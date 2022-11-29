What does a food writer grow in her garden and keep in her freezer? How did she convince a stubborn toddler to try new foods without tantrums?

These are just a few of the things you’ll learn about new Feast & Wine reporter Jennifer Graue during a conversation Saturday with Clark Wolf, esteemed food consultant and host of “At The Table,” on KSRO .

“It’s flattering to have someone as well-respected in the food world as Clark Wolf to want to interview and introduce me to his listeners who are some of the most educated and in-the-know people about food in Sonoma County,” Graue said.

“I hope listeners come away from the interview knowing that I’m just as passionate about food and food issues in Sonoma County as they are. I’m excited to share stories that celebrate what makes living here so great and about the people working create an even more vibrant, sustainable and just food community,” she added.

How to watch: “At the Table” airs Saturdays at noon on KSRO 1350 AM/103.5 FM and streams live at ksro.com.