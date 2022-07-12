Grand Central Petaluma celebrates the flavors of South America

Every Saturday: Story time for kids in Spanish and French, plus puppet shows. Free, 10-10:30 a.m.

Aug. 7: Salsa dancing classes held outside every Sunday in August, $10 per person, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

When cafe owners Natalie and Juan Carlos Vinueza met in New York City, they fell in love, yes, but they also realized they had a mutual passion — food.

“Some of the comfort dishes we grew up eating intersect,” Natalie said. “I grew up eating potato leek soup, and he grew up eating papas de locro, a traditional Ecuadorian potato soup. We’re bringing that same concept to this space: Different cultures can intersect.”

Opened in 2021, Grand Central Petaluma, a globally minded cafe that overlooks the Petaluma River, was once a railway ticket booth for train passengers. These days, it’s a spot meant for people of all cultures to feel at home — a space for multicultural events including flamenco shows, salsa lessons and storybook time for kids in French and Spanish. (See box for details on upcoming events.)

“We want people to feel like it’s their coffee shop,” said Natalie, 37, a Petaluma native. “It doesn’t matter if you’re a writer, a poet, a parent, from the east or the west side, we want this shop to be a community hub.”

The cafe serves South American-style empanadas that blend the flavors of Peru, Columbia, Cuba and Argentina, ranging from traditional beef Argentinian empanadas made with seasoned minced beef, onions, olives, eggs and bell peppers to sweet Cuban-style guava fruit and cream cheese empanadas. They also serve drinks made with organic, fair-trade Ecuadorian heirloom Arriba Nacional cacao.

“Empanadas and cacao remind me of home; that’s why we brought it here,” said Carlos Vinueza, 38, who’s from Quito, Ecuador.

They landed on the name Grand Central Petaluma for their venture as an ode to New York City’s Grand Central Station, a multicultural crossroads with tasty food options and a history of rail travel, like their cafe.

Before moving to Petaluma in 2020 with their son, Franco, 3, to reunite with Natalie’s family, the couple lived in Los Angeles, where Natalie acted in TV and theater and produced shows and Carlos Vinueza ran his cacao wholesale business.

They didn’t plan on opening a cafe or staying in Petaluma, but when Natalie’s dad, Mitchell Kauk, mentioned in 2021 that a building on Weller Street was vacant, they couldn’t pass up the opportunity.

“We thought, ‘Why not make our wholesale a retail business by bringing the cacao to the shop and create a space in our community where everyone feels safe to come to?’” Natalie said. “We didn’t expect to stay in Petaluma either, but here we are.”

Multicultural flavors

For the couple, food was their love language and a way to bond.

In 2009, Natalie, a graduate student at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts in Acting, was working as a hostess at a classic French bistro where Juan Carlos was a bar manager. They fell in love and sampled the culinary variety of New York City together.

“That’s how we bonded,” Natalie said with a laugh. “We ate our way through New York City. I don’t have any savings from that time in my life because all we did was eat out.”

Food is a big part of their relationship, and of their backgrounds.

Natalie’s dad taught her the cooking skills he learned from living on a pig farm in Aix-en-Provence in Southern France. By age 7, she was helping in the kitchen, chopping veggies and preparing French onion and chicken noodle soups.

“My dad and I bonded over cooking,” Natalie said. “I loved it. My dad doesn’t follow recipes. It’s more like an experience when he cooks. Eating dinner as a family was a sacred time.”

In Ecuador, Juan Carlos worked at his aunt’s restaurant on a beach every summer growing up. There, he watched his aunt make traditional Ecuadorian soups, fried seafood and empanadas with green plantain flour as steam rose from pots and pans.

When he was 17, he left Ecuador’s plantains for New York City’s skyscrapers. The move led him into working in the restaurant industry for 15 years as a bar manager and mixologist. He credits his experience mixing drinks at high-end restaurants for his keen sense of taste that allows him to create the shop’s drinks and empanadas.

The couple focus on empanadas at their cafe because while they come in many variations, they’re also universal. The word empanada comes from the Spanish verb “empanar,” meaning to wrap or coat in bread. The savory pies may remind you of your abuelita’s (grandma’s) cooking or may become your kiddo’s favorite food because they are easy to eat.

“We create food that feels comfortable and nostalgic. That’s why we chose empanadas — they’re universal,” Natalie said. “Our chicken empanada tastes like a chicken pot pie.”