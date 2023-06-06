This striking wine of the week, J. Bucher, 2021 Sonoma Rossa Zinfandel, Russian River Valley, Sonoma County, Bucher Vineyard ($38), is rich and velvety on first sip, as your mouth fills with forward flavors of juicy blackberry and Bing cherry, along with suggestions of ripe red raspberries. As the wine spreads on your palate, you’ll notice hints of cracked black pepper, sweet spices such as allspice and clove and a reverberating finish of oaky vanilla and bright acid.

This accessible zinfandel will be a delicious addition to summer barbecues. Grilled ribs and beef tri-tip slathered with your favorite barbecue sauce, grilled summer vegetables and corn on the cob with plenty of ground black pepper are outstanding companions. You’ll also enjoy the wine with pulled pork sandwiches; macaroni and cheese made with plenty of white cheddar; and salmon, chicken and beef teriyaki.

As summer unfolds, enjoy the wine with the year’s first BLT, ratatouille, tomato galettes, tarts and pies. It pairs beautifully with both creamy and firm polenta and roasted sweet peppers.

For today’s pairing recipe, I’ve dug deep into my archives for a dish that comes to us from Texas.

Grilled Chicken with Buttery Barbecue Sauce

Makes 4 servings

This dish comes from an unlikely source, especially here in California. It’s a variation of Lady Bird Johnson’s, President Lyndon Johnson’s wife, Texas Barbecue Sauce. It deepens the connection between the wine and the chicken, which can be overwhelmed by zinfandel. The ketchup plays an important role in making this pairing work, as it engages the hint of caramel on the wine’s finish. Don’t add too much hot sauce, just enough to taste it. I like to serve it with grilled sourdough hearth bread slathered with cannellini beans.

4 ounces (1 stick, ½ cup) butter

4-5 garlic cloves, minced

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

¼ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

¼ cup Worcestershire sauce

¼ cup ketchup

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

Tabasco sauce or Crystal hot sauce

4 pastured chicken leg-thigh pieces or 8 chicken thighs

Start a fire in an outdoor grill or preheat a stovetop grill.

Put the butter in a small saucepan, set it over low heat and when it’s fully melted, add the garlic. Let simmer very gently for about 2 minutes.

Meanwhile, put the vinegar, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce and ketchup into a small bowl. Stir and season with salt and several very generous turns of black pepper.

Pour the mixture into the butter and garlic, stir and taste. Correct for salt as needed and add a few shakes of hot sauce. Set aside and keep warm.

Set the chicken on a clean work surface and season all over with salt and pepper. Then set the chicken on the grill rack or the stovetop grill, skin side up, and cook for about 20 minutes; do not let it burn. Turn the chicken over and cook for 3 minutes. Rotate it 90 degrees and cook until done, about 5 to 15 minutes, depending on the size of the pieces and their distance from the heat.

During the final few minutes of cooking, brush the chicken with the sauce. Turn back to skin side up and slather with sauce. Transfer to a serving platter and brush with sauce once more.

Enjoy right away, with more barbecue sauce alongside. Leftover sauce will keep, covered and refrigerated, for several days.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The Good Cook’s Book of Salt & Pepper.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.