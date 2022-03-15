Subscribe

Guinness cookbook marries iconic stout with beef, cheese, chocolate

DIANE PETERSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 15, 2022, 11:47AM
How to cook with beer

Use freshly opened beer at room temperature. Pour it into a glass, letting it rest a few minutes before you measure it so the head dissipates and some of the carbonation is released.

When you cook with beer, some — but not all — of the alcohol evaporates while the flavor remains, depending on the temperature and duration of cooking. So add beer responsibly to your favorite meals.

Stick with full-fat dairy products. The acid in beer can curdle the low-fat kinds.

Beer-friendy cooking techniques include steaming; marinating; using it as a seasoning for sauces and condiments; and using it in batter, soups and stews and in baking, where it helps breads and cakes rise.

— From “The Official Guinness Cookbook” by Caroline Hennessy

The Guinness Brewery is among the largest in the world, best known for making one of the most beloved beers, a dark, distinctive stout with a whiff of malted barley, chocolate and coffee.

Anyone who has set foot in Ireland knows the “black stuff” tastes best in Dublin, where it is trucked to the city’s pubs within hours of being kegged at the city’s brewery, established back in 1759 by Arthur Guinness.

But very few realize how much flavor stouts, ales and lagers can add to foods that have been cooked in them, from savory beef short ribs and cheesy Welsh rarebit to traditional Irish soda bread and baked beans.

Caroline Hennessy, an Irish food writer specializing in beer and cider, explores the savory and sweet side of Guinness brews in her latest book, “The Official Guinness Cookbook” (Insight Editions, 2021). In addition to recipes, the cookbook includes a brief history of Guinness, explains how that iconic stout is made and provides tasting tips and a beer-pairing guide.

“It’s something I’ve been so passionate about — beer in food and with food,” Hennessy said in an interview from her country cottage in County Cork, Ireland. “It is a way to drink responsibly. If you’re sitting down and having a good meal with your beer, then you’re appreciating all the elements of it. Also, everything tastes great when you start adding beer to food. You get a myriad of flavors that you never expected.”

The cookbook was released in the U.S. last October, but its European debut was delayed until earlier this month, fortuitously arriving just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

“In the last few days, people have been tagging me on pictures of the book arriving at their front door,” she said “There’s excitement. Which of the 70 recipes am I going to start with?”

Once sold under the slogan “Guinness Is Good for You,” the dark stout has risen to the top as the national drink of Ireland and gained fans all over the world, spawning new brews and overseas breweries opened in Nigeria in 1963 and in Baltimore, Maryland, in 2018.

Hennessy, who attended Darina Allen’s famous Ballymaloe Cookery School in County Cork, developed the recipes for the cookbook after she was made an offer she couldn’t refuse. That was a few years ago when the pandemic was hitting Europe hard.

“My editor at Insight Editions saw the recipes I was putting up on social media, and she asked if I would be interested in writing a book about beer and food,” she said. “It happened during the lockdown. Times were quite tough, but I was so involved in this project that I was cushioned. … We were eating very, very well.”

Recipes lean toward the Draught Stout

For the cookbook, Hennessy worked with a handful of stouts, ales and lagers from various Guinness breweries, including the classic Draught Stout, the crisp Extra Stout, the bittersweet Foreign Extra Stout and two beers brewed in Baltimore: the creamy Guinness Over the Moon Milk Stout and the citrusy Guinness Baltimore Blond. A sixth beer in the book, the Hop House 13 Lager, is brewed in Dublin and mostly available in Europe.

“We wanted them to be accessible to everybody,” she said. “But there was a leaning toward the ‘black stuff’ (the Guinness Draught Stout) because there are so many wonderful things you can do with it.”

Hennessy also reached out to the The Storehouse in Dublin — opened in 2000 near Guinness’ original St. James’s Gate Brewery as a seven-story museum and tourist attraction with bar and restaurant — and to The Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore to ask the chefs for recipes they might want to add to the book.

The Storehouse contributed a recipe for a traditional Beef and Guinness Stew, a rib-sticking dish that is the very definition of a “meal in a bowl.”

“You’re never going to go wrong with a good stew,” Hennessy said. “You have your potatoes and your meat. Everything is in the bowl waiting for you.”

The cookbook also includes a savory starter, the Guinness Draught Onion Soup with Irish Cheddar Toast, which could also serve as a hearty lunch or light dinner.

“I was testing it last February, and there was snow on the ground, and it was the best thing,” she said. “It’s like a hug in a bowl. You have the depth of the broth and the sweetness of the onions, and I love the way the bitterness of Guinness cuts through and makes you want to go back. And you’ve got the lovely cheese.”

