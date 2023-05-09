FORESTVILLE

Sip and sup at spring tasting soiree

The West County Wine Collective puts a new spin on pizza night from 5:30-7:30 Friday, May 12, with a walk-around wine tasting among the redwoods at Sonoma Pizza Co. Enjoy tastes from 11 local small-production wineries, each paired with a different style of pizza. Some of the wineries include DRNK, Furthermore and Red Car. $75 tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/418S1Di. 6615 Front St.

SANTA ROSA

Does your nose know champagne?

Join author Rebecca Rosenberg at she discusses her two Champagne Widows novels about Veuve Cliquot and Madame Pommery at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at Copperfield’s Books in Santa Rosa. At this free event, you’ll learn more about these fascinating first ladies of Champagne and put your own nose to the test to find out if you have an extraordinary sense of smell. There will be prizes for the winners, along with a sip of sparkling wine and small bites for everyone. 775 Village Court.

HEALDSBURG

‘Top Chef’ contestant featured at wine dinner series

The groundbreaking Shifting the Lens series is back for another season at the Bubble Room at J Vineyards, beginning with five-course tasting menus from chef Tu David Phu, a former “Top Chef” contestant and James Beard award nominee. Phu will prepare Vietnamese cuisine inspired by his heritage, paired with wines from J Vineyards & Winery. Phu will join diners to talk about his vision and inspiration for each dish. Seatings for these tastings are at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Thursday to Sunday, May 11-14, and May 18-21 and cost $200. There is also a VIP dinner option at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13, and May 21 for $250, which includes a conversation with winemaker Nicole Hitchcock. Tickets for both events are available at exploretock.com/jvineyardswinery. 11447 Old Redwood Highway.

VALLEY FORD

Dinucci’s 55th anniversary celebration

Dinucci’s restaurant has been a popular watering hole and supper spot for local ranchers and dairymen for decades, as well as for those just passing through tiny Valley Ford. The restaurant will hold a celebration from noon to 6 p.m. June 11 to mark 55 years of ownership by the Wagner family. There will be live music, and local ranchers and dairy owners will fill in as guest bartenders to shake up craft cocktails. Tickets are $20 and are available at the door or on Eventbrite at bit.ly/3LWUVXw. Reservations are recommended. 14485 Valley Ford Road.

SONOMA

Moon Mountain masterclass registration open

Register now for the Moon Mountain masterclass and grand tasting on June 3, including a tour of the historic Monte Rosso vineyard, the cradle of some of Sonoma County’s finest wines. The masterclass begins at 9 a.m. with a tasting hosted by renowned wine critic Antonio Galloni, followed by a vineyard tour. At noon, attendees will join the grand tasting featuring wines from more than a dozen Moon Mountain district wineries and bites from chef Joseph Paire of Berkeley’s Claremont Club and Spa Hotel. Tickets for the masterclass and grand tasting are $400. Tickets for the grand tasting only, which runs from noon to 3 p.m., are $250. A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales benefit the nonprofit La Luz Center. Purchase tickets on Eventbrite at bit.ly/42xGn6h. Participants will take shuttles to the event from St. Leo’s Church at 601 Agua Caliente Road.