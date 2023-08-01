SEBASTOPOL

Plant-based fundraiser at Goatchella

Join the gang of Goatlandia at its new 38-acre animal sanctuary for the first Goatchella fundraiser from 4-8 p.m. Aug. 27. Chef Christina Saches of Goatlandia Kitchen will prepare a sumptuous plant-based feast. The evening includes live music from Stax City and Beso Negro, plus a live and silent auction and face time with Goatlandia’s animal residents. Tickets are $200 for general admission and $250 for VIP, which includes a Goatchella T-shirt, pre-party cocktail hour at 3 p.m. and preferred parking. Purchase at goatlandia.org/goatchella. 1567 Cunningham Road.

SANTA ROSA

Havana Nights takes over KJ gardens

Celebrate harvest season in the Kendall-Jackson Estate gardens during their farm-to-table dinner series. The next dinner is 5:30-9 p.m. Aug. 12 and will have a tropical Havana-nights theme, featuring seafood from Costaralla. Executive chef Tracey Shepos Cenami will work her magic over a live fire with estate-grown produce from gardener Tucker Taylor, and guests will have a chance to chat with the culinary team during the dinner. The evening features pairings with Kendall-Jacskon wine and live music. Tickets are $225 and available at exploretock.com/kj. 5007 Fulton Road.

HEALDSBURG

Great gourds wanted at Farmers’ Market contest

The fun is purely homegrown during the Zucchini Festival at the Healdsburg Farmers’ Market on Saturday. Gardeners are invited to see if they can squash the competition with their overgrown produce during the giant zucchini weigh-off. The event also features a zucchini car race, with categories for children and adults. Cars should be decorated and have wheels so they can take a spin on the racetrack. Prizes will be awarded for creativity and speed. Registration for both the weigh-off and the races is from 8:30-9:30 a.m., with competitions running from 9:30-10:30 a.m. See healdsburgfarmersmarket.org for more information and rules. North and Vine streets.

SEBASTOPOL

Produce exchange, canning demo at Grange Hall

If summer’s bounty has been overly generous, join the Home Gardeners produce exchange and Master Food Preservers demonstration at the Sebastopol Grange, on Tuesday. The free event starts at 5 p.m. with a seed, plant starts and produce swap followed by a kitchen demonstration at 6 p.m. with a Sonoma County Master Food Preserver on how to make canned dilly beans. Attendees are invited to bring a picnic dinner. This is part of an ongoing series on preserving summer produce that reoccurs on the second Tuesday of each month. Learn about canning tomato salsa in September and making kombucha in October. RSVP at sebastopolgrange.org. 6000 Highway 12.

PETALUMA

Hip, hip, hooray for IPA

Hop heads rejoice! Lagunitas Brewing Co. is celebrating IPA Day from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, a holiday traditionally marked by the first Thursday of August. The Petaluma Tap Room and Beer Sanctuary will celebrate with special releases, including an IPA Day beer and their Hop Stoopid brew. Visitors also can get tours of the brewery and enjoy live music and beer specials. 1280 N. McDowell Blvd.

SONOMA

Pesto Festo at Jacuzzi

Celebrate basil at Jacuzzi Family Vineyard’s first Pesto Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 20. The fragrant herb will be the star of the day with live pesto-making demonstrations and a chance to sample local pesto, olive oil, artisan bread and pastas. Live music and a market on the Jacuzzi piazza are also part of the fun. The event is free, but reservations are highly recommended and can be made at jacuzziwine.com/events. 24724 Arnold Drive.

