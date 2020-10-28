Guy Fieri produces new documentary about restaurants weathering the pandemic

Celebrity chef and Sonoma County resident Guy Fieri is executive producing a new documentary chronicling how the coronavirus pandemic has affected restaurants nationwide, according to Food Network.

“Restaurant Hustle 2020: All On The Line” is slated to premiere at the virtual DOC NYC festival in November and airs on the Food Network on Sunday, Dec. 27.

The film follows four restaurateurs ― Food Network stars Maneet Chauhan, Antonia Lofaso, Christian Petroni and Marcus Samuelsson ― as they’re forced to change their business models during the pandemic.

“When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the impact on the restaurant industry was immediate,” Fieri told Food Network. “ ’Restaurant Hustle 2020: All On The Line’ provides a real and intimate first-hand look into the lives of four top restaurateurs navigate through it all.”