How to give your garden a midsummer checkup

Now that our gardens have matured into midsummer levels, they should be growing well. But there are a number of things we can do to keep them robust for the rest of the growing season. Many interacting factors contribute to the health of a garden.

Very warm weather can really stress plants if they aren’t adequately and regularly watered. The amount and regularity of watering depends on your climate and weather, your soil type, whether you have raised boxes and how tall they are, the depth of soil, the type of plants you are growing and how mature they are and whether or not they are mulched.

The water delivery system you have is also a factor. Do you water by hand, have a spray system or use drip irrigation? Each method puts out different amounts of water. Determining the amount of time to run irrigation systems can be a tricky equation for many people. The best way to determine what plants need and how they are responding to what you are giving them is to note how well they are growing. If they are large and robust, they are likely getting adequate water. If they look pinched and small, they may need more.

A couple of times a week, take an old screwdriver and dig it deeply in the soil. If it is moist as far as you dig, it’s likely your watering schedule is sufficient. This exercise is important to perform every week in the irrigation season to see the effects of your watering schedule and, if necessary, adjust it accordingly. The amount of moisture you see on the soil surface is not indicative of what is going on underground. Over time you will become familiar with what is enough for the plants.

If there is a power outage and timers do not have a battery backup, they can revert to an irrigation schedule of 10 minutes a day. The soil is likely to be wet only about an inch deep, which will kill plants slowly. A few other specific instances to note: if you have raised boxes or containers on top of compacted soil, water will likely move through the soil quickly and puddle in the pathways. If this is the case, watering two or even three times for very short runs in a watering day will be better than one long irrigation run. Usually an every-other-day irrigation schedule is sufficient for plants in the ground. For well-established native or drought-resistant plants, once a week could be enough. Almost no plants, unless newly planted, need water every day.

If plants are becoming pale green, especially vegetables and annual flowers, they may need a fertilizer boost. Keeping plants adequately fertilized is very important. If you are growing plants in raised beds or containers, watering is usually frequent. As fertilizers are often water soluble, they move through soil fast and will need replenishing. Plan on a once a month fertilization. Lightly work the fertilizer into the top couple inches of the soil and water it well. Fertilizers with feathermeal are a good value. Feathermeal or ground chicken feathers is primarily a nitrogen source and it will last for about two months.

For perennial, drought-resistant or native plants or shrubs and trees grown in the ground, just mulching with composted green waste is likely sufficient for soil fertility. Showy perennial gardens thrive with compost used as a mulch that has a high level of nutrients like Point Reyes Compost Company’s compost or Sonoma Compost High-Test Compost. No additional fertilization should be needed. Mulches also serve to retain soil moisture and help keep soil temperatures cool.

All gardens, especially vegetable gardens, should include plants that attract and support beneficial insects that eat pests. There are a huge variety of them, from generalists like spiders to those that only feed on or parasitize specific pest insects, their eggs or larvae. A healthy garden contains a large number and variety. The best way to ensure they are present in your garden is to include flowering plants that support them.

One of the best and easiest plants to grow for this purpose in or around vegetable gardens is sweet alyssum (Lobularia maritima). It is an annual that in the larger Bay Area climate will often bloom year-round. Each bloom is composed of many tiny flowers with short, easily accessible nectar tubes that predatory insects like tiny parasitoid wasps, lady bugs, lace wings, big-eyed bugs, soldier beetles and many others can access. Many of these insects require or benefit from nectar as adults and some, like lacewings, only feed on nectar as adults.

Another flower they avidly visit is coriander. The plants will not last all summer, so you will have to replant several times. It grows very easily from seed. Dill, cosmos, orlaya and blanket flower (gaillardia) are easy summer annual plants good for beneficial insects. Marigolds are frequently planted as pest deterrents in gardens, but in reality, they don’t do much besides being colorful. Make sure to plant as much of each of these flowers as you can.

What about birds in vegetable gardens? Goldfinches often like to eat sunflower leaves, and sparrows will eat chard, but the plants are usually so robust and the birds so cheerful to have in the garden, many people don’t see a few damaged leaves as a problem. Over 90% of birds feed their young insects and they can be effective predators in helping to keep our gardens healthy. That cabbage white caterpillar nibbling on your broccoli leaf is a tasty treat for fledgling birds.

Kate Frey’s column appears every other week in Sonoma Home.

Contact Kate at: katebfrey@gmail.com, freygardens.com, Twitter @katebfrey, Instagram @americangardenschool