Of all the pairings, however, Hennessy is most passionate about marrying the flavors of the Guinness Draught Stout with chocolate, which she demonstrates in her simple recipe for Guinness Cheesecake Brownies, featuring a mascarpone cheese topping that visually evokes the creamy top on a good pint.

“When you smell the Guinness, you smell that lovely, deep, roasted malty flavor, but you also get a little bit of chocolate and espresso aroma,” she said. “When you put Guinness into those brownies, and when you have a glass of Guinness on the side, the flavors go together so well.”

To serve with the brownies, Hennessy suggested using a small brandy glass filled with the higher ABV (5.6%) Guinness Extra Stout.

“The Extra Stout is like Draught Guinness, only amped up a bit,” she said. “You’re getting more and more of the flavor. … Stick your nose in it. You need to inhale it.”

The entire city smells like coffee

Ciara Greenwald, co-owner of Bay Laurel Culinary in Petaluma, grew up in Dublin and returns to see her family at least once a year. While there, she enjoys indulging in a pint or two of Guinness at the Irish pubs all over the city and countryside.

“When we were growing up, the entire city would smell like coffee when Guinness was brewing,” she recalled. “That coffee/cocoa scent took over the whole city, and that’s one of the things that makes the beer so great to pair with food.”

Last St. Patrick’s Day, Ciara talked her husband and business partner, Bay Laurel Culinary Chef Chris Greenwald, into developing a Guinness and Beef Pie that they could make and sell directly from their freezer to their customers.

“My youngest memory is of my grandmother on my mum’s side, who made an absolutely delicious beef stew, and it would have been cooked for ages,” she said. “You’d taste the Guinness, and we’d have it with big slices of bread absolutely slathered in Irish butter, and the butter would melt into the stew.”

Like the couple’s popular Chicken Pot Pies, the Guinness and Beef pies have become a collaborative project, with Ciara taking charge of the dough while Chris preps and simmers the filling.

“We decided to go all in and use the Five Dot Ranch for all our beef,” Chris said. “I use the chuck, and it’s braised in Guinness and housemade beef stock, which is a 24-hour process.”

The Guinness and Beef Pie stayed on the Bay Laurel Culinary frozen foods menu for the month of March last year. After they took if off, their customers kept asking about it, so it was back by popular demand in October.

“It’s rich, and it’s filling,” Ciara said. “There are a lot of these flavors that people crave that are not on restaurant menus and are too much work to do at home.”

Along with beef and chocolate, Ciara said that the Guinness Draught Stout has traditionally been paired with briny foods, like oysters on the half shell, in Ireland.

Despite its dark, reddish color and the foamy head created by nitrogen gas in the keg and nitrogen-filled capsules in the cans, the Guinness stout can be surprising light on the palate.

“It’s a misnomer … that it’s a heavy, heavy beer,” Chris said. “Quite frankly, it’s actually quite light. There’s foam and quite a bit of acid.”

With its coffee-like flavoring, he said, it’s also a natural pairing with beef and chili beans, which is what great chefs often pair with coffee as well.

Barley is also a natural partner, Ciara said, because the flavor of the three kinds of barley it is brewed with — unmalted barley, malted barley and roasted barley — tend to come through loud and clear.

“Guinness in its culinary form always makes me think of umami flavors — soy, cocoa, porcini, coffee, chocolate,” Ciara said. “Things that are fermented.”

The frozen Guinness and Beef Pies can be ordered at baylaurelculinary.com (click on Order to get to the online store and for pickup information). The couple is also making a special Shepherd’s Pie for St. Patrick’s Day as part of their frozen offerings.

“It has a lamb stew on the bottom,” Ciara said. “And it’s topped off with buttery, fluffy mashed potatoes.”

“The Official Guinness Cookbook” ($29.99) and “The Official Guinness Cookbook Gift Set,” which includes a Guinness apron ($39.99), are both available on Amazon.

The following three recipes are from “The Official Guinness Cookbook” by Caroline Hennessy.

Sweet, silky caramelized onions and dark, malty Guinness goodness are a soup combination made in heaven. Top with melted cheese on bread for full-on comfort. This is a great dish to make in advance, as the flavors improve overnight.

Guinness Draught Onion Soup with Irish Cheddar Toast

Makes 4 servings

3 tablespoons butter

4 onions (about 24 ounces), thinly sliced

Sea salt

Black pepper

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves

1 cup Guinness Draught Stout

34 fluid ounces beef stock

Dash of Roe & Co. Blended Irish Whiskey (optional)

4 thick baguette slices

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 cup grated Irish cheddar cheese

Melt the butter in a large heavy-bottom saucepan over medium-low heat. Add the onions, season well with salt and black pepper and cook, stirring often, for about 1 hour, until the onions are soft, sticky and deep brown. Stir in the flour and thyme and cook, stirring, for 3 to 4 minutes.

