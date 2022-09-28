Harvest Fair wine contest kicks off with more than 900 entries

In our new post-COVID-19 world, 18 unmasked judges on Tuesday stepped into the Showcase Cafe at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa for the first day of the Sonoma County Harvest Fair wine competition.

And after two years of canceling these iconic Sonoma County events — the Harvest Fair Grand Tasting, which is open to the public to try winning wines, and the Gala — organizers restored them this year. The contest was held in 2020 and 2021, but without these events.

“It’s like night and day,” said Bob Fraser, chief coordinator of the contest, referring to the softening of health protocols. “There’s more of a relaxed feeling among staff and judges. There’s not the major fear of being at risk.”

Judges are tasked with evaluating a profusion of wines — 938 wines from 124 producers. The two-day contest will conclude Wednesday and organizers on Sunday will announce the winning wines — including winners of the top sweepstakes prize. They will be posted on harvestfair.org and the sweepstakes winners will be reported on pressdemocrat.com and in The Press Democrat.

All wines in the contest must be produced from grapes grown in Sonoma County and have only a Sonoma County American Viticultural Area listed on the bottle.

There’s a slight increase in the number of contenders this year — 938 from last year’s 935 entries. Fraser said he’s happy about any uptick in participation. Medals can help wineries overcome the challenges posed by wildfires and the pandemic by raising their profile and increasing sales, he said.

There are still a few health protocols in place this year, even though all the judges have been vaccinated. Panelists sat Tuesday at their socially distanced tasting stations, with three to a table. And judges emptied their own glasses, protecting Harvest Fair staff from touching wines that had been tasted.

Last year, for the second year since the Harvest Fair’s inception in 1975, the fair canceled the public tasting event and the gala due to the surging delta variant.

This year the public tasting event will return Oct. 15 to the fairgrounds’ Grace Pavilion and the Gala will be at the fairground’s Richard & Saralee Kunde building Oct. 27.

At the Showcase Cafe, panelists were polite, like delegates to the United Nations, but still clashed in their opinions.

Judges represented a wide range of the industry, including wine writers, vintners, educators, wine buyers and retailers, sommeliers and restaurateurs.

One panel, sipping through a flight of rosés, found themselves at odds with one entry. Mark Elcombe, who oversees Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards’ tasting room in Windsor, gave the rosé a silver medal. Mike Dunne, formerly the wine columnist at the Sacramento Bee, was even more enamored with the wine and gave it a gold medal, But Jennifer Kelly of Luxury Wine Partners, headquartered in San Rafael, wouldn’t budge from bronze.

“I’m thinking about what a consumer is looking for in a rosé, and that one fell short,” Kelly said. “I found the finish bitter with some heat, as opposed to energetic and bright, and I consider that a flaw in the rosé.”

Dunne conceded the wine is a departure from what’s expected in California rosés, but he wanted to reward it for being “different, daring and exotic.” As the gentle sparring unfolded, Dunne surprised his fellow panelists by invoking a “silver bullet” to secure a gold medal for the rosé.

A “silver bullet” is a rarely used privilege that gives judges an extra gold vote to use just once each day of the competition to raise a wine’s score. The system was designed to keep the peace among panelists, Fraser explained.

The rosé in question garnered a gold medal in the end, despite reeling in a silver and a bronze from the other panelists.

In the entry lineup, zinfandel was the most popular, with 213 entries, 124 entries of pinot noir and 123 of cabernet sauvignon. Red blends followed, with 94 contenders. As for some of the other entries, chardonnay had 85, while sauvignon blanc and rosé each had 39.

“I was surprised we had 70% of red wine entries, with 30% whites,” Fraser said. “I can only surmise that producers had a lack of inventory to enter the competition. If the contest were held in May or June, I believe sauvignon blanc and rosé entries would be double what they are.”

As for awards, Fraser said he expects 18% to 25% of the entries to snag a gold medal or place even higher. By comparison, he said, most national competitions award 15% to 18% of entries with gold medals.

“(Sonoma County) is one of the most prestigious wine regions in the country,” Fraser said. “In national competitions, you have wines coming in from every state, and they’re not as prestigious as Sonoma County.”

Last year’s three top wines in the competition — the sweepstakes winners — were Breathless, Blanc de Noirs, Sonoma County for specialty wine; Imagery Estate Winery 2020 Albariño, Sonoma Valley, Silva Vineyard for white; and Furthermore, 2019 Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley for red.

Wine writer Peg Melnik can be reached at peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5310.