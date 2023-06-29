Sonoma County’s resident celebrity chef Guy Fieri is expanding his “Flavortown” empire in Las Vegas with a second restaurant on the famed Las Vegas Strip.

Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Sports Kitchen opened at the Horseshoe Las Vegas hotel and casino Thursday.

The restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner and features sports bar favorites with “Guy’s signature flavor and flair,” according to a news release.

"Get ready, Las Vegas! I'm bringin' the heat to The Strip again,“ Fieri said in the release.

Flavortown Sports Kitchen spans 6,540 square feet and seats nearly 300 guests throughout the bar, main dining area and patio.

Menu items include The Crispy Cheese burger served with Guy’s Donkey Sauce, Watermelon Mezcal salad featuring watermelon infused with Fieri’s Santo Mezquila and a Quesa-Birria Mexican Pizza.

While guests nosh on these dishes, they can watch all the sports action on more than 30 TVs, including a 32-foot video wall. The restaurant also includes an “MVP lounge” with two leather couches and two LED screens for group gatherings.

The newly rebranded Horseshoe Las Vegas, formerly known as Bally's Las Vegas, is owned and operated by Caesars Entertainment and located across from Caesars Palace, where Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen & Bar has been serving American comfort food since 2014.

Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Sports Kitchen will be open Sunday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to midnight. For more information, go to caesars.com.