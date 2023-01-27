West County Hawk Watch is a nonprofit group bringing attention to North American birds of prey and the threats they face. The organization holds education programs, hikes, tours and identification workshops for interested local residents and visitors.

High on a blustery hill in Northern California in 2019, a small team of biologists captured a 1-year-old Swainson’s hawk and gingerly glued a lightweight transmitter to its back, to track where it was hunting.

Much to their surprise, after circulating in the Central Valley for the summer the youngster turned south and flew down the length of the state into Mexico, through Panama and all the way to Argentina before heading back to Texas the following spring.

It turns out such marathon exploits aren’t unusual for the feathered hunters known as raptors.

Many of the hawks, eagles and other hunting birds we see soaring, diving and circling in Sonoma County skies are long-distance travelers, too. Some of their journeys may cross hundreds, even thousands of miles each way, above the heads of unsuspecting California residents.

But they don’t pass entirely unnoticed.

Every fall during the past two decades, raptor expert and naturalist Larry Broderick and local volunteers have engaged in a “Hawk Watch.” With spotting scopes and binoculars, they post themselves at viewing spots from high in the Jenner Headlands to the wetlands of the Laguna to count the raptors as they soar, hunt and pass on by.

As part of a global network of watchers and researchers, they’re helping uncover the hidden secrets of raptor populations and their amazing lives.

The counts are also critically important for another reason. Because raptors are at the very top of the food chain, changes in their numbers may be an obvious sign there’s something going seriously wrong in the environment.

Winged migrants

Many species of birds migrate north and south through California every year as the seasons change. Most of that travel follows traditional migratory flight paths, known as flyways. These invisible superhighways in the atmosphere carry the winged commuters along relatively safe routes stocked with readily available food and water. Some flyways stretch from the bleak ice of the Arctic all the way down to South America.

One of them, the busy Pacific Flyway, passes right over Sonoma County. More than 300 bird species — from hummingbirds to pelicans, tiny wrens to great eagles, ducks and geese to woodpeckers and herons — use it, according to local Audubon Society bird counts.

Among these passing visitors, the West County Hawk Watch, led by Broderick, has identified more than a dozen species of raptors, from bald eagles and red-shouldered hawks to nimble falcons, harriers, osprey, kites and merlins.

Raptors hunt from the sky. With their exceptionally keen eyesight, superb flying ability, sharp talons and cutting beaks, they’re expertly equipped for the task. The powerful wingspans of the larger hawks and eagles are 4 to 5 feet wide.

But how and why do these birds of prey migrate?

“We don’t entirely understand,” Broderick said. But scientists have found that hawks in their first year of life, without any training or guidance, will set off on epic journeys to places they’ve never seen before, following routes their ancestors have taken for millennia.

Biologists say that knowledge is baked in, somehow carried in the bird’s unique genetic code.

“We’re still learning about their traveling,” Broderick said. “We have much more information now than a couple of decades ago, largely because of documentation by citizen scientists who go out in the field for hawk watches and count the birds they see.”

The birds arrive here at different times, he said. Juvenile red-tailed hawks usually come earlier, then sharp-shinned hawks arrive, then adult red-tailed hawks. The raptors may travel individually or in twos or threes, depending on the species.

“But we’re still learning about migration periods, overwintering populations and where they’re going,” Broderick explained.

His own interest took flight when he was young, Broderick said, and he was lucky to have guidance from local mentors and early leaders in hawk studies here, including longtime local birder Dan Nelson and wildlife biologist Monty Kervin, who died in the Tubbs Fire.

Local nesters

Birds’ great migrations are thought to be set in motion each year by seasonal changes in weather and available food. The largest wave of passing raptors reaches Sonoma County between the middle of September and the end of October.

And while some fly on through, others stop to overwinter here.

Sonoma County has its own resident populations of raptors, too, which live and hunt here year-round. The local environments offer a rich and varied diet and nesting sites. As a result, you can see many raptors species throughout the area.

Broderick and Hawk Watch make regular forays out to observe them, with schedules listed on their website, westcountyhawkwatch.com.