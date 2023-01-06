It was a menu you’d expect to see at a high-end restaurant. A five-course lunch of globally inspired cuisine: seared ahi with mango habanero salsa, tabbouleh salad and red-wine-braised short ribs over creamy polenta.

But this meal was served in a small conference room off the kitchen at the Hanna Center in Sonoma, and the servers were four freshman and sophomore students.

Understandably, they seemed a little nervous as they presented their final project for the school’s new culinary class to the small group of diners who included their principal, Courtney Jackson, Hanna’s CEO Cameron Safarloo and community members, several who were strangers.

The pressure didn’t seem to faze freshman student 14-year-old Kesii Jansen.

“This is Moroccan lentil soup made with extra love,” he announced to plenty of appreciative laughs.

The class, a collaboration between the school and the Sonoma Community Center, debuted this fall as part of Hanna Center’s career tech education program meant to introduce students to potential career paths and, if they choose not to go to college, have them work-ready when they graduate.

It’s one of a few changes Safarloo has overseen since taking over the leadership role at Hanna in April after several tumultuous years marked by additional reports of child sexual abuse at the residential campus for boys affiliated with the Santa Rosa Diocese of the Catholic Church.

In 2019, a $6.8 million settlement was reached with two brothers who were sexually abused by the center’s then-clinical director, Kevin Thorpe, who is now serving a 21-year prison sentence. The revelations about Thorpe and other allegations facing the 78-year-old institution nearly forced it to close.

But amid state-mandated changes to employee training and oversight and new leadership, Hanna has moved forward through a subtle rebranding, with “Boys” being dropped from the name. It’s now The Hanna Center, with a mission to include older teens and young adults who’ve aged out of the foster care system.

“At the end of the day, we want to have a sustainable impact on the life of our youth,” Safarloo said during the luncheon.

That was also the goal for Elise Gonzales, the Sonoma Community Center’s culinary director, who put together the curriculum for the course. She wanted to make sure the class wasn’t seen as merely a pipeline to restaurants, an often-unforgiving industry with wages that aren’t always sustainable.

“My biggest concern was having kids with traumatic childhood experiences and putting them into a restaurant (environment),” Gonzales said. “It’s a hard industry. No matter how tough you are, you’re exhausted at the end of the day, emotionally and physically.”

Gonzales made sure she introduced students to many facets of the food industry, with field trips to the Sonoma farmer’s market where students talked with local food producers, a visit to Spread Catering where they learned about Lebanese cuisine and a volunteer shift at Sonoma Overnight Support, where they served that lentil soup to people sheltering there for the night.

The class also included plenty of hands-on time in the kitchen with Hanna’s Executive Chef Jorma Walker, who taught students not only how to make the dishes they served at the lunch, but more general concepts such as knife skills and how to combine flavors.

“I’ve seen kids having some bad days, and as soon as they walk in the kitchen, they’re regulated, they’re calm, they’re concentrating, and they forget all of the problems.” - Ken Shepherd, Hanna Center P.E. and wellness coach

After the lunch, the teens talked about their favorite and not-so-favorite parts of the class.

Chopping onions was universally despised. But they liked spending time with Walker and expanding their culinary horizons.

“I tried raw fish, and it sounds disgusting, but it’s pretty good, actually,” Kesii Jansen said. “I tried guava and that was amazing. That is now my favorite food.”

While one long-term goal of the program may be to lead students to careers in food, the adults working with them have witnessed more immediate results.

Cooking and serving alongside them was their physical education and wellness coach, Ken Shepherd, who considered himself a student in the class but was also there as a mentor.

“I’ve seen kids having some bad days, and as soon as they walk in the kitchen, they’re regulated, they’re calm, they’re concentrating and they forget all of the problems,” Shepherd said.

In the kitchen, where their personal challenges sometimes gave way to hot-sauce challenges, building camaraderie was another fringe benefit.

“This idea that they’ve prepared something and people are enjoying it, it brought them closer together,” said Jackson, the principal. “It’s important to finally have something they’re feeling connected to one another around.”

Another upside for these growing teens who are notoriously bottomless pits? They know how to solve the eternal question, “What’s for dinner?”

“They learned that filling your belly, it feels good,” Gonzales said. “When you feed your friends and family, it feels even better. Learning to make a meal that’s healthy is a valuable skill.”

There are plans to build on the success of this first semester for the program, developing new classes for students who find a passion for food and culinary arts. There’s even talk of someday having a Hanna Café open to the public.

For now, though, they’re focusing on the present and how the class has benefited the students.

Speaking as a coach, Shepherd summed up what they learned from making and serving the day’s lunch.

“Working together, working as a team, getting a final product. I think we got a win today.”

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Graue at jennifer.graue@pressdemocrat.com.