Whisk in the beer and stock, increase the heat to medium-high and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer for about 1 hour. Add the whiskey (if using) and season with salt and black pepper as desired.

Heat the broiler to high. Spread the baguette slices with the mustard. Ladle the soup into four ovenproof dishes, top each with a slice of baguette and sprinkle with the cheese. Broil for 4 to 5 minutes, until the bread is toasted and the cheese is melted and bubbling. Serve immediately.

Many cultures have a variation of beef stew, always made with ingredients on hand. The French use Burgundy wine to make beef bourguignon. In Hungary, paprika is introduced to the pot for goulash. And Ireland has beef and Guinness stew, a hearty and wholesome dish that will keep you warm and comfortable no matter what the weather throws at you. This stew is a popular pub lunch, and you can travel the country trying different variations at every bar you visit.

Traditional Beef and Guinness Stew

Makes 4 to 6 servings

2 tablespoons beef drippings or extra-virgin olive oil

2 pounds stewing steak, cut into 1-inch pieces

2 onions, sliced

2 celery stalks, finely chopped

3 carrots, peeled and cut into 2-inch chunks

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

One 14.9-fluid-ounce can Guinness Draught Stout

1 cup beef stock

1 tablespoon apple jelly or red currant jelly

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

2 sprigs fresh thyme

2 bay leaves

Sea salt

Black pepper

8 ounces baby potatoes, scrubbed

In a heavy-bottom, lidded, ovenproof casserole dish or Dutch oven, heat the drippings over medium-high heat. Add the meat in batches and cook for about 10 minutes, or until lightly browned, scooping each batch onto a plate as it is done.

If the pan is too dry, add a little more fat as needed, then add the onions, celery and carrots. Cook for 5 minutes, until the vegetables start to soften. Sprinkle with the flour and cook, stirring often, for 2 to 3 minutes.

Add the beer, stock, jelly, tomato paste and mustard. Bring to a boil, stirring and scraping to dissolve all the browned bits on the bottom of the pan. Return the meat to the pan, along with the thyme and bay leaves. Season with salt and black pepper, and cover with the lid. Turn the heat to low and simmer very gently for 2 hours.

Add the potatoes and continue to simmer for 1 hour more, until the potatoes and meat are tender. Season with salt and black pepper, remove and discard the bay leaves and thyme stems and serve.

Tip: You also can cook this stew in the oven at 325 degrees for 2 hours before adding the potatoes. After you add the potatoes, cook for 1 hour more, until everything is tender.

This simple brownie recipe is one of the best ways to showcase the perfect match of Guinness and chocolate. No one can resist beer brownies, especially when they’re topped with a white mascarpone cheesecake.

Guinness Draught Cheesecake Brownies

Makes 30 pieces

For cheesecake topping:

9 ounces mascarpone cheese, at room temperature

1 medium egg

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ cup granulated or caster sugar

For brownies:

1 cup all-purpose flour

⅔ cup Dutch-processed cocoa powder

¼ teaspoon sea salt

½ teaspoon baking powder

6 ounces 5% dark chocolate, chopped

1 ½ sticks (6 ounces) unsalted butter

1 cup granulated or caster sugar

2 medium eggs

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup Guinness Draught Stout

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a 10½-by-8-inch baking pan with parchment paper.

For the cheesecake topping: In a medium bowl, whisk together the mascarpone, egg, vanilla and sugar until well-combined. Set aside.

To make the brownies: In a medium bowl, sift together the flour, cocoa powder, salt and baking powder. Set aside.

In a large saucepan over low heat, gently melt the chocolate and butter together. Remove the pan from the heat and transfer the chocolate mixture to a large bowl. Add the sugar, whisking until smooth. Allow to cool slightly, then whisk in the eggs, vanilla and beer. Whisk in the flour mixture until just combined. The batter will be quite runny.

Pour the batter into the prepared pan. Dot the cheesecake topping across the top, then use a knife to swirl with abandon.

Bake for 23 to 25 minutes, until the brownies are set and a cake tester inserted into the center comes out clean. Cool the brownies completely in the pan before cutting into 30 pieces. Serve at room temperature

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56

Diane Peterson

Features, The Press Democrat

I’m interested in the home kitchen, from sheet-pan suppers to the latest food trends. Food encompasses the world, its many cultures, languages and history. It is both essential and sensual. I also have my fingers on the pulse of classical music in Sonoma County, from student mariachi bands to jazz crossover and symphonic sounds. It’s all a rich gumbo, redolent of the many cultures that make up our country and the world.

