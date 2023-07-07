Have you ever visited a food forest?

Sonoma: Native plants sales at Sonoma Garden Park

While the big garden club plant sales have ended for the season, the Sonoma Garden Park continues to hold weekly sales of native plants on Fridays.

The Sonoma Garden Park also has a big display garden so people can see how native, drought-tolerant and pollinator-friendly plants can look in a garden setting. The nursery is open from noon to 3 p.m. The 6-acre public garden park is at 19996 Seventh St. E. For information, email the nursery manager at hannah@sonomaecologycenter.org.

Petaluma: Pitch in to pull weeds and pluck plums

Volunteers are invited to come by the public “food forest” at Cavanagh Recreation Center July 14 to help out with routine maintenance and to harvest and thin fruit.

There are fringe benefits, too. Volunteers may take home lemon balm for tea, elderberries for wine or tea or snack on juicy plums while working.

The event is overseen by Daily Acts, which promotes and teaches sustainable living skills.

The Cavanagh Recreation Center food forest is designed as a “carbon-negative landscape,” meaning it sequesters more carbon than the emissions that come from its installation and ongoing maintenance. Daily Acts maintains it was the first public food forest in Northern California and possibly the state. 9-11 a.m. 426 Eighth St., dailyacts.org.

Submit home and garden new to meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com.