throughout the U.S. in 2015. The gay rights activist and Congressional candidate in Ohio has been running hard over the last month, speaking, testifying and engaging in interviews. He also is a partner in Equality Vines, a boutique winery in Guerneville that is participating in Gay Wine Weekend. He will co-host a winemaker event Saturday night.

“It’s been a grueling week for Jim,” said Matt Grove, a co-owner in the winery. “The Gay Wine Weekend is an opportunity for Jim to let his hair down and be with friends who love and support him and are happy to have him back home.”

Obergefell testified Thursday before the U.S. House Judiciary Committee during a hearing about the threat to individual rights in a post-Roe v. Wade world, specifically relating to the LGBTQ+ community.

At Friday’s VIP reception, Equality Vines will uncork a special release, Love Wins, a sparkling blanc de blanc. All proceeds from sales of the $44-per-bottle sparkling wine will go to Raise a Child, a nonprofit that promotes adoptions by LGBTQ+ people.

Tim Zahner, executive director of the Sonoma Valley Visitors Bureau, said the Gay Wine Weekend has grown over the years. This year, eight restaurants and up to 30 wineries will participate,Saperstein said.

LGBTQ+ consumers present a fertile market for Sonoma County. A 2015 survey by Community Marketing & Insights, a San Francisco firm specializing in LGBTQ+ consumers, found they account for at least 6% of tourist spending in Sonoma County.

“I can’t overstate how much a part of the community Gay Wine Weekend has become,” Grove said. “Their impact and their reach and their touch has extended beyond the LGBTQ community. The entire community loves this event.”

