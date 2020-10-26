Halloween 2020 in Sonoma County: Show us your decorations

It’s almost Halloween and while that may not mean trick-or-treating this year, there are plenty of other ways to celebrate.

How are you marking the day? If you are decorating your house, we want to see it! Send photos to us at onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com to be included in a gallery.

Please include your name, city and contact information. If you’d like to be included in a map of decorated spots, please include your exact address.