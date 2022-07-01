Subscribe

Glen Ellen writer on rail-riding life takes whistle-stop tour of West

MEG MCCONAHEY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 1, 2022, 10:44AM
“The Last Professional”

Available at: Reader’s Books in Sonoma, Copperfield’s Books locations and Bookshop.org

Information: EdDavisBooks.com

Back in the early 1970s, Ed Davis and pal Paul Morrison set out from Sebastopol to hitchhike across the U.S., a road trip that was almost a rite of passage for baby boomers coming of age at the time. Their plan: catch a cheap flight in New York to London and then make their way to a remote Scottish island where Morrison hoped to reconnect with the father he never knew.

But a fellow traveler gave them some advice that would radically change their mode of transport. And for Davis, not quite 20 at the time, it planted the seed for a tale that would take him 50 years to write and publish.

Even back in the more casual ’70s, people were wary of picking up strapping, bushy-haired young men. As they tried to hitchhike, cars kept whizzing past.

“A guy finally picked us up in a van and said, ‘You’re stupid. You guys should be riding freight trains.’ He might just as easily have said, ‘You should be riding magic carpets,’” said Davis, a grandfather of three who still sports a neatly trimmed salt-and-pepper beard.

“We just had no idea that was a thing you could do.”

Their ride deposited them at a rail yard in Eugene, Oregon.

“It was one of those things that was just meant to happen,” Davis said. “You can wait all day for a train. He dropped us off, and a half hour later we were on a flat car heading north. It was a beautiful sunny day. The wind was in our hair and the sun on our backs. There was something about it that just got me, that fit right for me. I never looked back.”

In Portland, they ran into an experienced freight train traveler who gave them another critical tip: Don’t try crossing the U.S. by rail — too many opportunities to literally get sidetracked. Pick up an eastbound train in Canada, where there is really only one major freight line.

They heeded the advice, eventually reaching New York and then the Scottish Isle of Mull, where Morrison met people who led him to reunite with his father, who had moved to Australia.

For Davis, the trip had unexpected consequences. It opened up an exciting and dangerous new world that seeped into his bones. He returned to the rails many times over the ensuing years, even writing a novel inspired by his gritty experience exploring the West in boxcars and meeting vagabond rail travelers along the way. But publishing the work eluded him.

Return to writing

For some 40 years, Davis held on to his dream of being a writer. He also kept two versions of the book while he focused on raising a family and building a business, Empire West, a Graton manufacturer of custom vacuum-formed products and decorative Ceilume ceiling tiles that are sold all over the world.

But Davis, a 1970 Analy High School graduate who has lived in Glen Ellen for nearly 50 years with his wife, Jan, a retired teacher, never really gave up on the book.

Over the past few years, he returned to writing, and with the help of a friend and editor he finally finished “The Last Professional,” a thriller set in the 1980s when there were still a few “knights of the road” who lived a fading lifestyle sailing the rivers of steel that crisscrossed the continent in a thrilling but dangerous journey that often ended only with death.

It is, said Davis, an important chapter in America’s history and mythology.

“Much of our infrastructure was built by transient labor who traveled on trains. There was over 1 million riding during the Great Depression,” said Davis, who read everything he could about the lifestyle and became deeply versed in its culture and lingo. The desperately poor and unemployed could hop a train almost anywhere in the U.S. and make their way to Denver, which was a labor hub, he said.

“You could roll into Denver and take a job anywhere in the country and all over the world,” he said. “Employment agencies would take a cut of your pay and send you off to timber camps in the Northwest, to mines in the Midwest. It was this huge mobile workforce.”

While some rail riders were bums and vagrants, and even criminals and killers, many were simply migratory workers who emerged with the completion of the transcontinental railroad after the Civil War. The U.S. at one time was filled with big arteries and small veins of steel.

“Some 95% of the population at one time lived within 5 miles of a train track. Trains were amazingly transformative for the country,” Davis said.

“If you wanted to go west, you sailed around the Horn or got on a wagon train in Independence, Missouri. Later, if you managed to survive, you got to Oregon. But then suddenly (with the advent of rail), in a week or 10 days you could get across the country. Somebody said the railroads abolished time and distance because folks had not traveled before.”

Classic American story

“The Last Professional” is a classic road trip recast on the rails, where high-tech wunderkind Lynden Hoover walks off his high-paying Silicon Valley job and hops a freight train, driven by a haunting childhood trauma and a score he needs to settle. He hooks up with The Duke, one of a dying breed of “professional” freight rail riders, or hobos, who hold to an honor code in one of the roughest environments imaginable.

Davis, whose literary icons are John Steinbeck, Jack Kerouac and F. Scott Fitzgerald, sees the book as a classic American story, writ across a vast continent where universal truths and self discoveries are revealed on long Homeric journeys.

