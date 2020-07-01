Guy Fieri on hosting ’Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ for over 30 seasons

Even after more than 30 seasons on Food Network, Guy Fieri has no plans to stop hosting “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”

The Sonoma County celebrity chef recently was featured on CBS Sunday Morning, where he talked about being an advocate for small businesses and his philanthropy work.

Since 2006, Fieri has visited about 1,300 restaurants for the Food Network series. Giving local businesses national exposure has what Fieri calls the “Triple-D effect,” which has kept him inspired for so many years.

"A lot of these mom-and-pop joints are the fabric of the community," Fieri told CBS Sunday Morning. "You know, these are places the kids got jobs. These are places where you got engaged. These are places where you had your great memories; these are places that you went and got a gift certificate as a donation to your kid's soccer team."

Fieri also talked about his volunteer efforts that include providing meals for first responders during the pandemic and wildfires in 2017 and 2019.

He’s now raised nearly $24 million for the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund, which provides $500 grants to restaurant workers who were laid off because of the pandemic.

“I started sending out personal video messages to all the CEOs that had any connection to the restaurant association: Pepsi, Coke, Cargill, Keurig, Dr. Pepper, you name it," Fieri told CBS Sunday Morning.

More than 40,000 restaurant employees have benefited from the relief fund since it launched in late March.

“He has a huge personality and a big heart,” Eric Ripert, who owns the three Michelin-star Le Benardin in New York City, told CBS Sunday Morning.