Grenache’s acidity pairs well with a pasta soufflé

Our wine of the week, J. Rickards Winery, 2019 One Lone Row, Alexander Valley, Sonoma County Grenache ($29), is a lovely fall wine, ideal for your Thanksgiving table.

Aromas are light and bright, suggestive of early fall fruits such as pomegranate and cranberry, along with hints of Queen Anne cherry. On first sip, the wine is rich and mouth-filling, with threads of spice — black pepper, white pepper, allspice, a hint of clove — and acid appearing quickly and lingering on the wine’s lengthy finish.

This wine, because of its beautiful acidity, goes well with rich foods, which in turn soften the impact of the wine’s alcohol, weighing in at a hefty 14.5%. It is excellent with winter squash, the dark meat of turkey, beef stews, braised lamb shanks and pastas with rich slow-cooked sauces. It is also a perfect companion to more casual fare, such as a Ploughman’s lunch, which offers a light but filling respite from holiday fare.

For today’s dish, I’m inspired by that Italian classic, spaghetti carbonara. I’ve taken great liberty with the dish, which is why you don’t see “carbonara” in its name. The black pepper in the wine engages beautifully with the black pepper in the dish, while mustard, pancetta and bacon engage other elements in such a way that the wine blossoms into its full potential to create a gorgeous and compelling pairing.

Angel Hair Pasta Souffle with Sauteed Chard and Bacon

Makes 6 to 8 servings

1 tablespoon butter, at room temperature

Kosher salt

5 ounces dried angel hair pasta, broken into thirds

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

3 ounces pancetta, diced

1 ½ cups half and half

¼ cup Dijon mustard

7 eggs, separated

¼ cup chopped Italian parsley leaves

1 tablespoon freshly cracked black pepper

Red pepper flakes

3 ounces (¾ cup) grated Pecorino Romano

2 ounces (½ cup) Estero Gold, Vella Dry Jack or Parmigiano-Reggiano, grated

4 slices bacon

1 shallot, minced

2 pounds chard, kale or a mixture of both, trimmed and sliced into 1-inch wide crosswise strips

Italian parsley sprigs, for garnish

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Coat the inside of a 2-quart souffle dish with butter.

Fill a medium saucepan half full with water, season generously with salt and bring to a boil over high heat. When the water reaches a rolling boil, stir in the pasta and cook according to package directions until the pasta is al dente; it should take about two to three minutes. Drain well, tip into a large bowl and toss with the olive oil. Set aside.

In a medium saute pan, fry the pancetta over medium-low heat until it is just crisp, about 10 minutes. Add the half and half and simmer until it is reduced by one-third, about five to seven minutes. Stir in the mustard, remove from the heat and let cool to room temperature.

In a large bowl, beat the egg yolks until thick and pale. Add the parsley, black pepper, a pinch of red pepper flakes and the half-and-half mixture. Fold in the cheeses and season with salt, to taste. Set aside.

Put the egg whites in a clean bowl and beat with an electric mixer or large whisk until they form soft peaks. Fold one-third of the egg whites into the egg-yolk mixture and add the pasta, stirring gently. Carefully fold in the remaining egg whites.

Pour the mixture into the souffle dish, set on the middle rack of the oven and bake until the top is golden brown, about 45 - 50 minutes.

While the souffle cooks, prepare the greens. To do so, fry the bacon in a medium saute pan until it is crisp. Transfer the bacon to absorbent paper to drain, return the pan to medium heat, add the shallot and cook for five minutes. Season with salt and a couple of pinches of red pepper flakes. Add the greens and use tongs to turn them in the bacon fat. Cover the pan and cook until the greens are wilted and tender, about five minutes for chard and 10 to 15 minutes for kale. Season with salt, remove from the heat and keep warm.

Remove the souffle from the oven and let rest for 15 minutes.

To serve, divide the greens among individual warmed plates and top with some of the souffle. Garnish with parsley sprigs and enjoy right away.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “Pasta Classics.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.