Dear Abby: I’m a 77-year-old woman with a 27-year-old granddaughter who loves electronic gadgets and toys. She’s comfortable financially and often buys expensive gifts for me. While I appreciate her generosity and her desire to make my life “easier and more fun,” I simply am NOT INTERESTED in them.

I find these devices more frustrating than enjoyable. I don’t NEED anything, and I don’t WANT anything. I have asked her repeatedly to please not spend her money on me, but it falls on deaf ears. Perhaps if you print this, she might realize how difficult it sometimes is for us older folks to use these gadgets. How can I get my point across without hurting her feelings?

— Good Intentions

Dear Good Intentions: Tell your granddaughter you love her and appreciate her generosity, but electronic gadgets are not enjoyable for you, and you wish she would stop giving them to you. If she asks what you might like, explain that

you do not need anything but would instead like to spend time or go to an event with her.