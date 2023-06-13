Price: $95 general admission, $50 designated driver. VIP tickets sold out. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit northcoastwineandfood.com . Must be 21 or older to attend.

Want to taste 103 award-winning wines in a single afternoon? How about food from some of Sonoma County’s top chefs? Mark your calendar for Saturday, when the North Coast Wine & Food Festival returns to the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa.

Sponsored by The Press Democrat, the annual festival will benefit Sonoma Family Meal, a nonprofit that provides prepared meals to those in need. (Disclosure: Heather Irwin, founder of Sonoma Family Meal, is the dining editor of Sonoma Media Investments, which owns The Press Democrat.)

This year’s event features gold and double gold-winning wines from the 2023 North Coast Wine Challenge in April, an annual competition that celebrates wines from the North Coast American Viticulture Area (AVA). That means you can expect wines from Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino, Marin and Lake counties and parts of Solano County. This year’s competition, the 11th, drew a record 1,190 wine entries, from 240 wineries.

To accompany the stellar wine lineup, carefully prepared bites will be on offer from 19 local chefs, including Marc-Henri Jean Baptise (Maison Porchella), Armando Navarro (El Dorado Kitchen). Sean Kelley (Lo & Behold), Tony Ounpamornchai (SEA Thai Bistro, SEA Noodle Bar and Mandarin Kitchen), Kris Austin (Austin’s Southern Smoke BBQ) and Danny Girolomo (Wit and Wisdom).

Menu highlights include poached prawns with fresh lime dressing from Sol Food Restaurant; brisket, pulled pork and chicken sandwiches from Austin’s Southern Smoke BBQ; crispy chicken skins with Thai chicken laab salad from Jam’s Joy Bungalow; and caviar with phyllo cups and lime crème fraîche from Plaza de Caviar. Oh yes, and delicious sweets from Fiorellos Gelato.

Wine tips

While finding a delicious wine to fill your glass shouldn’t be a problem, pinot noir fans may want to make a beeline to Vaughn Duffy Wines, whose 2021 Pinot Noir, Bacigalupi Vineyards, Russian River Valley won Best of the Best, the competition’s top prize, as well as Best of Show Red and Best of Sonoma County.

Husch Vineyards, whose 2022 Dry Gewurztraminer from Anderson Valley won Best of Show White, also will be pouring wine, as will Scharffenberger Cellars, pouring their Brut Excellence, Méthode Traditionelle (NV) from Mendocino County, which won Best of Show Sparkling. Rodney Strong, whose 2022 Rosé of Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast took home Best of Show Rosé, will pour its wine, too.

Don’t overlook Pennyroyal Farm’s 2022 PinoTrio, an exquisite marriage of pinot noir, pinot blanc and pinot gris, all sourced from the winery’s home ranch, Navarro Vineyards in Philo.

Every wine at the North Coast Wine & Food Festival has been vetted by some of the top wine judges in the country. In other words, you can’t go wrong.

You can reach Staff Writer Sarah Doyle at 707-521-5478 or sarah.doyle@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @whiskymuse.