Among the many pleasures of spring are abundant greens, everything from miner’s lettuce, the newest dandelion leaves, and the year’s first stinging nettles to radish greens, sorrel, green garlic, spinach, wild watercress, wild mustard greens, nasturtium leaves and more.

Some people think of spring as salad season but for me salad is year-round — with nearly infinite seasonal variations— and spring is about the delicious soups we can make at this time of year. Certain greens, especially miner’s lettuce, nettles, and dandelion greens fade in various ways when hot weather arrives. Green garlic, left in the ground, becomes the more familiar garlic bulbs.

Now is the time to enjoy these greens.

Many of spring’s greens can be foraged, provided you do it thoughtfully. This means not gathering greens along roadsides, as they are awash in car exhaust. There are rules about foraging in parks, so be mindful of restrictions.

Don’t take too many greens from a single plant and when you gather stinging nettles be sure to protect your fingers and hands with thick gloves.

If you are lucky, you may find some of these greens in your own garden or yard; dandelions, for example, are almost everywhere right now. Sorrel re-seeds itself year after year, as do nasturtiums; radishes and spinach are easy to grow.

Some spring greens are best found at your local farmers market. Nettles have been available for years. Several vendors have radishes with gorgeous greens still attached and there is an abundance of spinach, mustard greens, and fresh herbs.

We don’t need to wait for summer’s showier crops. Sonoma County’s abundance is year round and all you need to do to enjoy it is to pay attention to spring’s subtle bounty.

Spinach Soup with Radish Raita

Makes 4-6 servings

Some recipes for spinach soup, especially those by chefs, often include cream, which I think dulls the bright flavor of the spinach. Instead of cream, I use potato to contribute texture. Be sure to wash spinach before using it, as dirt and sand can hide in the leaves; if you use the widely available baby spinach leaves, this won’t be a big issue.

Raita is a condiment ubiquitous throughout India, where it is one of the condiments served with curries and other dishes. It provides a cool contrast to the spicy flavors. Here, it adds both a burst of cool and a flash of heat, contributed by both the radishes and the serrano.

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 small yellow onion, diced small

3 green garlics, white part only, sliced very thin

Kosher salt

1 medium potato, peeled and thinly sliced

4 cups chicken stock or water

1 cup Italian parsley leaves

8 ounces fresh spinach leaves

Black pepper in a mill

½ cup whole milk yogurt

5-6 radishes, cut into very small dice

1 tablespoon minced red onion

1 garlic clove, minced

1-2 teaspoons minced fresh serrano

Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan or soup pot set over medium-low heat, add the onion and green garlic and sauté until limp and fragrant, about 8 to 10 minutes. Season with salt, add the potato and sauté 3 minutes. Pour in the stock or water, increase the heat to medium, and simmer until the potato is tender, about 15 minutes.

Add the parsley and the spinach, stir until the spinach is wilted and remove from the heat. Cover the pot and let rest 5 minutes.

While the soup rests, make the raita. Put the yogurt into a small bowl, add the radishes, red onion, garlic, and serrano, season with salt and pepper, and stir well. Set aside briefly.

Use an immersion blender to purée the soup.

Taste, correct for salt, and season with several turns of black pepper.

Ladle into soup plates, add a generous dollop of raita, and enjoy right away.

Spring Greens & Italian Rice Soup

Makes 6-8 servings

This is the sort of soup that should be in everyone’s repertoire, not as a recipe but as a technique you know by heart and can use any time there is an abundance of good greens. It is easiest in the spring, when dandelion greens are tender and both radish greens and nettles are pert and abundant.

The exact quantities do not matter nor do the specific ingredients. It is, instead, the overall concept that is important. You want a foundation of flavor from the aromatics — onion, leek, shallot, garlic, and fennel — or some combination thereof. Quantities can be adjusted to accommodate how many of these you have.

Be sure to salt the aromatics before adding water or their flavors will not blossom and your soup will be bland. When it comes to greens, again, use what is readily at hand, though be sure to include both spinach and Italian parsley, both of which keep the soup from turning gray.

Made in this way, with the freshest local ingredients and your palate as your guide to good flavor, you will have a refreshing seasonal tonic that is as delicious as it is good for you.