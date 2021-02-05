Subscribe

Good Neighbors: Two Santa Rosa men make trails more inviting

MEG MCCONAHEY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 5, 2021, 1:58PM
Do you have a Good Neighbor story to share? Contact meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com.

For a map of Santa Rosa's hidden creek trails visit bit.ly/3iSMPz8

In the early days of the pandemic last year, Ron McDowell noticed a pile of fresh garbage dumped at an opening to the Ducker Creek Trail next to his house. A bed, a smashed-up old desk and a green plastic Adirondack chair created an ugly sight along the shady path.

McDowell removed the trash. But instead of getting angry, he got an idea. What if he left the chair, offering a place for people — many of them elderly residents of the nearby Friends House senior living community — to sit and take a rest on their daily walks? He watched from his yard, pleased, as people began to use to the chair. But eventually some kids grabbed it and left it smashed in the creek.

That’s when McDowell, a 69-year-old physical therapist, had another idea. What if he built something nicer and more permanent?

At Home Depot he discovered some solid 2-by-12-foot redwood planks, just the right size for a bench seat. With a two-by-four and some bolts, he built a serviceable wooden bench in an afternoon for about $65. McDowell installed the bench in May, investing another $35 in a lock so he could chain it to the fence as protection against thieves.

He got immediate feedback, and one of the first to respond was Peter Neumeyer. The 91-year-old walks the trail almost every day from Friends House, which has a back gate that opens directly onto the trail.

“I noticed it. I left a note staying what a nice thing it was to do. I was just so surprised,” said Neumeyer, a retired professor of comparative literature. “Ron left me a note in return and I saw it the next day. His note said something like, ‘You’re the kind of person I built the bench for.’ That was the nicest thing he could have said. His note said drop by sometime.”

That note from Neumeyer inspired McDowell to build and install more benches. Over the last six months they have appeared as if left by elves along the Ducker and Austin Creek trails, part of the Brush Creek watershed that winds through the neighborhoods between Middle Rincon Road and Mission Boulevard in Rincon Valley.

The footpaths, access roads for the Sonoma County Water Agency, have been a sanity-saver for many people during the coronavirus pandemic when so many recreational options are closed, particularly last spring when even local parks were off-limits.

McDowell has so far built and installed six benches along the roughly 1 mile of trail, including one in Rinconada Park, a 2-acre green that the path passes through.

He also built a Little Free Library and installed it beside the bench at the creek entrance near his home, yet another gift to neighbors. The glass-doored box has a planter filled with succulents built into the roof and a small station with hand sanitizer so people can safely browse.

McDowell has taken great pleasure in his secret pandemic project.

“For something that is going to last for decades and so many people are going to use, it’s such a great investment,” McDowell said.

“We give money to the food pantry and to all kinds of things. But to actually do something that feels like it’s part of the community is really rewarding.”

Another creek enhancement

McDowell is not the only resident of the neighborhood who felt moved to add another element of joy for creek walkers. On the other side of Mission, the trail connects with the Brush Creek Trail, a bike and foot path between Montecito Boulevard and Highway 12. The creek is wider here, with paths on both sides. Wildlife, from great egrets to an occasional river otter, abounds.

Artist David Winters, whose backyard abuts the trail, painted a colorful abstract mural of a bee and beehives on a second-story wall overlooking the creek. Unveiled last month, the bit of public art in his own space created for the enjoyment of all is gaining attention from passersby.

“We wanted to do something fun and thought wouldn’t it be cool to give back a little bit,” he said on a rainy morning when the back of his house offered the only splash of brightness along the creek.

Winters, who just moved in last year with his partner and their four kids, said the kids helped choose the colors of yellow, purple, deep pink, coral and blue. The theme was inspired by partner Amber Greer, who likes to garden. Winters, 49, created his masterpiece in four days, perched on a tall ladder and using regular exterior household paint.

“We hope it brings smiles to those walking and biking!” he posted on Nextdoor along with a photo. More than 80 neighbors have posted hears, smiles and thumbs-up.

“Makes me feel like a Queen! So bee it,” a woman from Bennett Valley punned.

“Bee-u-tiful!” declared another.

Other people have left painted stones along the trail with little messages. A plush Pikachu kept popping up in different places last summer as if it was part of the wildlife to bring smiles to people suffering after months of quarantine and wildfire smoke.

The importance of connections

McDowell likes to occasionally peer over and observe the buzz of activity at his bench and little free library, sort of like watching birds come to a feeder.

“I’ll come out and eat my breakfast and spy on people who are over there,” he confided with a grin.

“Families will come by and kids will look into the library while their parents take a break. Teenagers will come and sit so they can be out of the house and on their phone where no one will hear them,” he said.

One elderly woman asked tentatively if it was OK to borrow a book and bring it back. “You can take it home and keep it,” McDowell told her. There are usually a couple dozen books in the box at any time.

Neumeyer has over time left three copies of “Hamlet,” all of which have been claimed.

McDowell said one night he watched with curiosity and a bit of concern as a flashlight bobbed in the dark around the library. He investigated the next day and discovered to his relief and delight that it was now a geocache stop.

He placed his last bench at the end of the trail near Mission around New Year’s and left a handwritten note on top, “Happy New Year Peter.” The two have, over the last few months, become friends.

McDowell said he did not seek the city’s or water agency’s approval to install the benches, figuring it is easier to ask for forgiveness than permission. And they’re simple to maintain with a new coat of sealant. If someone tags one, he will just sand it down.

There is a greater community service that is going on with small amenities that foster connections between neighbors, McDowell said.

“I feel like when people talk to each other personally, it breaks down stereotypes and artificial barriers,” he said. “I’ve been so surprised by the different kinds of people who come by or comment. I’ll be out watering and some guy will pull up in a macho truck with tattoos and go, ‘Nice garden!’” There was a guy kind of lurking here today and he looked suspicious and was smoking. He looks over and says, ‘Nice garden, man.’ The neighbor around the corner has lived here four years and we have never spoken to him. But one day I was over working in the garden and he and his wife were over at the library and he just gave this big heartfelt smile and said ‘We are so thankful this library is here for our kids.’ We all need to have that feeling of neighborhood and community.”

McDowell added one more amenity to the trail. Noticing that the strip in front of the trail entrance across the street looked forlorn, he planted a little garden, replacing the hard-packed dirt with plants and mulch.

Caring is contagious

Professional gardener and pruner Curtis Short, who lives around the corner, saw what McDowell was doing and offered to lend an expert hand.

“I met him after seeing him with his hose strung across the street watering the few things he had planted in the previously untended weedy roadside strip across from his house,” Short said. “I introduced myself and offered to contribute spare plants that I propagate or acquire from customers’ gardens. Ron graciously welcomed my participation, and I’ve been delighted that I can rely on Ron to provide the regular watering that is essential to keep the garden thriving.”

While caring for McDowell’s original plants of yarrow and clover and making a burlap roof to protect his bougainvillea, Short added, among other things, a dozen roses, some of which will climb up the industrial chain-link fence.

“As I was weeding our community garden on a recent weekend day,” Short said, “I noticed a woman I don’t know walking past me filling a 5-gallon bucket with litter that she was snatching up with a pick-up tool. It made me think that this community improvement that Ron started by dragging his hose across the street might be contagious.”

Staff writer Meg McConahey can be reached at 707-521-5204. On Twitter @Megmconahey.

