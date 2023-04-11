Kerry Damskey’s laugh is a chortle, deep and hearty like a meaty syrah.

“I always look for the laughter in life,” said Damskey, the co-vintner of Geyserville’s Palmeri brand. “I smile quite a bit.”

Most people are surprised to learn that this vintner, who crafts about 1,000 cases a year, makes such vast quantities of wine in India.

“We’re like the Gallo of India with our Sula Vineyards brand,” Damskey said. “We produce a million cases a year.”

Sula (which means son in India) has 68% of the market share of the wine industry in India, Damskey explained. The brand sells 90% of its bottlings in India. (It can be found in two Bay Area restaurants: Taj Campton Place in San Francisco and Vic’s Chat House in Berkeley.)

“It’s in every hotel and restaurant in India,” Damskey said. “If you’re Indian and you drink, you know Sula.”

Now 69, Damskey has thick gray hair. He’s clad in a tan jacket, jeans and boots.

With roughly 80 trips to India over the past 25 years, the vintner said India has played a key role in defining him.

“India has allowed me to see the world through a cultural lens,” he said. “Indians are very happy, family-oriented and very religious. It’s a very positive culture.”

Finding a foothold in India

With dormant cuttings of wine grapes in his suitcase, Damskey set off to India for the first time in 1995. He wanted to see if grape growing was viable at an altitude of 2,200 feet in the town of Nashik, two hours from Mumbai.

And so it began, the Sula Vineyards enterprise with Damskey and his business partner Rajeev Samant.

Born and raised in Bombay and educated at Stanford in economics and computer science, Samant fell in love with wine, and it set him on a winemaking trajectory.

The two founding partners began their venture with sauvignon blanc and chenin blanc. They produced about 240 cases in 1999, and today, that number is at 1 million cases annually. With nearly 20 wines in their lineup, their main varietals are sauvignon blanc, chenin blanc and syrah.

As their production numbers spiraled, so did their winery holdings. Now they have five wineries, and the founders created a destination at their original winery in Nashik. They built a hotel, a resort and a tasting room overlooking a lake, with the destination drawing 350,000 visitors a year.

“India is a love or hate pleasure,” Damskey said.

“If you can’t handle chaos, you won’t like India. There are 1.3 billion people in a country that’s one-third the size of the U.S. There are cows in the road everywhere. It’s still exhausting when I go, but it’s beautiful at the same time.”

Destined to be a winemaker?

“At 19, I knew I wanted to be a winemaker,” Damskey said. “I’m lucky I knew what I wanted to do so early in life.”

The vintner decided to forgo his original plan to become an anthropologist after a friend explained that making a living would depend on teaching.

Damskey’s father gave him the book “The Technology of Winemaking,” inspiring him to tackle chemistry even though the prospect frightened him.

“Chemistry scared the hell out of me,” Damskey said, with a laugh. “I had to take Chemistry 101 twice because I flunked it the first time.”

The vintner, who said he’s a good chemist now, graduated from UC Davis with a degree in fermentation science in 1976. His classmates included the esteemed David Ramey, now vintner of Healdsburg’s Ramey Wine Cellars, and Merry Edwards, the founding winemaker of Sebastopol’s Merry Edwards Winery.

Over the years, Damskey was the winemaker for several wineries, including San Pasqual Vineyards in San Diego County and two Healdsburg properties now owned by Jackson Family Wines, then Zellerbach Estates, now known as Verite Winery, and then Gauer Estate, now known as Stonestreet Mountain Estate.

A high point during Damskey’s career was winning the Sonoma County Harvest Fair Sweepstakes White in 1987 with his 1986 Zellerbach Chardonnay.

In addition to his work stateside, Damskey decided to tackle projects abroad as an international winemaking consultant. His initial foray into India to work on the Sula Vineyards brand was in 1995.

“I was a kid in a candy store with wide-open eyes and a very surprised look all the time,” he said.

Damskey talked further about his work in India. He explained how he modified his winemaking style to suit the Indian palate, how he currently manages the logistics of crafting wine in India and why he’s sentimental when he travels to India today.

The Press Democrat: How have you reconfigured your winemaking style to best cater to the Indian palate?

Damskey: “I had to tone down my winemaking style and not make huge California alcoholic wines. Indians want more subtly. My thing back then was bigger is better but that didn’t hold water in India.”

PD: What logistics are involved in making wine in a different country?

Damskey: “I make about three trips a year to India, and I oversee a winemaking team of about 15 people. We have about 2,200 growers because most of them have about 500 acres.”

PD: Why are you sentimental when you travel to India these days?

Damskey: “When I go back, I’m nostalgic. I walk around the winery and it almost brings a tear to my eyes knowing I was the California influence that started all this.”

