Good Neighbors: Two Santa Rosa men make trails more inviting

In the early days of the pandemic last year, Ron McDowell noticed a pile of fresh garbage dumped at an opening to the Ducker Creek Trail next to his house. A bed, a smashed-up old desk and a green plastic Adirondack chair created an ugly sight along the shady path.

McDowell removed the trash. But instead of getting angry, he got an idea. What if he left the chair, offering a place for people — many of them elderly residents of the nearby Friends House senior living community — to sit and take a rest on their daily walks? He watched from his yard, pleased, as people began to use to the chair. But eventually some kids grabbed it and left it smashed in the creek.

That’s when McDowell, a 69-year-old physical therapist, had another idea. What if he built something nicer and more permanent?

At Home Depot he discovered some solid 2-by-12-foot redwood planks, just the right size for a bench seat. With a two-by-four and some bolts, he built a serviceable wooden bench in an afternoon for about $65. McDowell installed the bench in May, investing another $35 in a lock so he could chain it to the fence as protection against thieves.

He got immediate feedback, and one of the first to respond was Peter Neumeyer. The 91-year-old walks the trail almost every day from Friends House, which has a back gate that opens directly onto the trail.

“I noticed it. I left a note staying what a nice thing it was to do. I was just so surprised,” said Neumeyer, a retired professor of comparative literature. “Ron left me a note in return and I saw it the next day. His note said something like, ‘You’re the kind of person I built the bench for.’ That was the nicest thing he could have said. His note said drop by sometime.”

That note from Neumeyer inspired McDowell to build and install more benches. Over the last six months they have appeared as if left by elves along the Ducker and Austin Creek trails, part of the Brush Creek watershed that winds through the neighborhoods between Middle Rincon Road and Mission Boulevard in Rincon Valley.

The footpaths, access roads for the Sonoma County Water Agency, have been a sanity-saver for many people during the coronavirus pandemic when so many recreational options are closed, particularly last spring when even local parks were off-limits.

McDowell has so far built and installed six benches along the roughly 1 mile of trail, including one in Rinconada Park, a 2-acre green that the path passes through.

He also built a Little Free Library and installed it beside the bench at the creek entrance near his home, yet another gift to neighbors. The glass-doored box has a planter filled with succulents built into the roof and a small station with hand sanitizer so people can safely browse.

McDowell has taken great pleasure in his secret pandemic project.

“For something that is going to last for decades and so many people are going to use, it’s such a great investment,” McDowell said.

“We give money to the food pantry and to all kinds of things. But to actually do something that feels like it’s part of the community is really rewarding.”

Another creek enhancement

McDowell is not the only resident of the neighborhood who felt moved to add another element of joy for creek walkers. On the other side of Mission, the trail connects with the Brush Creek Trail, a bike and foot path between Montecito Boulevard and Highway 12. The creek is wider here, with paths on both sides. Wildlife, from great egrets to an occasional river otter, abounds.

Artist David Winters, whose backyard abuts the trail, painted a colorful abstract mural of a bee and beehives on a second-story wall overlooking the creek. Unveiled last month, the bit of public art in his own space created for the enjoyment of all is gaining attention from passersby.

“We wanted to do something fun and thought wouldn’t it be cool to give back a little bit,” he said on a rainy morning when the back of his house offered the only splash of brightness along the creek.

Winters, who just moved in last year with his partner and their four kids, said the kids helped choose the colors of yellow, purple, deep pink, coral and blue. The theme was inspired by partner Amber Greer, who likes to garden. Winters, 49, created his masterpiece in four days, perched on a tall ladder and using regular exterior household paint.

“We hope it brings smiles to those walking and biking!” he posted on Nextdoor along with a photo. More than 80 neighbors have posted hears, smiles and thumbs-up.

“Makes me feel like a Queen! So bee it,” a woman from Bennett Valley punned.

“Bee-u-tiful!” declared another.