Guy Fieri, Matthew McConaughey share ‘viral values’ from their fathers on social media

In response to a call out from his friend Matthew McConaughey, Guy Fieri took to social media recently to share the best advice he ever received from his dad.

In a video posted to Instagram, McConaughey reflected on what he learned from his father and asked his close friends to share their own #viralvalues.

The Sonoma County celebrity chef was one of the first to respond in a video that McConaughey shared on Twitter.

“When I was a kid, my dad used to quote Kenny Rogers,” Fieri said in the video. “’You gotta know when to hold ’em, and you gotta know when to fold ’em.’ Basically saying, ‘Don’t back up a stupid position kid.’”

The quote is from Rogers’ 1978 song “The Gambler,” which was released when Fieri was about 10 years old.

“If you did something wrong and you made a mistake, apologize, handle it, and move on,” Fieri said. “Also give a good firm handshake and look people in the eye when you’re talking to them.”

Fieri added that he has given his own sons the same advice.

Other celebrities who shared their #viralvalues were Mario Lopez, Chuck Liddell and Chris Pratt.

McConaughey and Fieri have been friends for about 17 years. The actor, who said he is a fan of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” first reached out to Fieri for restaurants recommendations during his travels.

The two have remained friends since then, and McConaughey spoke at the unveiling of Fieri’s star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019.

“He didn't have to play a part. He was the character,” McConaughey said during his speech at the event. “You really haven't changed who you are.”