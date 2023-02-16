‘He always hit the high notes’: Sonoma County opera singer Peter Benecke remembered

Donations may be made in Peter’s honor to Santa Rosa Junior College Foundation to support a scholarship in his name either online at give.santarosa.edu/donate or by mail 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa.

Peter Benecke sang his way through life.

A well-known private voice teacher in Sonoma County, Benecke, who also had a decades-long career as an opera singer, usually portrayed a despicable, awfully charming or humorous character on stage.

More importantly, though, he poured his joy of singing into everything he did.

On Dec. 4, Benecke, who also led wine tastings for years at Lynmar Estate Winery, took his final curtain call. The Windsor resident died of cancer. He was 70.

Among his long list of performances, he sang as a tenor in the annual Redwood Empire Sing-Along Messiah’s chorus and performed in the Santa Rosa Junior College Theater Arts production of “The Phantom of the Opera.”

“We were each other’s audience,” his wife, Jody Benecke, 69, who lives in Windsor, said. “We had our adventures. I don’t regret any of it.”

Born in 1952 in Roseburg, Oregon, Peter Benecke considered himself a hippie who found a place among the theater kids.

In March 1970, he starred as King Arthur in the 1960 musical “Camelot,” his first theater performance, as a senior at Bellingham High School in Washington. It was then he realized he could sing.

“He was a hit,” his wife said. “Everyone loved him.”

After Benecke received his vocal performance education at Western Washington University, he went on as a graduate student at the University of Alberta in Canada.

In summer 1976, Benecke traveled to Santa Barbara to work with famed voice teacher and former Met Opera star Martial Singher at The Music Academy of the West.

There he performed as a gypsy in the 1875 opera “Carmen,” in which he met his wife, who also sang in the opera.

It was on that stage they shared their first kiss and two years later, Benecke and Jody tied the knot.

In 1981, he and Jody moved to Germany to sing.

There Benecke worked as a full-time opera singer. He was a solo and ensemble performer at the famed Deutsche Oper am Rhein, an opera theater based in Duesseldorf.

He went on to sing at the theater company, Wuppertaler Buehnen, and with several other companies after that.

He was known for having an exceptional German accent playing Wenzel in the opera “The Bartered Bride.” He also dazzled audiences with his portrayal of the Witch in “Hansel and Gretel” and performed in several classic operas from Mozart to Strauss, Verdi and Wagner.

“I loved listening to people’s reactions whenever he would come on stage,” his wife said. “He had these big wide eyes and was very charming.”

After living in Germany for nearly 20 years, he, his wife and daughters Lydia and Emily moved to Santa Rosa in 2006 to start a new life.

Jody Benecke remembers fondly how her husband would joyfully sing the most impressive “Happy Birthday!” to anyone celebrating the occasion.

“He always hit the high notes,” she said. “His voice was memorable.”

He was one of four sons. His mother was a skilled pianist, who always kept classical music playing inside Benecke’s childhood home.

“He was always surrounded by good music,” Jody said.

One of his favorite compositions was a set of solo songs called “Four Last Songs” by Richard Strauss, which he listened to before he died.

“He seemed like this jovial person, but he was a deep thinker,” Jody Benecke said of her husband. “That’s what he held onto as he made that transition so gracefully — he didn’t fight, rage, or mourn. There was a side to him that was introspective and very spiritual that not many people knew.”

