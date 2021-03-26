Guy Fieri to host luxury auction benefitting small businesses

Are you dreaming of sipping fancy wines with celebrities? Guy Fieri has you covered — and for a good cause, too.

Fieri, television personality and chef from Santa Rosa, will host an upcoming virtual luxury auction alongside Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy and Antonio Galloni, founder of wine publication Vinous.

The auction is already open for bidding online and includes tons of high-end wines and liquor. Additionally, you can bid on unique experiences like meet-ups with celebrities including Matt Damon, Jon Bon Jovi, Mary J. Blige, Kendall Jenner and even Fieri himself.

The online auction will end April 9, the day of a livestream featuring the three hosts at 3 p.m. PST.

The auction is presented by Zachys, a company that specializes in wine auctions and will benefit The Barstool Fund, which Portnoy created to raise funds for small businesses. Portnoy has raised more than $37 million for small businesses affected by the COVID-19 website, according to the fund’s website.

Small businesses in need of financial assistance can apply for grants through The Barstool Fund website.

Visit the online auction and get more information on the virtual event here.