We have a reason to like Monday. That's because Sept. 18 is National Cheeseburger Day.

Here are some restaurant chains that have announced promotions.

Applebee's: This casual chain will be selling the Classic Burger, Classic Cheeseburger or Classic Bacon Cheeseburger with fries for $8.99 at participating locations on Sept. 18, according to a news release. applebees.com

McDonald's: Diners can get a Double Cheeseburger for 50 cents at participating locations on Sept. 18 if they order through the chain's app, according to representatives. mcdonalds.com

Wendy's: Rewards members can get Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for 1 cent with any purchase at participating locations Sept. 18-22, according to the company. Diners must order on Wendy's app or its website. Visit the "offers" section on the app or website for details. wendys.com