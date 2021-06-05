Get plants for your garden at Willowside plant sale

French flea market returns to Sonoma

You don’t have to travel to Europe to score gorgeous antiques from Belgium and France.

Chateau Sonoma is once again holding its Le Petit French Flea, on June 5. Vintage sellers Euro-Linens and Patine will be set up with primitive European antiques and an extensive collection of pillows, runners and more made from grain sacks and French linen.

Atelier de Campagne also will be on hand with one-of-a-kind Belgian and French antiques. Live music and Bellwether Farms cheese add to the joie de vivre in downtown Sonoma. 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. 453 First St. W., Sonoma.

Willowside School plant sales still on

The nursery at Willowside School opens again on Saturday for plant bargain hunters looking to fill in their landscapes.

The student-supported nursery has a variety of low-water-use and drought-tolerant perennials, California natives, succulents, grasses, salvias and habitat plants for wildlife. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Drop-ins are welcome if space is available to socially distance. To make an appointment, email mfiddler@ogusd.org. 5299 Hall Road at Willowside, Santa Rosa.

You can reach Staff Writer Meg McConahey at 707-521-5204 or meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com. OnTwitter @megmcconahey.