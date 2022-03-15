Guinness cookbook marries iconic stout with beef, cheese, chocolate

Beer-friendy cooking techniques include steaming; marinating; using it as a seasoning for sauces and condiments; and using it in batter, soups and stews and in baking, where it helps breads and cakes rise.

When you cook with beer, some — but not all — of the alcohol evaporates while the flavor remains, depending on the temperature and duration of cooking. So add beer responsibly to your favorite meals.

Use freshly opened beer at room temperature. Pour it into a glass, letting it rest a few minutes before you measure it so the head dissipates and some of the carbonation is released.

The Guinness Brewery is among the largest in the world, best known for making one of the most beloved beers, a dark, distinctive stout with a whiff of malted barley, chocolate and coffee.

Anyone who has set foot in Ireland knows the “black stuff” tastes best in Dublin, where it is trucked to the city’s pubs within hours of being kegged at the city’s brewery, established back in 1759 by Arthur Guinness.

But very few realize how much flavor stouts, ales and lagers can add to foods that have been cooked in them, from savory beef short ribs and cheesy Welsh rarebit to traditional Irish soda bread and baked beans.

Caroline Hennessy, an Irish food writer specializing in beer and cider, explores the savory and sweet side of Guinness brews in her latest book, “The Official Guinness Cookbook” (Insight Editions, 2021). In addition to recipes, the cookbook includes a brief history of Guinness, explains how that iconic stout is made and provides tasting tips and a beer-pairing guide.

“It’s something I’ve been so passionate about — beer in food and with food,” Hennessy said in an interview from her country cottage in County Cork, Ireland. “It is a way to drink responsibly. If you’re sitting down and having a good meal with your beer, then you’re appreciating all the elements of it. Also, everything tastes great when you start adding beer to food. You get a myriad of flavors that you never expected.”

The cookbook was released in the U.S. last October, but its European debut was delayed until earlier this month, fortuitously arriving just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

“In the last few days, people have been tagging me on pictures of the book arriving at their front door,” she said “There’s excitement. Which of the 70 recipes am I going to start with?”

Once sold under the slogan “Guinness Is Good for You,” the dark stout has risen to the top as the national drink of Ireland and gained fans all over the world, spawning new brews and overseas breweries opened in Nigeria in 1963 and in Baltimore, Maryland, in 2018.

Hennessy, who attended Darina Allen’s famous Ballymaloe Cookery School in County Cork, developed the recipes for the cookbook after she was made an offer she couldn’t refuse. That was a few years ago when the pandemic was hitting Europe hard.

“My editor at Insight Editions saw the recipes I was putting up on social media, and she asked if I would be interested in writing a book about beer and food,” she said. “It happened during the lockdown. Times were quite tough, but I was so involved in this project that I was cushioned. … We were eating very, very well.”

Recipes lean toward the Draught Stout

For the cookbook, Hennessy worked with a handful of stouts, ales and lagers from various Guinness breweries, including the classic Draught Stout, the crisp Extra Stout, the bittersweet Foreign Extra Stout and two beers brewed in Baltimore: the creamy Guinness Over the Moon Milk Stout and the citrusy Guinness Baltimore Blond. A sixth beer in the book, the Hop House 13 Lager, is brewed in Dublin and mostly available in Europe.

“We wanted them to be accessible to everybody,” she said. “But there was a leaning toward the ‘black stuff’ (the Guinness Draught Stout) because there are so many wonderful things you can do with it.”

Hennessy also reached out to the The Storehouse in Dublin — opened in 2000 near Guinness’ original St. James’s Gate Brewery as a seven-story museum and tourist attraction with bar and restaurant — and to The Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore to ask the chefs for recipes they might want to add to the book.

The Storehouse contributed a recipe for a traditional Beef and Guinness Stew, a rib-sticking dish that is the very definition of a “meal in a bowl.”

“You’re never going to go wrong with a good stew,” Hennessy said. “You have your potatoes and your meat. Everything is in the bowl waiting for you.”

The cookbook also includes a savory starter, the Guinness Draught Onion Soup with Irish Cheddar Toast, which could also serve as a hearty lunch or light dinner.

“I was testing it last February, and there was snow on the ground, and it was the best thing,” she said. “It’s like a hug in a bowl. You have the depth of the broth and the sweetness of the onions, and I love the way the bitterness of Guinness cuts through and makes you want to go back. And you’ve got the lovely cheese.”

Of all the pairings, however, Hennessy is most passionate about marrying the flavors of the Guinness Draught Stout with chocolate, which she demonstrates in her simple recipe for Guinness Cheesecake Brownies, featuring a mascarpone cheese topping that visually evokes the creamy top on a good pint.