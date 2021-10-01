‘Feel that electricity in the air’: Grape harvest in Sonoma County — there is nothing like it

Abigail Peterson is editor in chief at The Press Democrat’s sister publication, Sonoma magazine. For two seasons, she worked harvest internships at local wineries, where she walked miles sampling steep vineyard blocks, sniffed hundreds of fermenting tanks, and spent hours on the sorting table and in the lab. At this time of year, her heart is with her harvest family at Hanna Winery, where mariachi echoes across the crushpad.

If you’ve lived in Sonoma County through harvest season, you may recognize this person: Grubby, dusty-booted, and perhaps a bit haggard-looking, with purple fingernails and an air of anticipation, lining up in the supermarket at 6 a.m.

Their basket holds a seemingly random assortment of items: several boxes of gallon-size Ziploc bags, Sharpie markers, chips, a couple of sandwiches and some sort of caffeine. Always caffeine.

You, friend, have just crossed paths with a winemaker. Or maybe a harvest intern or lab tech — just one of the thousands of folks who work in Sonoma’s signature industry, where last year’s crop was valued at $357 million.

Early October is near the peak of harvest action, a high-stakes moment that’s a bit like the Olympics, the U.N. General Assembly, and the finals of “Iron Chef Masters” rolled into one. It’s a time when thousands of essential workers labor in the fields, harvesting the valuable fruit produced by more than 1,800 wine-grape growers in Sonoma County.

Those Ziploc bags? They’re for holding samples of grapes, collected in the vineyard and brought back to the winery to see how close to picking time it might be. The winemaker is seeking the right balance of sugars, acid and deliciousness, and those samples are like a window into the future: a glimpse of the someday wine that might be made.

The Sharpies? To mark blue painter’s tape — stuck onto plastic buckets to label a sample, marking a tank of fermenting wine that needs attention, or labeling which lot of wine is contained in a stack of oak barrels.

Sharpies are just one of many small things that make a winery run.

“It’s like at the beginning of COVID, when everyone stole all the toilet paper. Now, when harvest is hitting, everyone is going for them. Sharpies, indispensable. That blue tape, indispensable,” said Crista Coccia, a winemaker for Dos Piedras Wines, a small label she launched with her wife and a couple of friends just two years ago.

Growing up in Glen Ellen, Coccia developed an innate sense of the rhythms of harvest season and now makes her wine at a natural-wine co-op in Sonoma.

Coming into harvest, the first thing Coccia says she notices is all the gorgeous fruit hanging down and looking plump on the vines. And then it’s the trucks.

Radio-Coteau employees Stephanie French, Elena Gleed, Bryan Lairmore and Davida Ebner, are treated to lunch by by Eric Sussman as he toasts to the harvest, the meal was prepared by Harry DiPrinzio,right, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 near Graton. (Kent Porter / The Press Dmocrat) 2021

“You just start seeing those flatbed trucks and those macro bins everywhere, the tractors and trucks hauling around bins, dropping them off in front of vineyards,” she said.

“And you just know. Like, you can feel that electricity in the air.”

Butterflies in the stomach

Harvest is part of the annual drumbeat of life in Sonoma County, where an estimated 60,000 of the county’s 1 million acres of land are planted to vineyards.

Here, there are 18 unique American Vitricultural Areas. Each has its own history, unique soil, and micro-climate.

The season usually begins in early August, when grapes for sparkling wine are picked. Those wines are made with fruit at an earlier stage of ripeness, when they contain less sugar. Different varietals of grapes ripen at different points in the season, and the micro-climates they’re grown in have a lot to do with when they’re ready.

From the beginning of harvest to the end, it’s a time of intense activity — and intense beauty.

In Sonoma Valley, the patchwork quilt of vineyard blocks are bright green with hints of yellow, and clusters of purple or golden fruit hang down, fat and full of possibility. Late at night, you can see the lights of picking crews doing the difficult work of harvest: slicing each cluster from the vine and running tubs of fruit to waiting bins.

They typically pick before the sun rises, both to protect themselves from heat and to keep the grapes cool, then race to get the crop to the winery in the early daylight hours.

Bryan Avila, who teaches winemaking at Santa Rosa Junior College, says he gets butterflies in his stomach at the start of every harvest season. “As soon as you see the clusters, you know harvest is not too far away,” he says.

Monte Rosso Vineyard in the Mayacamas Mountains are lit by vineyard tractors during a night harvest of cabernet wine grapes, early Friday morning, Oct. 1, 2021 above the Sonoma Valley. Monte Rosso is owned by Gallo. In the background is Glen Ellen and Sonoma Mountain to the left, Bennett Peak to the right. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021

“So, just driving to work every day, you’re kind of like, oh my goodness, we have fruit on the vine … You know your life is going to change for about two to three months solid.”