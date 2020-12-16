'Giant latkes’ make for excellent champagne pairing

Bubbles make almost everything a little better, and our Wine of the Week, Korbel Natural, 2017 Russian River Valley Champagne ($16), is perfect for brightening this dark time of a challenging year with its delightful effervescence. On a clear night, you may want to step outside, take a sip, look up at the night sky and savor how the bubbles on your palate mirror the stars.

There’s a both a sweetness and an earthiness in the wine’s aromas, suggestive of yeast and ripe strawberries. On first sip, you’ll likely notice a hint of sweetness, too, though it quickly evolves into suggestions of tart apple and Meyer lemon. A sensitive palate will sense red raspberries, as well.

This is a fabulous sparkler, with a great price and moderate alcohol, just 12.5%, which makes it an easy quaffer. It is just the sort of wine you can enjoy with popcorn with plenty of good butter and a shake or two of Tapatio hot sauce without feeling too self-indulgent.

I am of the mind that dry sparkling wine is good with almost anything and can carry you through a meal from appetizers to dessert deliciously. If you want to enjoy it with a steak, squeeze a bit of lemon over the meat just before enjoying it. This lovely sparkler is excellent with oysters on the half shell, steamed clams, Dungeness crab, roasted marrow bones, radishes with butter and salt and French fries with aioli.

For today’s recipe, I’m inspired by the final days of Hanukkah and the latkes that are ubiquitous throughout the holiday. Rosti is a large potato pancake that some people casually refer to as a giant latke. Whatever you call it, it is delicious and easy to make. If you are feeding just yourself, don’t worry. Sparkling wine can be capped and saved overnight without losing its effervescence, and the rosti can be reheated on top of the stove or in a hot oven.

Rosti (with serving suggestions)

Makes about 4 servings

Kosher salt

1 ½ to 2 pounds waxy potatoes, such as red, new or Yukon Gold, washed and peeled

6 tablespoons butter (or 2 tablespoons duck or goose fat and 4 tablespoons butter)

Black pepper in a mill

Toppings of choice (see below)

Fill a medium saucepan about two-thirds full with water, add a generous 2 tablespoons of salt and bring to a boil over high heat.

Meanwhile, grate the potatoes on the large blade of a box grater or food processor. When the water boils, add the potatoes, stir and cook for 90 seconds. Drain immediately and transfer to a clean tea towel, which will absorb excess water.

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Set a medium-size heavy skillet — cast iron or nonstick — over high heat and add 2 tablespoons of butter or the fat. When it is melted, add about a third of the potatoes. Dot with a generous tablespoon of butter and season with salt and pepper. Make two more layers, ending with a final addition of butter, salt and pepper.

Cook the rosti on top of the stove until the bottom is golden brown and crisp, about 8 to 10 minutes. Carefully transfer the skillet to the oven and cook until the top is golden brown and crisp, from 15 to 25 minutes depending on the size of the pan. The smaller the pan, the longer it will take for the potatoes to cook through. Do not let it burn.

Remove from the oven, transfer to a plate, cut into wedges and enjoy hot, either neat or with your preferred accompaniments.

Serving suggestions:

Mince cloves of garlic and a handful of parsley leaves, toss with the grated zest of a lemon and a little salt and scatter over the rosti just before serving.

Serve with applesauce and either sour cream or crème fraîche.

Serve with lox or gravlax, sour cream or crème fraîche and minced chives.

Top with cooked and sliced sausages.

Grate about 4 ounces of Gruyère cheese and scatter over the rosti the moment it comes out of the oven.

Trim 3 or 4 green onions, slice them very thinly and scatter over the rosti just before enjoying.

Serve with a favorite hot sauce.

For breakfast or a midnight snack, serve alongside poached, fried or scrambled eggs, with or without crisp bacon.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date. Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com