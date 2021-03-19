Go on a ‘critter hunt’ at these Sonoma County parks

The presence of the banana slug, a native of the Northwest, is an indicator of a healthy ecosystem. You might spot one along the damp trails in Jack London State Historic Park. (Kathleen Scavone)

On a critter hunt, you may find Pacific tree frogs, also called Pacific chorus frogs, hiding under damp leaf litter or logs. (Kathleen Scavone)

Scientists have determined that where western fence lizards live, the incidence of Lyme disease is lower. (Kathleen Scavone)

The rough-skinned newt, as its name implies, does have rough skin, but because their skin contains a toxin, you should look and not touch. (Kathleen Scavone)

The flame-colored orange of California poppies makes them eye-catching. (Kathleen Scavone)

Spring flowers like trillium will soon begin appearing in our local parks. (Kathleen Scavone)

Fairy lanterns (Kathleen Scavone)

California honeysuckle (Kathleen Scavone)

Buckeye (Kathleen Scavone)

As we get out and about along the numerous parks and trails of Sonoma County, while social distancing of course, there is something for everyone, be it bird watching, wildflower viewing, physical exercise or going on a “critter hunt” to get up close to the miniature wildlife all about us.

Anyone who has ambled with children knows that there is a multitude of natural wonders to explore right at our feet. Children seem to be experts at discovering the intricacies of the forest floor, from leaves, lichen-encrusted rocks and twigs adorned with spectacular fungi to all manner of little animals such as frogs, newts, banana slugs and lizards.

All these wonders and more can be scouted out in the diverse habitats of three Sonoma County parks: Jack London State Historic Park in Glen Ellen, Trione-Annadel State Park in Santa Rosa and Sugarloaf Ridge State Park in Kenwood.

All these spectacular parks have trails of varying lengths — from short walks to hearty hikes. Despite being closed for a time due to fires, the parks are now open and greening up nicely. Not every trail at Sugarloaf is open to the public at this time, so be sure to heed the park signs and hike only the opened trails.

Cyndy Shafer, Natural Resource Program Manager of the California State Parks, Bay Area District, outlined the impacts from last year’s Glass fire on the parks. Of the three, Sugarloaf sustained the most damage, by far; 74% of the park, or 3,489 acres, burned. At Trione-Annadel, only 5% of the park, or 288 acres, burned, while Jack London State Historic Park escaped without being burned.

“In general, the parks are recovering well,” Shafer said. “The plant communities and wildlife in these parks are adapted to fire.” California State Parks created an interactive map at bit.ly/30UehUU where you can get an overview of the fire damage to the parks.

Jack London State Historic Park

While enjoying a forest walk to the historic Wolf House that famed author Jack London had built, but never resided in due to a mysterious fire when he lived on the land that is now Jack London State Historic Park, you’ll see unspoiled hillsides of Douglas fir, madrone, black oak, buckeye and bigleaf maple trees. This park boasts majestic redwood slopes and bucolic meadows that are now beginning the blush of wildflower season.

The park has more than 29 miles of trails that crisscross 1,400 acres, which means you may be lucky enough to encounter a banana slug along one of the damp trails. Admittedly, this lowly creature may have an “ick” factor for some, but this slime-covered invertebrate is an important link in the chain of life.

The presence of the banana slug, a native of the Northwest, is an indicator of a healthy ecosystem. Banana slugs are known as “nature’s decomposers” and are herbivores, consuming mushrooms, fallen leaves and animal droppings. The Society of Malacologists, who study mollusks such as snails and slugs, tell us that banana slugs are private creatures that can be found in damp, dark forests. You may spot one nibbling on a mushroom beneath a billowy fern, camouflaged among fallen bay tree leaves or creeping below a willow tree or a coffee berry shrub. These creatures come in a variety of colors, depending on the surrounding light, moisture and their diet. Their colors range from bright yellow to greenish with dark spots, making them look like an overripe banana, in line with its name.

Banana slugs can grow surprisingly large, reaching up to 9 inches or more! Once you find one, this slimy creature is interesting to observe, as it moves only 6½ inches a minute. Look for its two sets of retractable tentacles; two are eyestalks and two are chemical detectors.