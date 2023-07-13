Guide to beating the heat in Sonoma County
It is supposed to be “dangerously” hot this weekend around the Bay Area, including Sonoma County.
In an effort to help you cope, here’s a roundup of ways to cool down locally, including places to swim and things to do:
Where to go
Where to get the best ice cream in Sonoma County
Best places to eat on the coast
10 cool things to do when its hot outside in Sonoma County
Where to go swimming in Sonoma County
Guide to Sonoma County wine caves
Health and safety tips
How to stay safe during a heat wave
How extreme weather takes a toll on the mind and body
What to know about the very hot weather
Fire experts weigh in on what 2023 fire season might look like in Sonoma County
California's wildfire season may be different this year
Meteorologists say Earth sizzled to a global heat record in June
Survey: Californians say extreme weather, climate change are hitting close to home
