Get ready for some Dungeness crab treats

To make shellfish stock, reserve the shells; you can freeze them to make the stock at another time.

To pick the meat, follow the natural sections of the body; they will break apart easily and you can just pull out the meat. Continue until the entire body has been picked; check to make sure you didn’t accidentally snag any shells. Use a small mallet or nutcracker to crack the legs, and use your fingers to remove the meat from the shells.

Remove and discard the intestine, nestled in the center of the back, and twist off the mouth. If you like the mustardy yellow material — internal organs and fat known casually as “butter” — remove and reserve it to use as you wish. Twist off the legs and set them aside. Rinse the body under cool water and break it in half with your hands or with a large cleaver.

Turn the crab over and tug on the breastplate, a triangle-shaped section, lifting it off the crab. Turn the crab over again and remove and discard the fingerlike gills on either side of the body.

To serve the crab hot, wear heavy rubber gloves to clean it. Hold it in one hand, right-side up, and with the other hand, grasp the top shell and lift it up, pulling it away from the body. Set the shell aside.

For chilled crab, plunge the cooked crab into the ice water bath for 10 - 15 minutes. Remove it and drain thoroughly.

Fill a large pot about two-thirds full with water and salt it heavily, about ¼ cup per gallon. Bring it to a boil over high heat. When it boils, quickly put the crab in the water, mouth down, and cover the pan. Cook small crab (1¼ pounds or less) for about 7 minutes and larger ones for about 12 minutes. For crab that will undergo additional cooking, for soups, stews or pasta sauces, cook small crab for about 6 minutes and large ones for 9 - 10 minutes.

First, prepare an ice-water bath: Fill a large bowl one-third full with ice and cover the ice with water, making sure the bowl is no more than half full. Set it aside.

It’s crucial to not overcook crab, something both home cooks and restaurant chefs do all too frequently. If you are comfortable doing so, cooking it yourself is the best guarantee it will be properly cooked.

There are certain moments throughout the year I await with eager anticipation: my garden’s first asparagus, the year’s first Green Globe artichokes, our first local cherries and the first summer tomato, fall’s pomegranates and November’s roast turkey.

And now, the close of of 2021 brings a final treasure: local Dungeness crab. Is anything better?

Like almost everything, we can get Dungeness crab year-round, but should we? Not if we want it at its best.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has delayed the opening of commercial Dungeness crab season from the Sonoma/Mendocino county line south to Lopez Point, in Monterey County, due to the risk of entanglement with migrating whales. The next risk assessment is anticipated on or before Wednesday, Dec. 15. Meanwhile, you can find crab in the stores from other zones that are open.

Although the commercial season typically lasts until June, our local crab is best and most abundant from the time the season opens until February or early March. I think of our crab is a winter treat and best in cold weather.

When the season starts, I prefer crab simply, chilled and drizzled with lemon juice and olio nuovo in a traditional crab Louis. By New Year’s, I’m ready for more complex dishes, especially crab vichyssoise and crab cakes, which I enjoy on the last night of the year.

Soon thereafter, I’m eager for cioppino, bread and crab soup, Dungeness crab folded into Meyer lemon risotto, crab tacos with avocado salsa and crab tostadas with radish salsa.

If forced to name an all-time favorite dish, I might choose this one. I could eat it every day and have featured it in Seasonal Pantry a few times, usually with a bit of a twist or an adjustment. This version includes Sriracha hot sauce in the dressing, instead of the chipotle powder I have used for years. If you are used to contemporary versions of crab or shrimp Louis, this one might seem oddly simple, with nothing more than humble Iceberg lettuce alongside the crab and dressing.

These days, restaurant versions tend to include roasted beets, avocado, hard-cooked eggs and specialty lettuces. But this is the classic San Francisco version, the one served by the oyster bars that once thrived throughout the city. Now it’s pretty much only Swan Oyster Depot on Polk Street that serves this version, though their dressing is different; it’s good, but not as good as this one.

Classic Crab Louis

Serves 2

Louis Dressing (recipe follows)

Freshly cooked meat from 1 large or 2 small Dungeness crabs, chilled

1 head of iceberg lettuce

Kosher salt

½ lemon, cut into thick wedges

Sourdough hearth bread, hot

Best-quality butter, at room temperature

Make the Louis dressing, cover it and refrigerate until ready to use.

If you have not already picked the meat from the crab, do so now and try to keep the claw meat intact. Put in a bowl, cover and refrigerate.

You can complete both of these steps several hours in advance.

To finish the salads, remove the dressing and the crab from the refrigerator. Mix the dressing with a whisk a few times, in case any liquid has settled.

Put two dinner plates next to your work area. Set the lettuce on your work surface and remove the thinnest outer leaves (just 1 layer). Discard them. Using your thumbs and forefingers, break apart the lettuce and remove the 3 or 4 outer layers. Reserve the inner portion for another use.

Break the lettuce into smaller pieces (not too small; about 2 ½ inches or so) and divide it between the plates. Sprinkle the lettuce with a bit of salt and use your fingers to toss gently.

Divide the crab and set it next to the lettuce. Spoon dressing onto the crab, garnish with lemon wedges and enjoy right away, with the remaining dressing alongside, along with the bread and butter.

Louis Dressing

Makes about 1¼ cups

¼ cup heavy cream, well-chilled

¼ cup commercial cocktail or chile sauce, such as Heinz or Hunt’s

¾ cup mayonnaise, either homemade or Best Foods/Hellman’s brand

4 scallions, white and green parts only, trimmed and cut into thin rounds

1 tablespoon minced fresh Italian parsley

1 tablespoon lemon juice, plus more to taste

1 teaspoon Sriracha or similar hot sauce

¾ teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

Black pepper in a mill

Chill a medium-size stainless-steel bowl for about 30 minutes.

Put the cream into the chilled bowl and use a whisk to whip it until it forms soft peaks. Use a rubber spatula to gently fold in the cocktail or chile sauce and mayonnaise, followed by the scallions, parsley, lemon juice and hot sauce. Do not overmix or you will decrease the volume provided by the whipped cream.

Add the salt and several very generous turns of black pepper. Taste, correct for salt and pepper and refrigerate, covered, until ready to use. The dressing will last 2 to 3 days.