Goat cheese appetizer a match for J. Lohr red blend

Our wine of the week, J. Lohr, 2019 “Pure Paso” Proprietary Red Wine, Paso Robles ($27), is a focused blend of three varietals, with cabernet sauvignon dominating and petite sirah filling the spaces left open by the cab, along with a tiny bit of malbec. It is deep and dark, with a brooding vitality. It’s an intense wine but entirely approachable.

Flavors are concentrated, with suggestions of dried black raspberries, dried blueberries and dried cranberries. There is a thread of smoke running through it all, with hints of sweet spice appearing and vanishing, like twinkling stars.

At the table, the wine calls for companions that are its equal, foods with bold flavors and rich textures. Ribs are a glorious partner. Korean-style beef ribs, which are the easiest and fastest to prepare, are an outstanding match, as the soy sauce encourages the wine to blossom. But if you spend the time needed to make pork ribs or beef ribs, you will be delighted.

The wine is also excellent with macaroni and cheese, American-style pizza, spaghetti and meatballs, bucatini with lamb Bolognese and, for vegetarians, grilled eggplant topped with black olive tapenade.

For today’s dish, I’m swimming upstream, going against an easy meat match in favor of a simple cheese appetizer that is delightful during the garlic harvest now taking place.

Chèvre Gratin with Tomatoes, Olives and Garlic

Makes 4 servings

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

8 garlic cloves, peeled and slivered

8 ounces young chèvre, such as the Laura Chenel Chabis

4 tablespoons chopped fresh herbs (Italian parsley, thyme, basil, oregano)

1½ cups tomato concassé or one 14-ounce can diced tomatoes, preferably Muir Glen brand (see note)

1 cup black olives (oil-cured, salt-cured or small imported olives)

Herb sprigs, for garnish

1 baguette, sliced and lightly toasted

In a small saucepan, heat the olive oil, add the garlic and simmer over very low heat for 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside.

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Set four 4-ounce ramekins near your work surface. Break the cheese into chunks and divide it among the dishes. Scatter herbs over the cheese, spoon tomatoes on top and divide the olives among the servings.

Put the ramekins on a baking sheet, set it on the middle rack of the oven and bake until the cheese is melted, about 6 to 7 minutes.

Transfer to a heatproof surface and spoon olive oil and garlic over each portion. Garnish with herb sprigs.

Set each ramekin on a small plate, surround with slices of baguette and enjoy right away.

Note: Tomato concassé is simply fresh tomatoes that have been peeled, seeded, finely minced and drained of much of their juice. You need about 3 large, beefsteak-style tomatoes to make 1½ cups.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The Good Cook’s Book of Tomatoes.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.