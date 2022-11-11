When Alma Vigil traversed Mexico as a kid, she was enamored with her culture’s beauty and charm — the vibrant folk art and the makers behind it all.

Since then, Vigil has included that beauty in her shop, Alma’s Oilcloth and Chucherias, in Healdsburg, home to Mexican cultural products such as decorative flowers and colorful ornaments. Among her most-prized items are her small and large Día de los Muertos altars and ofrendas, or offerings, she’s crafted by hand for more than 10 years.

In late October, Harper’s Bazaar featured Vigil and her pieces in a story.

“It’s flattering to be featured in the magazine,” said Vigil, 44, who grew up in Sebastopol. “My culture, my family, and customers … that’s what keeps me going.”

Vigil opened her shop in 2011 after several years of selling at local farmers markets and craft shows. The shop first started with a small selection of handmade items that included her oilcloth tablecloths and market bags. Over the years, she expanded her collection, incorporating pieces made by artisans in Mexico, California and Texas.

She’s attracted a devoted community who adores her store for how it reminds them of their native lands. “Customers come in and tell me that my shop feels like home and that they feel represented,” Vigil said. “It makes me feel like I’m doing the right thing.”

She also has a strong presence online: More than 50,000 people follow her on Instagram and her website displays colorful papier-mâché hearts, tortilla holders and mugs, among other things.

Vigil begins assembling the altars in July to be ready for the November holiday. One small altar takes a couple of hours to make, she said. First, she paints the base, which is made of wood, then adds details such as flowers and décor made of paper and clay.

During a regular workday, Vigil can create about eight altars, she said. In a month, she makes 100 to 150.

Her dream of selling and creating Mexican artistry emerged following her yearly travels to Mexico with her parents, exploring handmade art in cities such as Quiroga, Pátzcuaro and Janitzio located in Michoacán state.

“I’d talk to artists and get to know their stories,” Vigil said. “These artisans had created these pieces for decades. Everything is colorful, handmade. I love it.”

Besides a fascination with miniature things, Vigil wanted to create small altars so people could display them throughout the year at home and work.

“Those who want to remember their family members can light a candle for them year- round,” Vigil said.

Artistic skills run in the family. Vigil remembers sketching horses and flowers as a kid with her father, Tarcicio, who grew up on a ranch in Mexico.

For Día de los Muertos every year, she and her mother travel to Mexico to maintain the grave sites of her grandparents where she will often sit and pray.

The tradition, which honors loved ones who have died, has its origins in the traditions of pre-Colombian cultures as far back as 3,000 years, and is now celebrated around the globe. The official holiday is Nov. 1 and 2.

In Mexico, people spend days creating altars bearing favorite foods, marigolds and other memorabilia in honor of loved ones who have died. The altars are displayed in cemeteries, churches and homes.

“It’s a beautiful tradition in our culture,” Vigil said. “It’s sad to lose someone but it’s also beautiful to remember them and honor them.”

In October, Vigil moved her shop into a bigger space next door. She plans to expand her inventory by offering more items from other areas in Mexico.

By Valentine’s Day next year, she plans to host workshops for kids and their families to create their own folk art.

“I want parents and their kids to learn how to make things that are instrumental to their culture,” Vigil said. “I want to keep our culture alive.”