“I wanted to create hobos as American archetypes, mythological characters,” Davis said. “I think wanderlust is in our DNA. That is who we are. You can find modern parallels with the guys who surf every day, the guys who run 50 marathons a year. Why do people climb Everest? There is something about finding yourself through that experience.”

Throughout the book, Davis freely uses the word “hobo” in reference to those, like his central character The Duke, who considered themselves “professionals” and who upheld a certain code of conduct while riding the rails. They did not take offense at the term hobo, but in recent years, the word has come to be regarded by social advocates as a pejorative for the poor and unhoused, used interchangeably with “bum.”

Davis takes issue with those who want to cancel the word hobo. In his book, he uses it to confer respect for these old and disappearing knights of the road.

“In the historical context of my novel, hobos worked and wandered, tramps just wandered and bums did neither. ‘Bum’ and ‘tramp’ are certainly pejorative, but ‘hobo’ is not. Much of our American infrastructure was built by the migratory workforce made up of hobos. Almost every American family tree has a hobo in it somewhere. Rather than suppress their legacy, we should celebrate it.”

One might also throw writers into that camp of inner-self seekers. Davis has embedded within the wounded Lynden, who lost his father at a young age and was kidnapped by a vagabond who sexually assaulted him, pieces of himself. Davis’ mother fled an abusive marriage, taking her two small boys with her from Missouri. They landed in west Sonoma County, where she remarried a good guy and where Davis grew up with little contact with his natural father.

Like Lynden, Davis disclosed that he was sexually abused as a boy, a trauma he couldn’t shake even with therapy and the passage of time. But writing and promoting the book, he said, has enabled him to confront the lingering effects and to open up conversations with people who come to his book talks with their own stories to share.

“You start telling stories like this and everybody has got one, whether it’s alcohol abuse or sexual abuse or abandonment,” he said. “Families are complicated.”

He had some anxiety in the beginning, wondering how he would react to questions that hit tender spots.

“Now I welcome it. Because I can say, ‘Yeah, I know where you’re coming from. You didn’t do anything wrong.’”

Touring the U.S.

Many people also have approached Davis’ talks wanting to swap happier stories — about riding the rails in the their youth, or about their own family members who had hopped trains. He had a chance to hear such stories again and again in April, when he set out on a whistle-stop tour to promote “The Last Professional.”

After boarding an Amtrak train in Martinez, Davis spent a month this spring visiting independent bookstores in 22 railroad towns in a dozen states in 30 days, from Colorado to Missouri, Illinois to New Mexico, Iowa to Utah. It was a massive logistical undertaking, but one that set him on a discovery of America that proved uplifting at a time when so many people are bemoaning a nation riven by vast cultural and political differences.

“It’s wonderful to see that folks in the rest of the country don’t have horns growing out of the center of their heads. They’re just folks,” he said.

“One of my favorite events was in Galesburg, Illinois. A hundred trains a day go through Galesburg. It has always been a huge railroad town. And these guys there just couldn’t wait to tell their stories about working on the rails. There were some wonderfully touching moments, but one of them that stands out was this old couple. He had worked 50 years on the railroad. The last train he rode, he had to jump off because there was a collision ahead. His wife had fed hobos at their back door. At the end, she shook my hand and said, ‘The next time you boys are in town, you have to stay with us.’ It just doesn’t get any better than that.”

Investment of the heart

Completing and publishing “The Last Professional” represents the realization of Davis’ lifelong dream of being an author.

Davis knows there is no money in publishing unless you’re a John Grisham. He invested his own funds to publish “The Last Professional” and wanted to give it the same attention it would have gotten from a major New York publishing house. For the evocative black-and-white drawings for the book, he enlisted illustrator Colin Elgie, who created album covers for rock giants like Pink Floyd and Genesis and whose work is inspired by iconic posters of the 1930s and 1940s.

Davis entrusted the manuscript to micro-publisher Artemesia out of New Mexico, which he knew would handle it with care and respect. And he contracted with a New York marketing team to give the book the kind of big-bang promotion reserved only for bestsellers. (It was a bestseller on Bookshop.org and on Libro.fm for audio.)

He put up more than $100,000 of his own money for promotion, clearly not for the profit but for the experience, and to ensure that the story that means so much to him gets into the hands of readers. He figures he’s sold 3,000 copies and may recoup in sales only a fraction of what he invested. But that’s not the point.

“It’s not about the money,” Davis said.

“It’s about how I’ve been able to reach people and see how they respond to my work. And I’ve gotten to fulfill this dream I’ve had my whole life. I’ve met wonderful people. I can’t tell you how rewarding it is to see a review come up from somebody you’ve never heard of who says, ‘This book touched me.’”

