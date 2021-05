Giant rabbit art piece being constructed at Buckeye Ranch in Petaluma

A giant rabbit art piece is going up at Buckeye Ranch in Petaluma.

The piece, called “Temple of Harvey” by artists Michael Garlington and Natalia Bertotti, is made of adobe, straw and water.

The property is at 2425 Adobe Ranch Road.

Tours on the property of the pair’s artwork are available by appointment only at toforesee@gmail.com.