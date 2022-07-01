Glen Ellen writer on rail-riding life takes whistle-stop tour of West

Back in the early 1970s, Ed Davis and pal Paul Morrison set out from Sebastopol to hitchhike across the U.S., a road trip that was almost a rite of passage for baby boomers coming of age at the time. Their plan: catch a cheap flight in New York to London and then make their way to a remote Scottish island where Morrison hoped to reconnect with the father he never knew.

But a fellow traveler gave them some advice that would radically change their mode of transport. And for Davis, not quite 20 at the time, it planted the seed for a tale that would take him 50 years to write and publish.

Even back in the more casual ’70s, people were wary of picking up strapping, bushy-haired young men. As they tried to hitchhike, cars kept whizzing past.

“A guy finally picked us up in a van and said, ‘You’re stupid. You guys should be riding freight trains.’ He might just as easily have said, ‘You should be riding magic carpets,’” said Davis, a grandfather of three who still sports a neatly trimmed salt-and-pepper beard.

“We just had no idea that was a thing you could do.”

Their ride deposited them at a rail yard in Eugene, Oregon.

“It was one of those things that was just meant to happen,” Davis said. “You can wait all day for a train. He dropped us off, and a half hour later we were on a flat car heading north. It was a beautiful sunny day. The wind was in our hair and the sun on our backs. There was something about it that just got me, that fit right for me. I never looked back.”

In Portland, they ran into an experienced freight train traveler who gave them another critical tip: Don’t try crossing the U.S. by rail — too many opportunities to literally get sidetracked. Pick up an eastbound train in Canada, where there is really only one major freight line.

They heeded the advice, eventually reaching New York and then the Scottish Isle of Mull, where Morrison met people who led him to reunite with his father, who had moved to Australia.

For Davis, the trip had unexpected consequences. It opened up an exciting and dangerous new world that seeped into his bones. He returned to the rails many times over the ensuing years, even writing a novel inspired by his gritty experience exploring the West in boxcars and meeting vagabond rail travelers along the way. But publishing the work eluded him.

Return to writing

For some 40 years, Davis held on to his dream of being a writer. He also kept two versions of the book while he focused on raising a family and building a business, Empire West, a Graton manufacturer of custom vacuum-formed products and decorative Ceilume ceiling tiles that are sold all over the world.

But Davis, a 1970 Analy High School graduate who has lived in Glen Ellen for nearly 50 years with his wife, Jan, a retired teacher, never really gave up on the book.

Over the past few years, he returned to writing, and with the help of a friend and editor he finally finished “The Last Professional,” a thriller set in the 1980s when there were still a few “knights of the road” who lived a fading lifestyle sailing the rivers of steel that crisscrossed the continent in a thrilling but dangerous journey that often ended only with death.

It is, said Davis, an important chapter in America’s history and mythology.

“Much of our infrastructure was built by transient labor who traveled on trains. There was over 1 million riding during the Great Depression,” said Davis, who read everything he could about the lifestyle and became deeply versed in its culture and lingo. The desperately poor and unemployed could hop a train almost anywhere in the U.S. and make their way to Denver, which was a labor hub, he said.

“You could roll into Denver and take a job anywhere in the country and all over the world,” he said. “Employment agencies would take a cut of your pay and send you off to timber camps in the Northwest, to mines in the Midwest. It was this huge mobile workforce.”

While some rail riders were bums and vagrants, and even criminals and killers, many were simply migratory workers who emerged with the completion of the transcontinental railroad after the Civil War. The U.S. at one time was filled with big arteries and small veins of steel.

“Some 95% of the population at one time lived within 5 miles of a train track. Trains were amazingly transformative for the country,” Davis said.

“If you wanted to go west, you sailed around the Horn or got on a wagon train in Independence, Missouri. Later, if you managed to survive, you got to Oregon. But then suddenly (with the advent of rail), in a week or 10 days you could get across the country. Somebody said the railroads abolished time and distance because folks had not traveled before.”