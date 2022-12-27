Of all New Year’s food traditions, the one that seems to have the most traction in the U.S. comes from the American South, where it is traditional to eat black-eyed peas and braised greens after the new year starts, to ensure your wealth and good luck.

Certain hosts take this so seriously that, if you attend a New Year’s Eve party, you may suddenly be offered a spoonful of black-eyed peas seconds after the kissing stops. Don’t want to miss out on a moment of good luck!

Black-eyed peas are not peas. They are beans, shaped like miniature kidney beans. They are cream colored, with a single dot of black in the center of the curved side. They are also known as cow peas, cow beans and black-eyed beans. At this time of year, we sometimes see freshly harvested black-eyed peas at farmers markets, farm stands and grocery stores, typically packed in small plastic bags. They are available year-round in any supermarket.

Do you have a special New Year’s food, dish or ritual you enjoy year after year? If so, consider sharing it online, following this recipe, or send it directly to me at the email address below. Maybe you’ll read about it here, next winter holiday season.

Instead of adding braised greens to or alongside this soup, I have used green onions to contribute the “green,” i.e., wealth, in this nod to Hoppin’ John. The spoon bread is delicious with the soup, of course, but it also adds another layer of luck — a golden color, which evokes gold coins.

Hoppin’ John Soup with Velvet Spoon Bread

Makes 6 to 8 servings

Velvet Spoon Bread (recipe follows)

3 tablespoons fat (bacon, duck, lard or butter)

1 yellow onion, cut into small dice

1 celery stalk, cut into small dice

1 garlic clove, crushed and minced

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

3 andouille sausages, cut into ¼-inch-thick half rounds

1 teaspoon dried thyme

3 cups meat stock (chicken, duck or beef)

3 cups (from 1 ½ pounds dried) cooked black-eyed peas

Juice of 1 lemon

Tabasco sauce

3 cups cooked white rice

5 - 6 green onions (white and green parts), trimmed and cut into thin rounds

First, make the spoon bread.

When you put the spoon bread into the oven, prepare the soup. To do so, put the fat into a large saucepan set over medium-low heat, add the onion and celery and saute until soft and fragrant, about 10 to 12 minutes. Do not let brown. Add the garlic, saute 2 minutes more and season with salt and pepper.

Add the andouille and saute, turning frequently, for about 3 minutes, until the andouille has begun to pick up a bit of color. Add the thyme, stock and black-eyed peas. Simmer gently for 15 minutes.

Remove from the heat, let cool slightly and stir in the lemon juice and several shakes of Tabasco. Taste and correct for salt and pepper.

Ladle into soup plates, top each serving with a generous scoop of rice and scatter green onions over everything.

Enjoy right away, with Tabasco and spoon bread alongside.

Velvet Spoon Bread

Makes 6 to 8 servings

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 cup medium-ground cornmeal

1 ½ cups boiling water

3 large eggs, separated

2 teaspoons sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup buttermilk

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Rub the inside of a 2-quart baking dish with about 2 tablespoons of butter.

Put the cornmeal into a large stainless-steel bowl, pour the boiling water over it and whisk until smooth.

Add the remaining butter and set aside.

Put the egg yolks, sugar and salt into a small bowl. Whisk well and stir into the cornmeal mixture.

Gradually whisk in the buttermilk and set aside for 20 minutes.

Using a sturdy whisk or an electric mixer, beat the egg whites until they form stiff peaks.

Fold the egg whites into the cornmeal batter after it has rested for the full 20 minutes. Pour the batter into the baking dish, set on the middle rack of the oven, close the oven door and reduce the heat to 350 degrees.

Bake for about 55 minutes, test to see that the cornbread is set and, if it has not, cook for another 10 minutes or so.

Remove from the oven and let rest for 10 to 15 minutes before enjoying warm.

Use a large spoon to serve the spoon bread.

If you want to use hog jowl, you’ll need to make a special effort to get it, though it isn’t hard to find. Ask your local butcher or visit Willowside Meats in Santa Rosa. Consider serving spoon bread alongside, as it is the perfect accompaniment.

Black-Eyed Peas and Hog Jowl with Kale

Makes 8 to 10 servings

1 hog jowl or ham hock

2 pounds dried black-eyed peas, sorted, rinsed and soaked in water for at least 3 hours or overnight

1 large onion, peeled and quartered

1 dried red chile

1 teaspoon brown sugar

1 large bunch Lacinato kale, heavy stems discarded, cut into 1-inch-wide crosswise strips.