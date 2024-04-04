Guy Fieri says he has a refrigerator full of condiments at his Sonoma County home

Everyone knows that Sonoma County celebrity chef Guy Fieri is the “Mayor of Flavortown.” But this week he gave himself the title of “king of condiments” when he revealed that he keeps two refrigerators in his house, including one just for sauces, dips and sides.

“My wife and my son, Ryder, they get to keep all the family goods over there [in one fridge]. And over on my side is every condiment under the sun,” Fieri told the team at Shop Today.

Fieri recently talked to the shopping section of Today.com, and shared details on his own line of Flavortown Sauces, produced with the condiment company Litehouse, that includes nine flavors ranging from Honey Mustard to Smokin’ Hickory BBQ to his Famous Donkey Sauce that he said is a “super fortified aioli with mustard, black pepper and Worcestershire, lemon and garlic.”

Why is it called Donkey Sauce? “ … Because if you don't put it on every burger we make you're a jack---,” Fieri told Shop Today.

The Wednesday article, part of Shop Today’s Shopping Diaries feature, included links to buy Fieri’s Flavortown Sauces, available for $3.98 at Walmart, as well as other products that Fieri uses, including the J Beverly Hills Blue Clear Finishing Wax ($25 at Amazon.com) that Fieri said he puts in his famously bleached, spiky hair; and Superfeet All-Purpose Insoles ($54.95 at Amazon.com) that he said go into his dress shoes, boots, athletic shoes, “the whole thing.”

Fieri also told Shop Today the origins of the Flavortown brand.

As Fieri told the website, he began to use the phrase more than a decade ago while recording his show “Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives.”

"I was standing at this restaurant and they had made this pizza that was so big. I picked it up and I made it like it was a steering wheel and said 'Look at this, I'm driving the bus to Flavortown,’“ he said.

In addition to being the Mayor of Flavortown, Fieri was also recently named the honorary mayor of his Humboldt County hometown of Ferndale each April 5 for “Guy Fieri Day.“

He’s also been busy bringing his new Food Network show, “Best Bite in Town,” to Northern California.