Good luck for 2023 with this New Year’s tradition

Black-eyed peas and other Southern dishes to serve to ensure health and wealth|
MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 27, 2022, 9:52AM
Of all New Year’s food traditions, the one that seems to have the most traction in the U.S. comes from the American South, where it is traditional to eat black-eyed peas and braised greens after the new year starts, to ensure your wealth and good luck.

Certain hosts take this so seriously that, if you attend a New Year’s Eve party, you may suddenly be offered a spoonful of black-eyed peas seconds after the kissing stops. Don’t want to miss out on a moment of good luck!

Black-eyed peas are not peas. They are beans, shaped like miniature kidney beans. They are cream colored, with a single dot of black in the center of the curved side. They are also known as cow peas, cow beans and black-eyed beans. At this time of year, we sometimes see freshly harvested black-eyed peas at farmers markets, farm stands and grocery stores, typically packed in small plastic bags. They are available year-round in any supermarket.

Do you have a special New Year’s food, dish or ritual you enjoy year after year? If so, consider sharing it online, following this recipe, or send it directly to me at the email address below. Maybe you’ll read about it here, next winter holiday season.

Instead of adding braised greens to or alongside this soup, I have used green onions to contribute the “green,” i.e., wealth, in this nod to Hoppin’ John. The spoon bread is delicious with the soup, of course, but it also adds another layer of luck — a golden color, which evokes gold coins.

Hoppin’ John Soup with Velvet Spoon Bread

Makes 6 to 8 servings

Velvet Spoon Bread (recipe follows)

3 tablespoons fat (bacon, duck, lard or butter)

1 yellow onion, cut into small dice

1 celery stalk, cut into small dice

1 garlic clove, crushed and minced

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

3 andouille sausages, cut into ¼-inch-thick half rounds

1 teaspoon dried thyme

3 cups meat stock (chicken, duck or beef)

3 cups (from 1 ½ pounds dried) cooked black-eyed peas

Juice of 1 lemon

Tabasco sauce

3 cups cooked white rice

5 - 6 green onions (white and green parts), trimmed and cut into thin rounds

First, make the spoon bread.

When you put the spoon bread into the oven, prepare the soup. To do so, put the fat into a large saucepan set over medium-low heat, add the onion and celery and saute until soft and fragrant, about 10 to 12 minutes. Do not let brown. Add the garlic, saute 2 minutes more and season with salt and pepper.

Add the andouille and saute, turning frequently, for about 3 minutes, until the andouille has begun to pick up a bit of color. Add the thyme, stock and black-eyed peas. Simmer gently for 15 minutes.

Remove from the heat, let cool slightly and stir in the lemon juice and several shakes of Tabasco. Taste and correct for salt and pepper.

Ladle into soup plates, top each serving with a generous scoop of rice and scatter green onions over everything.

Enjoy right away, with Tabasco and spoon bread alongside.

Velvet Spoon Bread

Makes 6 to 8 servings

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 cup medium-ground cornmeal

1 ½ cups boiling water

3 large eggs, separated

2 teaspoons sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup buttermilk

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Rub the inside of a 2-quart baking dish with about 2 tablespoons of butter.

Put the cornmeal into a large stainless-steel bowl, pour the boiling water over it and whisk until smooth.

Add the remaining butter and set aside.

Put the egg yolks, sugar and salt into a small bowl. Whisk well and stir into the cornmeal mixture.

Gradually whisk in the buttermilk and set aside for 20 minutes.

Using a sturdy whisk or an electric mixer, beat the egg whites until they form stiff peaks.

Fold the egg whites into the cornmeal batter after it has rested for the full 20 minutes. Pour the batter into the baking dish, set on the middle rack of the oven, close the oven door and reduce the heat to 350 degrees.

Bake for about 55 minutes, test to see that the cornbread is set and, if it has not, cook for another 10 minutes or so.

Remove from the oven and let rest for 10 to 15 minutes before enjoying warm.

Use a large spoon to serve the spoon bread.

If you want to use hog jowl, you’ll need to make a special effort to get it, though it isn’t hard to find. Ask your local butcher or visit Willowside Meats in Santa Rosa. Consider serving spoon bread alongside, as it is the perfect accompaniment.

Black-Eyed Peas and Hog Jowl with Kale

Makes 8 to 10 servings

1 hog jowl or ham hock

2 pounds dried black-eyed peas, sorted, rinsed and soaked in water for at least 3 hours or overnight

1 large onion, peeled and quartered

1 dried red chile

1 teaspoon brown sugar

1 large bunch Lacinato kale, heavy stems discarded, cut into 1-inch-wide crosswise strips.

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

6 cups steamed white rice (from 2 cups raw)

¼ cup chopped Italian parsley

Tabasco sauce

Cider vinegar

Put the hog jowl or ham hock into a large saucepan or soup pot, add enough water to cover it by about an inch and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to low and simmer for 1 ½ hours, until the meat is completely tender. Skim off any foam that forms on the surface of the water during cooking, and add water as needed to keep the meat submerged.

Drain the peas and add them to the hog jowl, along with the onion, chile and sugar. Simmer over low heat until the onion has fallen apart, about 1 hour.

When the beans have been cooking for about 45 minutes, stir in the kale and continue to cook until the peas and the kale are tender, about 15 to 20 minutes more.

Transfer the hog jowl or ham hock to a clean work surface and let cool until easy to handle. Chop the meat coarsely and stir it back into the beans.

Taste, correct for salt and add several turns of black pepper.

Divide among individual soup plates and top each serving with a generous scoop of rice and some of the parsley. Enjoy right away, with Tabasco sauce and cider vinegar alongside.

When you have all the ingredients ready, it doesn’t take long to assemble this warm winter salad.

Sausage, Rice and Black-Eyed Pea Salad with Warm Bacon Vinaigrette

Makes about 4 to 6 servings

3 bacon slices

1 shallot, minced

1 garlic clove, minced

3 tablespoons best-quality red wine vinegar, such as O Zinfandel or Cabarnet Sauvignon or B.R. Cohn Cabarnet Sauvignon, plus more to taste

Kosher Salt

Black pepper in a mill

5 tablespoons best-quality extra-virgin olive oil, plus more to taste

1 cup cooked short-grain rice, preferably Spanish or Italian, warm

1 cup cooked black-eyed peas, warm

2 smoked sausages of choice, hot and cut into half rounds

1 small red onion, cut into small dice

¾ cup (3 ounces) crumbled feta cheese

½ cup chopped fresh Italian parsley

Set a heavy saute pan over medium-high heat, add the bacon and cook, turning once or twice, until it’s quite crisp. Transfer the bacon to absorbent paper and pour off all but 2 tablespoons of the bacon fat.

Return the pan to medium-low heat, add the shallot and saute until soft and fragrant, about 7 minutes. Add the garlic and saute 1 minute more. Add the vinegar, swirl the pan and season with salt and pepper. Turn off the heat, add the olive oil and stir. Taste and correct for salt, pepper and acid balance. Set aside.

Put the rice, black-eyed peas, sausage, onion and feta into a serving bowl. Toss well, using 2 forks.

Crumble the bacon. Quickly reheat the vinaigrette and pour it over the salad. Scatter the crumbled bacon and parsley on top and enjoy warm.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “California Home Cooking.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.

