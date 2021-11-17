Gluten-free dessert ideas for Thanksgiving

A common topic of conversation these days, both face-to-face and on social media, is what Thanksgiving desserts are gluten-free. Apparently, most people think primarily of pie: pumpkin, apple and pecan. Pies have crusts, typically made of wheat. There are gluten-free options, but it’s not easy to become adept at using them.

Yet there are many delicious possibilities that naturally have no gluten. One year I served cranberry soup at the end of our nontraditional meal, but it did include orange zest pasta, so that’s out. Another year, I made pumpkin pots de creme, which is festive, delicious and gluten-free.

Overall, I prefer fruit desserts at the end of a meal, especially a big meal. This is easiest, of course, in the summer, but it’s not difficult now, either. We have several types of persimmons, apples, oranges, tangerines, grapefruit, kumquats and quince, all which can be turned into a simple refreshing dessert.

And then there is chocolate. Chocolate mousse is an easy crowd-pleaser, and even white chocolate mousse has its fans. They can be served neat, with a fruit sauce, or with each other, displayed dramatically in a tall glass with alternating layers. Both must be made in advance so there is little to do at the last minute.

These little pots of cream are full of the flavors and aromas of the season. They need no sauce, but a few candied nuts make a great accompaniment. As far as the spices in this dish go, especially the two kinds of peppercorns, they invoke those of ancient Rome, when desserts were laden with species, especially peppercorns. For anyone who finds sweets a bit cloying, the inclusion of spices often tames this quality.

Pumpkin Pots de Creme

Serves 6

2 cups half-and-half

⅓ cup sugar

Pinch of kosher salt

2 thin slices fresh ginger

1 tablespoon white peppercorns

1 teaspoon black peppercorns

1 1-inch stick cinnamon

2 whole cloves

2 allspice berries

A few gratings of nutmeg

1 cup winter squash puree

6 large egg yolks, preferably organic, lightly beaten

4 ounces candied walnuts or pecans

Pour the half-and-half into a medium saucepan and whisk in the sugar and salt. Add the peppercorns, cinnamon stick, cloves, allspice and nutmeg and bring to a boil over medium heat. Reduce the heat to very low and simmer, stirring continuously, for 10 minutes. Remove from the heat, cover and let steep for 30 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Whisk the squash puree into the half-and-half mixture. Strain the mixture through a sieve, pressing through as much pumpkin as possible. What remains in the sieve should be very dry; discard it.

Fill a tea kettle half full with water and bring to a boil.

Meanwhile, whisk the egg yolks into the pumpkin mixture. Pour the custard into custard cups or 4-ounce ramekins and carefully set them in a baking dish or roasting pan. Carefully pour boiling water into the baking dish until it comes halfway up the sides of the ramekins. Cover the dish loosely with aluminum foil, crimping the corners so it just rests over the ramekins as the custard cooks. Transfer to the oven.

Bake 25 to 30 minutes, or until the custard is set. Transfer the custard cups or ramekins to a wire rack to cool.

Serve warm or chilled, with candied nuts scattered on top or alongside.

_____

White chocolate gets a bad rap that is undeserved. It cannot legally be called chocolate because that designation requires cocoa. But it is the fruit of the cacoa, with the cocoa removed. It is rich, voluptuous and, almost always, redolent with vanilla, which is added to most dishes that include it. White chocolate mousse is delicious neat, but you can top it with a simple fruit sauce such as raspberries pureed with framboise and sugar or freshly made cranberry-orange sauce.

White Chocolate Mousse

Makes 4-6 servings

5 ounces white chocolate, in pieces

¼ cup butter

3 eggs, separated

½ cup confectioner’s (powdered) sugar, sifted

¼ cup Grand Marnier or similar liqueur

1 cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 teaspoon tangerine zest

Fill the bottom part of a double boiler one-third full with water and set over medium heat. Put the white chocolate and butter into the top half of the boiler and, when the water begins to simmer, set the top part into the bottom part. Keep the heat low so the water simmers gently.

Stir gently now and then as the ingredients melt. When fully melted, remove the top part from the heat.

Put the egg yolks, confectioner’s sugar and liqueur into a medium stainless steel bowl and beat vigorously with an electric mixer until the mixture forms a slow, steady ribbon when the beaters are lifted. Set the bowl on top of the double boiler and whisk the mixture constantly until it thickens; it will take three to four minutes. Remove from the heat, tip in the white chocolate mixture and stir gently until the mixture cools. Set aside.

Pour the cream into a medium bowl and use clean beaters to whip it until soft firm peaks form. Add the vanilla and tangerine zest. Set aside. In a separate bowl, beat the egg whites until they form stiff but not dry peaks.

To finish, fold the egg whites into the chocolate mixture and then fold in the whipped cream, gently; do not over-mix.

Cover and refrigerate for at least three hours. Alternately, spoon into serving glasses, cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Adding a bit of salt to chocolate desserts is astonishingly good. So even if this seems a bit weird, give it a try. If you decide to serve this with white chocolate mousse, layered in a tall glass, end with the chocolate mousse and salt only the top layer.

_____

Salted Chocolate Mousse

Serves 6 to 8

10 ounces best-quality bittersweet chocolate, cut into bits

4 ounces (1 stick) unsalted butter, in small pieces

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

4 extra-large eggs, separated

¾ teaspoon kosher salt

⅛ teaspoon cream of tartar

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

Maldon salt flakes, Peruvian pink salt or other flake salt

Put the chocolate and butter in the top part of a double boiler set over barely simmering water. When the ingredients are melted, whisk in the vanilla, egg yolks and kosher salt. Remove from the heat and set aside.

Put the egg whites and cream of tartar in a dry mixing bowl and beat with an electric mixer at medium speed until soft peaks form. Slowly sprinkle in the sugar, beating at high speed until the egg whites are stiff but not dry. Fold one-fourth of egg white mixture into the chocolate mixture. Fold in the remaining egg white mixture; do not over-mix.

Pour the mousse into individual serving dishes such as ramekins or stemmed wine glasses. Sprinkle a few flakes of salt on each portion.

Refrigerate at least three hours before serving.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The Good Cook’s Book of Salt & Pepper.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.