Watching the Sonoma County skies for hawks

Many of the hunting birds we see in Sonoma County skies are long-distance travelers that may cross hundreds, even thousands of miles.|
STEPHEN NETT
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 27, 2023, 12:25PM
West County Hawk Watch

West County Hawk Watch is a nonprofit group bringing attention to North American birds of prey and the threats they face. The organization holds education programs, hikes, tours and identification workshops for interested local residents and visitors.

What: Flyway Festival Raptor Walk with Larry Broderick

When: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12

Where: Sears Point Trailhead, 7699 Reclamation Road, Sonoma

Cost: Free; reserve a spot through sonomalandtrust.org/outings.

More info: westcountyhawkwatch.com

High on a blustery hill in Northern California in 2019, a small team of biologists captured a 1-year-old Swainson’s hawk and gingerly glued a lightweight transmitter to its back, to track where it was hunting.

Much to their surprise, after circulating in the Central Valley for the summer the youngster turned south and flew down the length of the state into Mexico, through Panama and all the way to Argentina before heading back to Texas the following spring.

It turns out such marathon exploits aren’t unusual for the feathered hunters known as raptors.

Many of the hawks, eagles and other hunting birds we see soaring, diving and circling in Sonoma County skies are long-distance travelers, too. Some of their journeys may cross hundreds, even thousands of miles each way, above the heads of unsuspecting California residents.

But they don’t pass entirely unnoticed.

Every fall during the past two decades, raptor expert and naturalist Larry Broderick and local volunteers have engaged in a “Hawk Watch.” With spotting scopes and binoculars, they post themselves at viewing spots from high in the Jenner Headlands to the wetlands of the Laguna to count the raptors as they soar, hunt and pass on by.

As part of a global network of watchers and researchers, they’re helping uncover the hidden secrets of raptor populations and their amazing lives.

The counts are also critically important for another reason. Because raptors are at the very top of the food chain, changes in their numbers may be an obvious sign there’s something going seriously wrong in the environment.

Winged migrants

Many species of birds migrate north and south through California every year as the seasons change. Most of that travel follows traditional migratory flight paths, known as flyways. These invisible superhighways in the atmosphere carry the winged commuters along relatively safe routes stocked with readily available food and water. Some flyways stretch from the bleak ice of the Arctic all the way down to South America.

One of them, the busy Pacific Flyway, passes right over Sonoma County. More than 300 bird species — from hummingbirds to pelicans, tiny wrens to great eagles, ducks and geese to woodpeckers and herons — use it, according to local Audubon Society bird counts.

Among these passing visitors, the West County Hawk Watch, led by Broderick, has identified more than a dozen species of raptors, from bald eagles and red-shouldered hawks to nimble falcons, harriers, osprey, kites and merlins.

Raptors hunt from the sky. With their exceptionally keen eyesight, superb flying ability, sharp talons and cutting beaks, they’re expertly equipped for the task. The powerful wingspans of the larger hawks and eagles are 4 to 5 feet wide.

But how and why do these birds of prey migrate?

“We don’t entirely understand,” Broderick said. But scientists have found that hawks in their first year of life, without any training or guidance, will set off on epic journeys to places they’ve never seen before, following routes their ancestors have taken for millennia.

Biologists say that knowledge is baked in, somehow carried in the bird’s unique genetic code.

“We’re still learning about their traveling,” Broderick said. “We have much more information now than a couple of decades ago, largely because of documentation by citizen scientists who go out in the field for hawk watches and count the birds they see.”

The birds arrive here at different times, he said. Juvenile red-tailed hawks usually come earlier, then sharp-shinned hawks arrive, then adult red-tailed hawks. The raptors may travel individually or in twos or threes, depending on the species.

“But we’re still learning about migration periods, overwintering populations and where they’re going,” Broderick explained.

His own interest took flight when he was young, Broderick said, and he was lucky to have guidance from local mentors and early leaders in hawk studies here, including longtime local birder Dan Nelson and wildlife biologist Monty Kervin, who died in the Tubbs Fire.

Local nesters

Birds’ great migrations are thought to be set in motion each year by seasonal changes in weather and available food. The largest wave of passing raptors reaches Sonoma County between the middle of September and the end of October.

And while some fly on through, others stop to overwinter here.

Sonoma County has its own resident populations of raptors, too, which live and hunt here year-round. The local environments offer a rich and varied diet and nesting sites. As a result, you can see many raptors species throughout the area.

Broderick and Hawk Watch make regular forays out to observe them, with schedules listed on their website, westcountyhawkwatch.com.

To see raptors on your own, Broderick suggested, look for places that hold their favorite prey and features that make good hunting sites. Raptors look down to spot prey, so good locations are spots where they can perch above the ground, like fence posts, and which give them a clear view of the ground.

Red-tailed hawks and kites frequent coastal prairies. River valleys and riparian corridors like the Russian River are good for red-shouldered and Cooper’s hawks. Ospreys, eagles and other fish-eating raptors can be found near bodies of water, bays or wetlands.

Hilltops with good winds and thermals make prime viewing spots for vultures, hawks and other raptors. Flying is hard work, and having to climb to a high altitude burns a lot of energy. It takes much less effort to be pushed up instead, on rising air. The raptors can ride, like waves, the frequent breezes that blow against our west-facing hills and mountainsides.

Uncertain future

The health and survival of raptors has had critical ups and downs in recent decades, Broderick noted. Some species might have been lost forever, if not for a handful of observers who happened to spot that their numbers plummeting and raised alarms.

Peregrine falcons, steadily poisoned by DDT in waterways and fish, were barely rescued by federal action. Bald eagles have recently pulled back from the brink in many U.S. locations, too.

Broderick attributed those last-minute turnarounds to federal legislation to protect birds, such as the Migratory Bird Act and the Endangered Species Act.

But many raptors still face grave challenges from loss of habitat, drought and the effects of a changing climate.

The local Madrone Chapter of the Audobon Society is another group taking note of how climate change is affecting raptors and all birds. In the first week of January, the group holds its annual Christmas Bird Count in Sonoma County. Madrone Audubon President Susan Kirks said volunteers and supporters are welcome.

“We have our eyes and ears on Sonoma County’s environment every single day,” Kirks said. “With the climate crisis, we are particularly attuned to observing any changes and considering how to help migratory and resident birds and wildlife.”

In the meantime, the soaring hawks, falcons and eagles offer county residents an easy, inspiring connection to the natural world and its wild rhythms.

Stephen Nett is a Bodega Bay-based Certified California Naturalist, writer and speaker, with local nature stories at findingcalifornia.com. Contact him at snett@findingcalifornia.com

