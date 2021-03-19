Subscribe

Go on a ‘critter hunt’ at these Sonoma County parks

KATHLEEN SCAVONE
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 19, 2021, 4:19PM
For trail maps and more information about Jack London State Historic Park in Glen Ellen, Trione-Annadel State Park in Santa Rosa and Sugarloaf Ridge State Park in Kenwood visit:

jacklondonpark.com/park-trails-hikes

parks.ca.gov/pages/480/files/AnnadelWebBrochure2012.pdf

sugarloafpark.org/activities/hiking

The presence of the banana slug, a native of the Northwest, is an indicator of a healthy ecosystem. You might spot one along the damp trails in Jack London State Historic Park. (Kathleen Scavone)
On a critter hunt, you may find Pacific tree frogs, also called Pacific chorus frogs, hiding under damp leaf litter or logs. (Kathleen Scavone)
Scientists have determined that where western fence lizards live, the incidence of Lyme disease is lower. (Kathleen Scavone)
The rough-skinned newt, as its name implies, does have rough skin, but because their skin contains a toxin, you should look and not touch. (Kathleen Scavone)
The flame-colored orange of California poppies makes them eye-catching. (Kathleen Scavone)
Spring flowers like trillium will soon begin appearing in our local parks. (Kathleen Scavone)
Fairy lanterns (Kathleen Scavone)
California honeysuckle (Kathleen Scavone)
Buckeye (Kathleen Scavone)
As we get out and about along the numerous parks and trails of Sonoma County, while social distancing of course, there is something for everyone, be it bird watching, wildflower viewing, physical exercise or going on a “critter hunt” to get up close to the miniature wildlife all about us.

Anyone who has ambled with children knows that there is a multitude of natural wonders to explore right at our feet. Children seem to be experts at discovering the intricacies of the forest floor, from leaves, lichen-encrusted rocks and twigs adorned with spectacular fungi to all manner of little animals such as frogs, newts, banana slugs and lizards.

All these wonders and more can be scouted out in the diverse habitats of three Sonoma County parks: Jack London State Historic Park in Glen Ellen, Trione-Annadel State Park in Santa Rosa and Sugarloaf Ridge State Park in Kenwood.

All these spectacular parks have trails of varying lengths — from short walks to hearty hikes. Despite being closed for a time due to fires, the parks are now open and greening up nicely. Not every trail at Sugarloaf is open to the public at this time, so be sure to heed the park signs and hike only the opened trails.

Cyndy Shafer, Natural Resource Program Manager of the California State Parks, Bay Area District, outlined the impacts from last year’s Glass fire on the parks. Of the three, Sugarloaf sustained the most damage, by far; 74% of the park, or 3,489 acres, burned. At Trione-Annadel, only 5% of the park, or 288 acres, burned, while Jack London State Historic Park escaped without being burned.

“In general, the parks are recovering well,” Shafer said. “The plant communities and wildlife in these parks are adapted to fire.” California State Parks created an interactive map at bit.ly/30UehUU where you can get an overview of the fire damage to the parks.

Jack London State Historic Park

While enjoying a forest walk to the historic Wolf House that famed author Jack London had built, but never resided in due to a mysterious fire when he lived on the land that is now Jack London State Historic Park, you’ll see unspoiled hillsides of Douglas fir, madrone, black oak, buckeye and bigleaf maple trees. This park boasts majestic redwood slopes and bucolic meadows that are now beginning the blush of wildflower season.

The park has more than 29 miles of trails that crisscross 1,400 acres, which means you may be lucky enough to encounter a banana slug along one of the damp trails. Admittedly, this lowly creature may have an “ick” factor for some, but this slime-covered invertebrate is an important link in the chain of life.

The presence of the banana slug, a native of the Northwest, is an indicator of a healthy ecosystem. Banana slugs are known as “nature’s decomposers” and are herbivores, consuming mushrooms, fallen leaves and animal droppings. The Society of Malacologists, who study mollusks such as snails and slugs, tell us that banana slugs are private creatures that can be found in damp, dark forests. You may spot one nibbling on a mushroom beneath a billowy fern, camouflaged among fallen bay tree leaves or creeping below a willow tree or a coffee berry shrub. These creatures come in a variety of colors, depending on the surrounding light, moisture and their diet. Their colors range from bright yellow to greenish with dark spots, making them look like an overripe banana, in line with its name.

Banana slugs can grow surprisingly large, reaching up to 9 inches or more! Once you find one, this slimy creature is interesting to observe, as it moves only 6½ inches a minute. Look for its two sets of retractable tentacles; two are eyestalks and two are chemical detectors.

