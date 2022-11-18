The tradition of Thanksgiving is deeply rooted in the American soil. So it’s only fitting that the decor for the feast also comes from nature.

When it comes to decorating for fall celebrations, designer Wendy Owen does not stray far from her Sonoma home. She may hitch a ride to the San Francisco Flower Mart with her friend Anne Appleman. Or she may glean her ingredients right outside her door or just down the road.

While the meal is all about the bounty from the fields, Owen’s centerpieces and table arrangements are inspired by the landscape around her. She loves the softer palettes of autumn, in white pumpkins and eucalyptus bark, that blend with the neutral tones in her home.

Owen’s signature look is natural. Her house, deep in the countryside outside Sonoma, reflects a rustic elegance, with stone walls inside and out, wood ceilings and workaday architectural salvage pieces such as mirrors and furniture brought from Europe and wearing the weathered patina of generations of use. Owen loves the rough edges and old timbers faded to gray.

Decorating from nature rather than from Home Goods or Target isn’t hard and doesn’t require an expertise in floral arranging. Don’t be afraid to experiment, move things around and substitute different plant materials, especially from your own garden, where they are plentiful and free.

You can decorate your whole living space with Earth’s autumnal detritus, whatever is dried, faded or fallen away.

For instance, Owen may work with an arrangement she already has, switching out elements as the seasons change. For fall, she replaced fading orchids in a large pot with hydrangeas in autumn colors of pale pink and rust, snagged — with permission, of course — from a friend’s garden. Beneath them, she tucked in lime and lemon branches laden with fresh yellow and green fruit draping bounteously over the sides.

It looks stunning but is deceivingly simple and requires little preparation work. Owen simply removed everything from the concrete oval vessel, filled a glass Champagne cooler with water and placed the cut hydrangeas and lemon branches in the water. The blooms and citrus branches completely conceal the container within.

“All this came from my girlfriend’s garden down the hill,” she said of the arrangement, which makes a bold statement in a corner of her dining room. “I just said, ‘Can I come and cut some grapevines in your vineyard?’ and she said ‘Wendy, cut whatever you want.’” Sharing cuttings with friends and neighbors is a great way to add to arrangements because everyone has different things growing in their gardens.

Pops of color

Owen’s passion is combining natural fabrics, wood, stone, reclaimed building materials and Old-World artifacts in monochromatic color schemes with occasional pops of color. Chartreuse shines in her guest bedroom.

Her limestone fireplace mantle was fashioned by Pascle Faivre of Sonoma, with stone from the same quarry as that used for the bottom of the Eiffel Tower, so it doesn’t need much to make it beautiful. Owen kept it sweet and simple with a line of miniature white pumpkins donated to her by Artefact Design & Salvage in Sonoma, which was changing out its fall decor for the holidays.

The pumpkins, with their pleasingly plump shape, don’t detract from an art piece above the mantle called “Volumes of Love.” It was painted on the open pages of antique Bibles by her longtime friend Charlie Mackesy, whose illustrated story, “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” was a New York Times bestseller. Owen incorporates into her home pieces she loves from people she loves, making it warm and personal.

Another decorator touch for autumn couldn’t be easier to execute. In the kitchen, Owen placed a mix of deep orange tulips and green parrot tulips, her favorites at Thanksgiving, in vases by French maker Jean-Baptise Astier de Villatte.

Her trick was to put the less-expensive tulips in the center and surrounding them with the more expensive, unusual and eye-catching parrot tulips. A bowl of peach and yellow roses from her garden, on a coffee table by the mantle, offers another subtle hint of color that doesn’t require advanced arranging skills.

“I like to use flowers that are not necessarily in season (like tulips in November) but to keep with the seasons colors,” she said.

Thanksgiving table

For her Thanksgiving centerpiece on her 18th-century pine table, she’s laid long pieces of eucalyptus bark down the table’s 8-foot length. It’s a material we might not think of using, but Owen sees the beauty in the russet color and bent shape of the strips, which make a perfect bed for several large lumina pumpkins. She picked up the bark, literally, from the side of a road in Sonoma.

“I like to use this eucalyptus because it’s like a table runner,” she said. “You can edge it with whatever autumn greenery you have in your garden.”

She purchased bittersweet vines from the San Francisco Flower Market, as well as Chinese pistache, and worked in hydrangeas in fall colors.

“I love to keep things very organic and unstructured in my arrangements,” Owen said, “especially the dining table centerpiece, (with) the rawness of the ribbons of eucalyptus bark and the bittersweet spiraling vine. It has such movement.”

Because Sonoma has many warm autumn days, Owen didn’t neglect her outdoor table, a gorgeous slab of redwood designed by her neighbor, the renowned Ron Mann.

“It’s full of moss and has so much character,” Owen said. “I placed my favorite ribbons of eucalyptus bark down as an organic table runner and topped it off with a giant heirloom pumpkin (another gift from her friend at Artefact) and lastly scattered autumn-colored maple branches around.

“Anyone can do this,” she said. “It’s so simple and yet effective.”

The takeaway is to not get too fussy or formal. Thanksgiving is a time for celebrating nature’s bounty. Save the silver and gold for the holidays to come and bring bits and pieces of your garden inside.

For more information about Wendy Owen Designs, visit wendyowendesign.com.

