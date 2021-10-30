Having a ‘friends-giving?’ We want to know about it

Not all of us are going to a big family dinner this Thanksgiving. For some, the holiday tradition is a “friends-giving” — getting together with friends old and new, welcoming those far from home, maybe playing goofy games or asking everyone to bring a dish to pass.

Will you be hosting or joining a friends-giving on Nov. 25? Perhaps your family lives far away, or COVID has made travel difficult or expensive. Are you decking out your dining room in anticipation of a full table of guests? Do you have special friends-giving traditions?

Tell us about your friends-giving celebration. Who’s invited? And what are you planning? Send your response with your full name, the town you live in and your daytime phone number (so we can reach you) to reporter Meg McConahey, meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com, for a story we’ll publish on Thanksgiving (Friends-giving!) Day.