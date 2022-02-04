Grow your best raspberries ever

Online

Grow better berries

Refresh your knowledge about fall-bearing and ever-bearing raspberries during a free webinar at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

Part of the Sonoma County Master Gardeners Veggie Happenings series, the panel discussion also will cover how to choose and care for a useful garden tool and how to manage pests that show up in February. Master food preservers also will show how to make flavored vinegars. Sign up at sonomamg.ucanr.edu.

Petaluma

Gardeners grab your gloves and pruners

Grab your gloves and pruners and join the Daily Acts team at 1-4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, for a hands-on work day at the Petaluma Library to prepare their model garden for the spring growing season.

Winter is an excellent time to tend to the landscape, while plants are dormant. Seasonal pruning and maintenance help plants to grow back stronger, healthier and more resilient.

It’s also an optimal time to mulch to help suppress weeds and retain moisture in the soil. Volunteers, socially distanced from each other, will help with weeding and mulching while learning new gardening skills and supporting Daily Acts’ food forest and wildlife corridor.

Space is limited and volunteers are expected to follow COVID-19 health guidelines, including wearing a face mask covering the nose and mouth and keeping at least a 6-foot distance from other volunteers. Bring your own reusable water bottle, already filled. To sign up, visit dailyacts.org. For more information, email moreinfo@dailyacts.org or call 707-789-9664.

Submit Home and Garden news to meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com. Please submit at least three weeks ahead of an event.