Its slimy coat, actually a mucus, plays a vital role in its ability to move, its self-defense and its ability to retain water. The slime contains chemicals which deter predators such as raccoons and foxes. That being said, banana slugs were once consumed by the North Coast Yurok Indians when food was scarce. Immigrants of the 1800s to early 1900s removed the slug slime with vinegar before frying and eating.

Trione-Annadel State Park

Trione-Annadel State Park has more than 5,500 acres of mixed oak forested expanses that lead to marvelous meadows surrounding a 26-acre lake. Recreation includes hiking, and the trails here also are open to mountain bicyclists, runners and equestrians.

This is as great a place as any to spot western fence lizards, or blue-bellies, as they are called. Western fence lizards begin to appear out of their hibernation during late winter or early spring. You are sure to spot their lizard antics on sunny rocks and fences, where the males show off their bright blue coloration while performing “pushups” or sometimes wrestling other males in territorial disputes.

These reptiles will sometimes chase one another and extend their blue throats as a form of intimidation. Lizards are coldblooded creatures and can wear a variety of colors: gray, tan, brown or black. The scaly critters can reach a length of over 8 inches. Western fence lizards are considered diurnal, meaning they’re full of zip during the daylight hours. With a lifespan of three to five years, the lizards breed after their second year, often generating clutches of three to 17 eggs during spring months. Then baby lizards will use their egg tooth to aid in hatching from their eggs.

A lizard’s instinct is to quickly scuttle away from predators such as birds and snakes, and they can drop their tails as a decoy if threatened, to make a hasty retreat. If a lizard is assaulted, its tail wiggles about to draw attention away from itself. They will choose the tail-drop routine as a last resort, as regrowing a tail uses valuable stores of energy.

Lizards are beneficial to the environment due to their consumption of large quantities of bugs, ants, flies and spiders. Scientists have determined that where western fence lizards live, the incidence of Lyme disease is lower. It has been confirmed that there is a protein in lizard blood that kills the Lyme disease bacterium and renders the ticks safe from carrying Lyme disease. What's not to love about those lizards?

Sugarloaf Ridge State Park

Sugarloaf Ridge State Park’s three ecosystems within its 3,900 acres include oak and fir woodlands, a redwood forest and ridges laden with chaparral. The riparian habitat along Sugarloaf’s Sonoma Creek is a good place to spot amphibians like Pacific tree frogs, Pacific giant salamander and newts. Soon the park will be brimming with California poppies, cream cups, penstemon, trillium, fairy lantern and Indian warrior flowers.

An added feature of Sugarloaf is its own observatory, the Robert Ferguson Observatory, considered to be one of Northern California's most active observatories. Stargazing opportunities at Sugarloaf can be found at bit.ly/3rYJhPv.

It's not easy being a green Pacific tree frog, especially when you consider that they come in a variety of colors like tan, brown, black or red-toned and go by at least two names. These diminutive 2-inch amphibians seen in many Sonoma County parks are also called Pacific chorus frogs. Whatever you choose to name them, these mostly nocturnal creatures are out and about now, calling from their various habitats for a mate in early winter to springtime, when the female will lay her eggs in still water.

On a critter hunt, you may find amphibians like Pacific chorus frogs hiding under damp leaf litter or logs, so be sure to carefully replace their hideout material after viewing them so that when they awaken they will be raring to dine on frog fare such as spiders, ants and flies.

Pacific chorus frogs thrive in many habitats, from riparian habitat and woodlands to chaparral and even backyard potted plants and ponds. As you can imagine, Pacific chorus frogs are masters of camouflage since their bumpy skin has the ability to alter its coloring seasonally. Frogs sport long legs and circular, sticky toe pads that help them climb away from predators like snakes and newts. Pacific tree frogs thrive all along the Northern California Pacific coast, up to British Columbia.

Another fun-to-find critter is the rough-skinned newt. Newts, related to frogs, are a type of salamander. The rough-skinned newt, as its name implies, does have rough skin, but because their skin contains a toxin, you should look and not touch. The unique toxic skin covering of these up-to-8 inch-long newts is their means of survival, as it prevents most predators from consuming them. Another defense mechanism newts hold is the ability to produce a pungent scent to warn off predators like snakes, which will sometimes go as far as partially swallowing a newt, then spit it out. Rough-skinned newts’ habitat is the Pacific Northwest from Santa Cruz, California up to Alaska.

