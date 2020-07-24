Give your summer garden the attention it deserves

So much is happening in the high summer garden. We imagine this is the time to just relax and enjoy the fruits of our labors, to limit our garden exercises harvesting and cooking the rich variety of vegetables produced. But it is still a time of intense activity.

Summer squash, cucumbers, beans and basil all require regular attention to keep fruits, or flowers in the case of basil, picked. Early corn and late-maturing broccoli and cauliflower are ready and won’t hold on the plants for long. Tomatoes need regular trellising, tying and inspection for the first ripe fruits. Fresh potatoes and sweet onions are ready to dig, clean and store. Bolted early greens may be setting seed, and we must decide whether to let them do this or pull them out.

The pleasure and surprise of simple acts like pulling our now mature carrots and beets from the soil never diminishes. Each year requires adjustments in how many of each type of vegetable we grow based on how much we can eat or give away. Sharing is one of the greatest joys of any garden. Spreading the bounty we have grown ourselves feels better than giving a present we have purchased, and this year it is more appreciated than ever as it can save trips to crowded grocery stores.

Growing requires close observation and understanding a plant’s needs, a tuning in to a whole group of living things distant from ourselves. In transcending our own world, we enter one that awards us greatly for a job well done.

Seed saving

Each year offers opportunities to learn new methods of growing plants, from fertilization to tomato trellising to discovering varieties that are especially tasty or have long production. If there are varieties you really like, consider saving the seed. Depending on the plant family, this can be very easy or difficult.

For example, beets are biennials. They flower the second year after seeding, taking up valuable garden space for this time period. Pumpkins are bee-pollinated and easily cross with other pumpkin or even summer squash varieties thanks to bees transferring pollen from plant to plant. We have all had volunteer summer squash plants with fruits that don’t resemble the original plants. Bees travel about two miles from the hive and may encounter many pumpkin plants along the way.

Lettuce is much easier to save seeds from. It is self-pollinating and the flowers on each floret are only open for one day. As they bolt and go to seed several months after planting, it is convenient for many of us to simply let a few plants mature so we can collect seed.

Preserving genetic heritage

The best guide on the subject for home gardeners is “Seed to Seed” by Suzanne Ashworth. There are two editions, published in 1991 and 2002, and you can find both online. The book is far more than a list of plants and how to collect their seed. It is full of fascinating information beginning with the background of the importance of seed saving. Many older non-hybrid vegetable varieties are under minimal production across the United States and are in danger of being lost forever. You may settle on a few favorite varieties only to find one year that seed catalogs don’t carry them anymore.

Ashworth describes gardeners who save seed as stewards conserving histories and a valuable genetic heritage. From pollination to isolation techniques to seed collection, cleaning and storage, Ashworth thoroughly explains all facets of seed saving. Chapters are organized by plant family and contain both historical information and practical details such as the factors that cause seed to set and when and how to collect seed.

I grew two varieties of spinach this year, one called Galilee (from Israel) and a really great Italian variety called Gigante d’Inverno, or Giant of Winter. I started both on March 3 in my greenhouse. By the time they were ready to plant about seven weeks later, the Galilee was already bolting, and I didn’t bother to plant it. I learned from Ashworth’s book that some varieties are sensitive to major temperature fluctuation and will bolt early. That was the case in my greenhouse this year. The Gigante d’Inverno was very robust. It has huge succulent leaves as large as those of Swiss chard and a great flavor. It bolted in late June. The seed will be ready to harvest in late July. I will replant my own fresh seed in August for a fall spinach crop. I look forward to it.

Kate Frey's column appears every other week in Sonoma Home.