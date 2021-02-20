Get expert gardening advice at these upcoming events

Gardening in a summer-dry climate

North Bay garden and landscape photographer Saxon Holt will talk about his new book, “Gardening in Summer-Dry Climates” during a Feb. 27 webinar.

Sponsored by the Ruth Bancroft Garden and Nursery in Walnut Creek, the online workshop will explore a range of practices and plants that will help you have a healthy garden in a climate that receives little rain during the summer. Holt, who specializes in gardening and botanical photography, will illustrate the talk with his photos. Cost for the Zoom webinar is $17; $12 for members of the garden. 10-11 a.m. Register by 8 a.m. Feb. 27 at ruthbancroftgarden.org.

Ask an expert

With spring just around the corner, it’s time to get growing again. Arm yourself with the best advice by tuning in to the Sonoma County Master Gardeners Virtual Farmers Market. This is a chance to ask these specially trained volunteers any gardening questions you have.

Through this free Q & A session over Zoom, the Master Gardeners will offer the same free advice service as they do when they staff their tables at local farmers markets. The first online Ask a Master Gardener session will be at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 24. Preregistration is required to receive the link to the online forum.

